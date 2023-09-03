Report Card: Sooners breeze through Arkansas State with big-time performances

Saturday allowed us to see team 129 in Oklahoma’s illustrious football history for the first time this season. This team entered the day with cautious optimism, but a cloud of last season’s disappointment still hungover over the program. Year two of Brent Venables’s tenure needed to start off with a bang, and his team did just that as they dismantled the Arkansas State Red Wolves 73-0.

The Sooners are on another level regarding raw talent than the Arkansas State Red Wolves. That is abundantly clear, but Oklahoma had to show it could dominate an inferior opponent. They also needed to showcase the improvements in recruiting and among their returning players.

Saturday was a fun, stress-free showcase of domination. Now that the first game is behind us, it’s time to dive deeper and hand out our first grades of the year in this week’s report card.

Quarterbacks: A+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s quarterback play on Saturday was as flawless as you could hope for. Dillon Gabriel set the tone and looked like an improved player as he sliced and diced through the Red Wolves’ secondary like it was deli meat.

Gabriel’s deep ball accuracy shined, and improved accuracy over the middle of the field was on display as well. He even showcased excellent mobility in and around the pocket as he danced for a rushing touchdown. His day ended in the third quarter, and he completed 19 of 22 for 308 yards and two touchdown passes. All in one half of play.

When Gabriel departed, five-star freshman Jackson Arnold got his first live-action of college football on his birthday. He kept the show going with an impressive performance of his own. Arnold went 11 of 11 for 114 yards and a touchdown toss to sophomore Jayden Gibson.

Arnold showed off his dual-threat ability and scored a rushing touchdown as well.

Their completion percentage as a pair was a combined 91 percent, which is obscene. Jeff Lebby had to be proud that his guys had this type of performance. It gives them an excellent foundation to build off of going forward.

Running Backs: B+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The deepest group on the team had a solid opening game. All the major scholarship backs, except Gavin Sawchuk, played.

Sawchuk is nursing an injury, but Brent Venables expects him back next week for SMU.

Tawee Walker looked the best out of the group. He was decisive and physical. He had a bit more of an extra gear than he had last year. He ran for 44 yards on eight carries with a pair of touchdowns. Walker averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Jovantae Barnes got his share of work and looks stronger already. Though it wasn’t as efficient of a day, he carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards to lead the Sooners backfield.

Marcus Major scored a touchdown, while freshmen Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks got involved for their first collegiate action. Hicks scored his first touchdown

The running backs weren’t needed to carry the game, but they toted the ball 40 times for 154 as a group. It was a strong start, but there’s room for improvement.

Offensive Line: A+

Sep 2, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The offense’s domination on Saturday resulted from Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line looking like five different versions of a bulldozer lined up next to each other. The starters gave Dillon Gabriel clean pockets for days. The second and third teams also followed suit.

Even the guys that rotated with the starters showed no drop-off. Nearly every offensive lineman that played graded out well in pass blocking metrics per Pro Football Focus. Savion Byrd and Tyler Guyton had the highest pass-blocking grades on the team.

It was a clinical performance and something Bedenbaugh should be excited to build upon. The caliber of defensive lines will improve as the season wears on, but it’s hard not to be excited about what this offense can become if these guys lead the way.

Wide Receivers: A+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Emmett Jones might be the MVP of Oklahoma Football thus far in 2023.

His work on the recruiting trail and his ability to unlock his guys’ abilities may make that decision a runaway choice by December, especially if the wide receivers continue to perform the way they did Saturday.

Jones spoke about the overall mindset shift of his guys, but they showed it on Saturday. The Sooners had big plays from almost every receiver that logged a snap. Jayden Gibson looks like a problem for opposing defenses coming down with two impressive catches. Nic Anderson hauled in a deep ball. Andrel Anthony looks like a game changed with his speed.

Gavin Freeman caught a touchdown and returned a punt for one. Drake Stoops was having an incredible day before he left the game with a shoulder sprain. Stoops had four receptions for 56 yards in his short stint. Jalil Farooq didn’t catch a pass, but he carried the ball once for 10 yards.

Oh, and did we mention four-star freshman Jaquaize Pettaway had nine catches?

It’s one game, but this feels like a deeper wide receiver room already.

Tight Ends: B-

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Only two tight ends tallied recordable stats on the stat sheet Saturday for the Sooners, and neither was Austin Stogner. Blake Smith had a 28-yard reception, and true freshman Kade McIntyre had a 26-yard reception.

It was a low-volume day for the tight ends, but it was encouraging seeing guys that many have question marks about making plays when their number was called. The jury is still out for the tight end room long term, but they weren’t a detriment on Saturday. They were effective in the running game and in a game like this, there’s no need to show everything, so look out for Austin Stogner to have a strong performance in the coming Saturdays.

Defensive Line: B+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday was a weird day for the defense. They didn’t give up any points, but in some ways, it still felt like we learned nothing new about them. In particular, the pass rush didn’t look all that spectacular. The defense generated just one sack.

Still, the line as a whole saw seven and eight-man protections on top of the Red Wolves’ insistence on getting the ball out lightning-quick.

In the run game, they dominated, which is noteworthy in itself. Run defense was a massive issue last year, so holding a team to 48 yards for an entire game is nothing to scoff at.

There were no major busts, and seeing Ethan Downs come up with a sack made this a solid, if unspectacular, day.

Linebackers: B+

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The linebacker group received a lot of press this summer. Who would step up next to Danny Stutsman? While it’s a bit early to have definitive answers, Saturday showed that the Sooners believe in their competitive depth behind him.

Sophomore Jaren Kanak started and recorded three tackles. Kanak especially looked a bit more decisive in his reads on the field. That will serve him well going forward as he looks to cement his spot as a starter.

Kobie McKinzie led the Sooners with four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a tackle for loss. Kip Lewis also had three total tackles in the game and Lewis Carter all got in on the action as well.

At cheetah, Justin Harrington held it down, showcasing the cover skills the defensive coaches love.

Defensive Backs: A-

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s game showed us the Sooners also look like a better defense on the back end. The additions from the last two recruiting and transfer classes made an immediate impact.

Gentry Williams was in the first recruiting class under Venables, and he looked fluid in coverage and stuck his nose in there to blow up a screen play.

Reggie Pearson flew around, and transfer Kani Walker teamed up with freshman Peyton Bowen to help recover a fumble.

Walker, Williams, and Woodi Washington led the Sooners in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades. Washington had a great game in coverage. He was targeted three times, with an average depth of target of 24.7, and didn’t allow a single catch. Not only did he not allow a catch, he was flawless in coverage, getting his head back around. He played physically without drawing a penalty.

Special Teams: A+

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Zach Schmit made his only field goal attempt from 21 yards out and was perfect on his extra-point attempts. The Sooners only punted one time, which is a win.

The big play was in the return game where Gavin Freeman took a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. It was the Sooners first kick or punt return for a touchdown since 2016.

