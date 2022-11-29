Report Card: Sooners defense can’t hold up in finale vs. Texas Tech

With an opportunity to solidify themselves above .500, Oklahoma traveled to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Raiders. Texas Tech took the first couple of punches from the Sooners on the chin before fighting their way back into the game. The game would eventually go to overtime, where a missed Zach Schmit field goal would lead to Texas Tech kicking the game-winner for a 51-48 victory to leave the Sooners at 6-6 for the regular season.

It was far from a horrible performance for the team as a whole, but it followed a similar script we’ve seen too many times this year. Oklahoma came out on fire before they eased up and let the other team back in the game.

The offense did a magnificent job from the opening snap, while the defense and special teams left a bit to be desired.

Here’s our report card from the Sooners’ loss to Texas Tech.

Quarterbacks: B+

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (10) throws a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s QB1 slung the ball around with relative ease on Saturday night. In fact, it was his best performance as a Sooner.

He was largely brilliant all night. He accounted for 470 yards, with 449 of them coming via the air. He threw six touchdowns with only one interception. The one interception led to seven points which was a part of a rough second quarter for the Sooners that allowed the Red Raiders to close the gap on a 24-6 lead.

Ultimately, Dillon Gabriel spun the ball and threw some beautiful bombs to guys like Marvin Mims and Theo Wease. He was special on Saturday night.

Running Backs: A-

Oklahoma’s running back Eric Gray (0), right, runs with the ball against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Jones AT&T Stadium.

Eric Gray continued his torrid pace this season as he crossed into the top 10 of Oklahoma’s single-season rushing leaders. He now sits at No. 9 after the 28 carries for 161 yards he had against Texas Tech. He was dynamic and explosive and was a steady force all game.

Story continues

His backup, Jovantae Barnes, only carried the ball six times for 14 yards. Barnes also had a rough drop on what would have been an explosive play up the seam.

All in all, the running backs held their own and did their job as they have all year.

Wide Receivers: A+

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Like Dillon Gabriel, the Oklahoma receivers played their best games of the season. It’s unfortunate it didn’t end in a win, as we got to see every major contributor from the Oklahoma WR corps shine in some capacity.

Marvin Mims played as a man-possessed for the game tallying five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. You could argue he should’ve ended up with 10 catches. The Sooners completely went away from him second half, and that played a part in why Oklahoma could never properly put Texas Tech away. The only time he was targeted in the second half, he made a beautiful catch down the left sideline, which was called back due to an Anton Harrison illegal man downfield penalty. Mims attacked Texas Tech vertically with little to no resistance.

Jalil Farooq was a monster with the ball in his hands receiving or rushing while Theo Wease made some big-time catches on the way to his career-best 123 receiving yards. He caught a rainbow dime from Dillon Gabriel. The vertical passing game for Oklahoma was at its best on Saturday evening.

Tight Ends: A

Oklahoma’s tight end Brayden Willis (9), right, scores a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Jones AT&T Stadium.

In his last regular season game as a Sooner, Brayden Willis went out in style as he tallied seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He was ultra-reliable with multiple third-down catches as well. He’s not just a one-trick pony though, repeatedly helping Eric Gray in the run game with his blocking, especially when Oklahoma ran the ball out of 11 personnel.

Offensive Line: B

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Brayden Willis #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

With all of the offensive production the Sooners received on Saturday, it was only possible with the help of the big guys up front, who paved the way for the skill players to operate. Wanya Morris went down, and in entered Tyler Guyton, who was a brick wall for the Sooners in relief. Anton Harrison continued to be the best offensive lineman on the team, and Robert Congel handled his spot start in the place of Andrew Raym, who had season-ending shoulder surgery. Ultimately, the offensive line put together a great performance on Saturday night.

Defensive Line: D

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

After really good showings in back-to-back weeks, Oklahoma’s defensive front took a major downturn in Lubbock.

After a first quarter saw them stifle the Red Raiders’ run game and had Tyler Shough under duress, the defense played unsound football in the second.

With no physicality at the point of attack and no push-up front, it became evident pressure wasn’t getting home organically. So defensive coordinator Ted Roof had to send extra rushers to try and generate pressure.

Jalen Redmond was the only Sooner to record a sack, and that sack itself came when the Sooners brought six rushers. Ethan Downs played fairly well in the running game setting the edge and also tallying 1.5 tackles for loss and recovering not one but two fumbles.

With no rush virtually all game and Tyler Shough’s ability to extend plays with his legs, Texas Tech hit Oklahoma for over 450 yards thru the air.

Coverage and pressure are married. They work in unison for the greater good of both involved. The Sooners could never get both working consistently. It was a disappointing performance to what looked like a promising end to the season for the defensive line.

Linebackers: C-

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Danny Stutsman #28 of the Oklahoma Sooners sacks Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first quarter at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

There are a few things that are certain as the book closes on the regular season; Danny Stutsman has improved tremendously. He will be leaned on next year in spades.

His 18 tackles on Saturday night led all players in the game and solidified him as the Big 12’s leading tackler. He played well, not great in coverage when asked to drop, and his running mate David Ugwoegbu had eight tackles as well. Dashaun White was targeted a few times in coverage for big plays by the Red Raiders. Ultimately, it was a very pedestrian performance by White’s standards.

Missed tackles were a huge part of Texas Tech’s rally in a second quarter in which they scored 23 points.

Defensive Backs: D-

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Baylor Cupp #88 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

In the week before, Oklahoma’s secondary gave up 381 yards to Spencer Sanders on 67 attempts. Against Texas Tech? 17 fewer attempts for 436 yards and two touchdown passes given up. Jerand Bradley went off for eight catches and 173 yards against this secondary. Bradley had not eclipsed more than 60 yards in the previous four games.

It’s the type of performance teams expect when they face Oklahoma due to the inconsistent play of the defensive backs. Poor angles, poor technique, and the inability to cover crossing routes spelled Oklahoma’s doom.

C.J. Coldon had a pick in what could have set up the Sooners’ game-winning drive, but all the offense could muster a field goal.

As mentioned earlier, the defensive line and secondary are intrinsically linked. Neither helped the other, and when they did, good things happened. But that was too few and far between. The result was almost 500 yards thru the air.

Special Teams: C

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; An Oklahoma Sooners cheerleader runs on the field after a Sooners touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This may be a first for the entire season, but the special teams unit didn’t have their best day on Saturday night, mostly because Zach Schmit missed a potential go-ahead field goal in overtime. He was perfect on XP’s but hooked a short-field goal to the right that’s caused a lot of controversy in the days since.

The TV angle looked good. However, Brent Venables was told the attempt was not reviewable by replay.

The Oklahoma kickoff unit gave up a 67-yard return to start the game.

Michael Turk held it down with three punts for an average of 51 yards per punt and several times helped flip field position.

