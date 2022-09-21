Report Card: Sooners earn high marks in convincing road win vs. old foe Nebraska

Oklahoma’s win against Nebraska was their first notable win of the season as it came against a Power Five opponent.

The Oklahoma Sooners dominated the Cornhuskers 49-14, and in many ways, it served as the perfect tune-up before conference play forces Oklahoma to shift into another gear.

As a team, the Sooners looked good from top to bottom. Players who needed to step up showed up. Others showed they could be big-time contributors for the Oklahoma Sooners this season.

Now that the dust has settled and the Sooners turn their focus to Kansas State, we’ll share our final grades for Oklahoma’s win against Nebraska.

Quarterbacks: A-

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel has been rock solid for the Oklahoma Sooners this year. He’s dodged the turnover bug through three games, and he’s making plays with his arm and his legs.

On Saturday, he delivered the Sooners’ first big play of the game with a 61-yard touchdown run to even the score at seven apiece. The only knock on Gabriel this week is that he did miss about four or so throws that he’s very capable of connecting on. As the intensity rises and the pressure mounts for Oklahoma to win the upcoming conference games, he’ll have to be a tad more surgical, especially on the road in hostile environments. But make no mistake, he’s a certified leader and was critical of his performance against Nebraska himself.

We did get to see backup QB Davis Beville. Beville did lose a fumble which is the only big knock for the QB group. Barring injury, it looks highly unlikely we’ll see either of General Booty or Nick Evers this year.

Running Backs: A+

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Eric Gray is the team’s best running back as they currently stack up. That needs to be said first. Marcus Major is the perfect complement to what Gray brings, but Oklahoma’s offense is different when Gray is getting to the second level and beyond.

He has a burst, vision, and agility that other running backs on this team haven’t shown. In just 11 carries, Gray gave the Sooners rushing touchdowns of 16 and 21 yards and would finish with 113 rushing yards (his most as a Sooner). If you’re doing the math at home, that’s over 10 yards a carry.

Major provided 12 carries for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown while also chipping with a 24-yard receiving touchdown thrown by starting tight end Brayden Willis as well. True freshman Jovantae Barnes had 13 carries for 77 yards as well.

OU’s 327 rushing yards were its most in a true road game since rushing for 323 yards in a 2018 win at Texas Tech.

Wide Receivers: A-

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of wondering when they would show up and figure more prominently into the offensive game plan, we finally got a group effort from the Sooners’ receivers. Theo Wease had two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown, while Jalil Farooq added three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Sooners’ win.

Marvin Mims still led the team in catches and yards, but others delivered when their name was called upon. Drake Stoops had three catches for 32 yards. Suddenly the room becomes a lot harder to cover when you can’t focus everything on stopping Mims.

Whether it was by design or not, unleashing these other guys right before Big 12 play can give teams something to think about when planning how to stop Oklahoma offensively.

Tight Ends: A

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) catches a pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Another solid week from the quietest group on the team.

Led by Brayden Willis, who showed off his QB skills on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Major, the Sooners’ tight ends continue to go about it the right way.

They make their plays when called upon and block their butts off when asked to do so.

Kaden Helms recorded the first catch of his college career. He’s also the only Sooner from Nebraska on the roster, so that catch will be one he remembers forever.

Offensive Line: A+

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) blocks Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) during the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If we’re going to heap praise on the running backs for their contributions, it means the big men in front of them had themselves a day as well. Oklahoma’s offensive line dominated at the point of attack on Saturday against a decent Nebraska front.

Firmly on the NFL Draft radar of many scouts, Anton Harrison continued to deliver. He’s back at left tackle with Wanya Morris back in the lineup.

Harrison posted the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus grade for an offensive player on Saturday. He looked smooth in pass protection and violent in run blocking and it’s becoming increasingly clear why he was on early Top 100 draft pick rankings. Wanya Morris’ return couldn’t have gone better as he acclimated himself quickly and pancaked a guy down in the red zone.

The Sooners have their swing tackle in Tyler Guyton and have a few interior options as well, but it’s starting to come together. Offensive lineman McKade Mettauer had himself a day as well and was consistent from start to finish.

Defensive Line: A+

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line is morphing into monsters right before our very eyes. They are starting to come in waves, and on a week-to-week basis, there are multiple threats opponents have to account for. Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have answered the call and have this unit playing excellently.

They stuffed the Nebraska running game holding Anthony Grant to 13 carries for 36 yards. They were the stronger and more physical unit, and it showed all game long. Jerry Schmidt’s work this offseason was most certainly not in vain, and it’s paying dividends for the defensive line.

Jonah Laulu, Ethan Downs, and Jalen Redmond recorded sacks in the game.

Linebackers: A

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) chases Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but another Oklahoma linebacker stole the show. A recurring theme for the Sooners defensively is the play they’re getting from the linebacker spot.

Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White, and David Ugwoegbu are holding things down in a big way. And even though they are playing well, another Sooner emerged this week due to DaShaun White’s targeting ejection in the first half.

This week’s star? True freshman Jaren Kanak, who led the team in tackles. He both forced and recovered his first fumble. He played a great game, and he’s just getting started.

With the help of the defensive line, these talented linebackers were free to run around, making plays all over the field. They’ll have another challenge this week with the electric Deuce Vaughn coming to town.

Defensive Backs: A-

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) reacts after making an interception during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma secondary is becoming a very solid and cohesive unit as they get ready for some bigger challenges ahead.

Their game against Nebraska was really good, as the Sooners only allowed 164 passing yards. 32 of those came on the opening drive passing touchdown, and after a talk with Brent Venables, the secondary shifted into a “No Fly Zone.”

Key Lawrence returned from his one-game hiatus and secured a fourth-quarter interception. That interception marked OU’s eighth consecutive game with an interception dating back to last season.

This group continues to show promise, with guys like sophomore Damond Harmon receiving starts as well. Billy Bowman continues to be rock solid, as does Woodi Washington.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire