Report Card, Snap Counts Week 12: Cowboys lost their way against Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive season, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders, falling 36-33 in overtime. Dallas hasn’t had much to be thankful for in their annual holiday game, with just a 2-6 record on Thanksgiving dating back to 2014.

With their six-game winning streak way back in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys suddenly find themselves in a precarious spot, losers of three of their last four, with their division lead dwindling. Dallas was able to get their offense going, but their defense was unable to contain the Raiders offense, leading to the most points they’ve allowed since giving up 41 to the Washington Football Team… last Thanksgiving.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 12, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterbacks: C+

Dak Prescott – 74 snaps (100%)

It was an up-and-down game for Prescott, who nearly willed the Cowboys to victory with his play late in the game. He orchestrated two scoring drives in the last four minutes of regulation, coming up with 11 points to send the game into overtime, launching one big time throw after another.

Can we all appreciate this throw and catch between Dak and Gallup

Dak really fit this in to Gallup.



However, there were also too many missed throws and opportunities sprinkled throughout the contest to make this a truly good performance from Prescott. Even without their top two receivers, the offense too often seemed stuck in the mud, and couldn’t cash in plays they typically make.

The heartbreaker was the 3rd-and-4 pass attempt to Noah Brown that ended the Cowboys’ lone overtime drive. Prescott’s throw on the run was off-target low and behind, and perhaps could’ve changed the outcome of the game if placed better. Instead, it was another three-and-out for the Cowboys, who never got the ball back.

Running Backs: C

Ezekiel Elliott – 47 snaps (64%)

Tony Pollard – 31 snaps (42%)

For the third time in the last four games, Ezekiel Elliott recorded 10 or fewer rushing attempts. His rushing yardage has also continually dropped since Week 9, from 51, to 41, 32 and now 25 on nine carries against Las Vegas. Clearly limited due to injury, Mike McCarthy spoke after the game about his level of concern regarding Elliott’s health.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee): "I am concerned because he's a warrior. He was fighting to get back in there" Thursday. "Zeke's running style is ferocious." Inflicts punishment but also absorbs some. Team needs to get in front of lingering issue somehow.

Yet again, Tony Pollard was the Cowboys’ more effective back, although overall the team did not have much success on the ground (64 team rushing yards). Pollard took 10 carries for 36 yards, but did have a 31-yard run erased due to a Tyler Biadasz hold in the first quarter. Pollard also added 32 receiving yards on four receptions, while Elliott chipped in 24 on six catches.

Wide Receivers: B-

Michael Gallup – 71 snaps (96%)

Noah Brown – 69 snaps (93%)

Cedrick Wilson – 54 snaps (73%)

Malik Turner – 12 snaps (16%)

The Dallas receiving depth had a nice bounce-back game as the team’s main options after dropping the ball against the Chiefs. Both Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson recorded 100+ yards with 106 and 104 respectively, and Noah Brown set a career-high in both receptions and receiving yards (six catches for 53 yards).

Unfortunately, most of their production came in sporadic chunks, as Dallas had trouble consistently moving the ball. Gallup only had one catch for nine yards in the first half, having a quiet game before reeling in a pair of deep bombs in the fourth quarter. The playmaking was too little, too late from this depleted group.

Tight Ends: B

Dalton Schultz – 71 snaps (96%)

Sean McKeon – 12 snaps (16%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 3 snaps (4%)

Second-year UDFA Sean McKeon continued to show he can contribute when given the chance, scoring the first touchdown of his career on a 10-yard catch to get the Cowboys on the board.

Los Cowboys responden de inmediato 👌 Sean McKeon tiene su primer TD de la temporada

Schultz managed to bring in only three of his seven targets for 46 yards, but did score the 32-yard touchdown that allowed Dallas to tie the game at 30 late in the fourth quarter. After a strong start to the season, Schultz has slowed down after the team’s bye, and hasn’t exactly flourished when given a bigger opportunity in the offense.

Offensive Line: C

Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith – 74 snaps (100%)

Connor McGovern, Terence Steele – 71 snaps (96%)

Connor Williams, La’el Collins – 3 snaps (4%)

The returning Smith was supposed to be a big boost to the offensive line, however the unit was not as dominant as it was earlier in the season. The line surrendered only a single sack of Prescott, but the rust and lack continuity still seemed apparent at times.

McGovern made his second straight start at left guard, while Terence Steele flipped back to right tackle, sending Collins to the bench. Smith was also called for a holding penalty which took a Schultz touchdown off the board in the fourth quarter, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal to make it a 27-22 game.

Defensive Line: B-

Micah Parsons – 77 snaps (89%)

Dorance Armstrong – 62 snaps (71%)

Tarell Basham – 41 snaps (47%)

Trysten Hill – 39 snaps (45%)

Justin Hamilton – 36 snaps (41%)

Osa Odighizuwa – 35 snaps (40%)

Chauncey Golston – 32 snaps (37%)

Carlos Watkins – 21 snaps (24%)

Quinton Bohanna – 10 snaps (11%)

It cannot be understated how much better Parsons makes the Cowboys defense. Once again, he was the main source of the team’s pass rush, the only Dallas defender with multiple QB hits (5). He finished with five total tackles (two for loss), and one clutch sack that set Las Vegas up with a 3rd and 18 and briefly seemed like would help the Cowboys get the ball back in overtime. He was hounding Derek Carr throughout the game, affecting his throws and disrupting their offense.

Even in slow motion Micah Parsons is fast

Running out of ways to describe Micah Parsons speed. Weekly, opposing QBs seem stunned at how quickly he closes.

Unfortunately, Parsons didn’t get much help from the rest of his teammates along the defensive line. Hopefully that changes with the imminent return of DeMarcus Lawrence, and the eventual return of Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore.

Linebackers: C

Keanu Neal – 82 snaps (94%)

Leighton Vander Esh – 53 snaps (61%)

Neal led the team with 12 total tackles, and made an amazing heads-up play to help the Cowboys recover a fumble that was ultimately overruled and called an incomplete pass.

That’s about where the highlights for Dallas linebackers stopped, however. Leighton Vander Esch finished with just three total tackles, and crashed along with Jayron Kearse on what should’ve been a telegraphed Marcus Mariota read-option that led to an easy Raider touchdown.

Defensive Backs: D+

Damontae Kazee, Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs – 87 snaps (100%)

Jayron Kearse – 86 snaps (99%)

Jourdan Lewis – 71 snaps (82%)

Malik Hooker – 51 snaps (59%)

The unit for the Cowboys that struggled the most, the Dallas secondary had a rough day, but perhaps that should be expected when they’re up against both the Raiders and the referees. The main culprit was Brown, who was flagged an astounding four times for pass interference.

Anthony Brown was called for a PI for the fourth time today

While the penalties turned the game into a slog, Cowboys players did themselves no favors with their actual play. Carr had a field day slicing up the secondary with crossing routes and throws over the middle of the field, with DBs taking awful angles in attempt to bring down the receivers after the catch.

It all led to 373 passing yards for Carr, mostly without his top receiving threat Darren Waller, who was lost due to injury in the second quarter. It was just an all-around sloppy game from this group, who just wasn’t able to get a stop when they desperately needed to.

Special Teams: B

Luke Gifford – 36 snaps (86%)

Nahshon Wright, Malik Turner – 34 snaps (81%)

C.J. Goodwin – 27 snaps (64%)

Corey Clement, Francis Bernard – 26 snaps (62%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 22 snaps (52%)

Azur Kamara – 18 snaps (43%)

Sean McKeon – 16 snaps (38%)

Israel Mukuamu – 14 snaps (33%)

Zuerlien missed from both close and far, shanking an extra point (his third missed XP on the year) and doinking a 59-yarder. He was able to bang through the one that mattered most however, making a 45-yard field goal with 0:24 left to send the game to overtime.

The special teams play that really provided a jolt however, was Tony Pollard’s first kick return TD as a professional, a feat he accomplished seven times in college. It was the first 90-yard-plus kick return for the Cowboys since Felix Jones in 2008.

Coaching: C

Anytime a team commits 14 penalties for 166 yards, it does not reflect well upon those in charge. Especially when said team is already the most penalized team in the league.

Dan Quinn’s decision to play man coverage instead of zone on third-and-18 in overtime, which led to the final of the 14 penalties, is a questionable decision as well.

Coming off a short week, the Cowboys seemed especially lethargic and undisciplined, and did not have a good game plan for how to attack the Las Vegas defense. The play calling and strategy reminded some of the pre-Amari Cooper era, where the offense mostly sputtered rather than soared.

Apart from the decision to opt for the 59-yard field goal, the most puzzling McCarthy call was the one not to challenge what appeared to be a clear Waller fumble early in the game. According to Gene Steratore however, it likely would’ve been a losing challenge and waste of a timeout, as the eyes in the sky apparently thought different from what many of the 38-million viewers saw from their television.

New this season, the replay booth can "assist" the on-field officials without stopping play. It appears that this is what happened in #LVvsDAL on the incomplete pass to Darren Waller, which could be why Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge.

