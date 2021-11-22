Report Card, Snap Counts Week 11: Undermanned Cowboys underwhelm vs Chiefs

The Cowboys bombed their big midterm against the Kansas City Chiefs in what could’ve been a statement game heading into the season’s final stretch. It was their second dud in the past three weeks, a still concerning development despite Dallas playing shorthanded and without many of their key players.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they have a chance to redeem themselves with a final AFC West test fast approaching, as they host Las Vegas in their annual Thanksgiving Day game in mere days. They can’t linger on this loss too much, with still plenty of football left to be played.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 11, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterbacks: C

Dak Prescott – 67 snaps (100%)

Constantly under siege, Prescott was unable to kick the Cowboys offense into gear. He was forced to settle for quick, underneath passes while taking five sacks on the afternoon. He finished with just 216 yards on 28 of 43 passing, with zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and one lost fumble.

Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward with the pick on Dak Prescott! pic.twitter.com/8CGfrcxZvI — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 21, 2021

He didn’t get much help from his receivers or offensive line, but it’s hard not to expect more from what’s supposed to be the best offense in the league. Prescott posted season-lows in both quarterback rating (57.9) and average yards per pass attempt (5.0), reflecting just how poor of an outing it was for the veteran QB.

Running Backs: C

Ezekiel Elliott – 46 snaps (69%)

Tony Pollard – 22 snaps (33%)

Similar to Prescott, it was a game to forget for Elliott. He recorded the fewest rushing yards and attempts in any game so far this season, taking nine carries for 32 yards. Six of Elliott’s rushing attempts came on first down, and four times he was stopped for two yards or less. He briefly left the game after re-injuring his right knee, and caught all six of his receiving targets for 36 yards, but overall it wasn’t a very impactful game for Elliott.

Pollard had much more rushing success (50 yards on seven carries, 7.1 YPC) than Elliott, and was responsible for the Cowboys’ longest play of the game with a 31-yard gain off a direct snap in the first quarter.

Kellen Moore mixing it up with Tony Pollard, who fakes reverse to Dak then bursts 31 yards upfield on Cowboys’ first scoring drive (@nfl)pic.twitter.com/UW9RvPWy5x — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 21, 2021

Wide Receivers: D+

Michael Gallup – 63 snaps (94%)

Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson – 42 snaps (63%)

CeeDee Lamb – 36 snaps (54%)

Malik Turner – 8 snaps (12%)

After Lamb was lost with a concussion, the Cowboys passing game was in a really tough spot. Their complimentary receivers needed to step up in a big way, yet instead they were mostly locked down by Kansas City’s secondary, and dropped multiple passes, leaving big plays on the table.

Cowboys receivers combined for just 105 of the team’s 216 receiving yards, with Michael Gallup’s 44 the most at the position. Even when Prescott was able to get passes off, the officiating did Dallas no favors, leaving Joe Buck in awe that no flags were thrown on certain plays.

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott were looking for a defensive PI call on the previous 3rd down play for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/aFNSApWeY2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021

Tight Ends: B-

Dalton Schultz – 66 snaps (99%)

Sean McKeon – 9 snaps (13%)

Schultz led all Cowboys in receiving yards with 53 on six receptions, seemingly the lone receiving option who could consistently connect with Prescott. It just wasn’t enough to carry the offense. Schultz also whiffed on a couple blocking assignments, once on an attempted screen to Gallup that was quickly blown up, and another on an ill-fated pick play.

Offensive Line: D

Connor McGovern, Terence Steele, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La’el Collins – 67 snaps (100%)

Connor Williams – 1 snap (1%)

Dallas opted to shuffle its starting five offensive lineman against the Chiefs, giving Connor McGovern the nod at left guard over Connor Williams. The results were less than inspiring.

Although the line’s collective struggles can’t entirely be pinned on that one move, the lack of continuity and familiarity while playing in a hostile road environment seemed to affect the unit’s overall play. The OL interior was especially susceptible to allowing Kansas City pressure, with Chris Jones and Frank Clark each having big games.

Chris Jones records his third sack on Dak Prescott on 3rd & 13. MONSTER game for Jones. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Pk6SFvYv39 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2021

The offensive line simply allowed too much pressure to give Prescott much of a chance. On a short week with the upcoming Thanksgiving game, hopefully this unit can patch things up on the fly.

Defensive Line: B

Dorance Armstrong – 45 snaps (66%)

Osa Odighizuwa – 37 snaps (54%)

Tarell Basham – 34 snaps (50%)

Carlos Watkins – 31 snaps (46%)

Trysten Hill – 28 snaps (41%)

Justin Hamilton – 17 snaps (25%)

Chauncey Golston – 16 snaps (24%)

Quinton Bohanna – 7 snaps (10%)

If not for the continued deployment of Micah Parsons along the defensive line, this unit’s overall grade would be much lower. Parsons was constantly screaming off the edge and applying pressure to Mahomes, bringing him down twice and forcing a fumble just before halftime. His eight rookie-season sacks are tied with DeMarcus Ware for most in franchise history, a feat Parsons accomplished in only 10 games compared to 16 for Ware.

It’s too easy for Micah Parsons ⭐️

pic.twitter.com/UMYDy7cbQy — PFF (@PFF) November 21, 2021

The rest of the defensive line was mostly a non-factor, apart from a few nice hustle plays from Dorance Armstrong (one sack) and Tarell Basham (two QB hits, one fumble recovery). The Kansas City OL was able to dominate upfront, especially on the first Chiefs’ touchdown of the game, when Travis Kelce took a direct snap and followed his lineman into the end zone for the easy score.

Halloween is over, but we love tricks 😏 📺: #DALvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/DiVXy0XKIu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2021

Linebackers: B-

Keanu Neal – 68 snaps (100%)

Micah Parsons – 60 snaps (88%)

Leighton Vander Esch – 49 snaps (72%)

Luke Gifford – 1 snap (1%)

Neal led the Dallas defense with seven total tackles (five solo), while Vander Esch recorded only two total tackles. It was a mostly quiet game for the Cowboys linebackers, who were forced to contend with a returning Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Kansas City.

The second-year RB had missed the previous five games due to injury, but seemed fresh against the Cowboys, continually reaching the second level and banging out tough yards. He managed 63 yards on 12 carries, scoring one touchdown, and earning one of Kansas City’s two taunting penalties, letting Cowboys LB Luke Gifford know he was too slow meeting him at the goal line.

CEH called for taunting. pic.twitter.com/89B0jgQEwU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

Defensive Backs: B-

Jayron Kearse – 68 snaps (100%)

Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs – 67 snaps (99%)

Jourdan Lewis – 54 snaps (79%)

Donovan Wilson – 46 snaps (68%)

Damontae Kazee – 34 snaps (50%)

Malik Hooker – 19 snaps (28%)

Considering what they were tasked with containing, the Dallas secondary did well enough to limit Mahomes and the Chiefs passing attack to just 244 passing yards on 37 attempts. It was just the second game all season where Mahomes did not score a touchdown.

Tyreek Hill and Kelce still got theirs, recording 77 and 74 yards respectively, but Dallas did well to limit the big plays from the Chiefs, who’s longest gain went to Byron Pringle for 37. Jayron Kearse even came through with his first interception of the season, reeling in a Kelce deflection in the third quarter, giving Dallas one of their many chances to get back in the game.

Special Teams: B

Luke Gifford, CJ Goodwin – 24 snaps (89%)

Kyron Brown – 23 snaps (85%)

Corey Clement, Francis Bernard – 18 snaps (67%)

Azur Kamara – 17 snaps (63%)

Deante Burton, Jeremy Sprinkle – 14 snaps (52%)

Malik Turner – 13 snaps (48%)

Tony Pollard – 10 snaps (37%)

The special teams unit was solid, with the returning Greg Zuerlein scoring all of the Cowboys points with three field goals, and P Bryan Anger downing three punts inside the Kansas City 20. However, Cedrick Wilson was unable to do much in the return game, returning two punts for seven total yards.

Coaching: C

Maybe Mike McCarthy got too cute ahead of this game making the switch at left guard, or their depth was finally tested too much given the Cowboys were without several of their best players. But the offense could not get anything going, forced to resort to quick passes and screens to counter the constant Kansas City pass rush.

Uncharacteristically, the Cowboys did not attempt a single fourth down conversion in the entire game, opting to punt on 4th and 5 from the DAL 46 early in the second quarter, and again on 4th and 9 from the DAL 41, down 10 with just over eight minutes left in the game.

