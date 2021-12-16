Report Card, Snap Counts Week 14: Cowboys @ Washington

The game began a lot better than it ended, but the Cowboys were still able to escape Washington with a commanding division lead entering the final part of their season. One side of the ball graded out significantly higher than the other, reversing the trends and expectations from earlier in the season, but still a welcoming development.

All year it’s seemed a struggle for the entire Cowboys team to get on the same page, but that same optimism and potential still remains if they’re able to finally get in-sync. It may not have happened in Week 14, but it was still plenty good enough to get the win.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 14, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterbacks: C

Dak Prescott – 85 snaps (100%)

Compared to the tone he set to begin the year, and the lofty standards that come with being the Cowboys franchise QB, it was another subpar performance from Dak Prescott. He threw multiple interceptions for the second time in the past four weeks, sailing throws and missing even the routine plays. Prescott’s second interception was inexcusable, and had the potential to be devastating.

Whether it’s a lingering injury or the signs of a larger issue, Dallas must find a way to jumpstart Prescott and the rest of the offense before the playoffs begin. With just three regular season games remaining, time is running thin.

Running Backs: C+

Ezekiel Elliott – 54 snaps (64%)

Corey Clement – 31 snaps (36%)

JaQuan Hardy – 2 snaps (2%)

Story continues

Posting a nearly identical statline from his last game, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 45 yards on 12 carries. The majority of his rushing production came in the first half (seven carries for 32 yards), and he also added one reception for 15 yards. Despite the meager output, he saw his most snaps since Week 8, and went over 1,000 yards from scrimmage on the season, a feat he’s accomplished he’s season as a professional.

With that first down, Ezekiel Elliott surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards this season. This is Elliott's sixth consecutive season with 1,000 scrimmage yards, good for fourth in franchise history. Elliott also leads all players in scrimmage yards since 2016. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 12, 2021

In Tony Pollard’s stead, the Cowboys turned to Corey Clement (44 yards) and 2021 UDFA JaQuan Hardy, who made his NFL debut. Collectively, the trio wasn’t able to get much going against Washington’s defensive front, totaling just 92 rushing yards and averaging 3.53 yards per carry.

Wide Receivers: B

Amari Cooper – 75 snaps (88%)

Michael Gallup – 70 snaps (82%)

CeeDee Lamb – 57 snaps (67%)

Cedrick Wilson – 9 snaps (11%)

Malik Turner – 7 snaps (8%)

The Cowboys main three receivers again carried the offensive load, and were targeted 26 times on Prescott’s 39 pass attempts. Lamb just edged out Gallup to lead the team in receiving (61 vs 60 yards), while Cooper was on the receiving end of the lone touchdown thrown by Prescott.

They haven’t shared the field much this season, but Cooper, Lamb and Gallup still remain one of the best WR groups in the league. However with the offense remaining in a funk, it still feels as if they’ve not been fully unleashed this season.

Tight Ends: C

Dalton Schultz – 72 snaps (85%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 23 snaps (27%)

Ian Bunting – 3 snaps (4%)

Cowboys TEs did not show up much in the box score, with Dalton Schultz recording only a single catch for four yards. Down Sean McKeon, Ian Bunting was promoted from the practice squad to make his NFL debut, and Jeremy Sprinkle received his second-most offensive snaps in a game this season.

Impressive hustle by TE Jeremy Sprinkle to save Terence Steele and wash the No. 92 out of the pocket to give Dak the time and space to hit Amari Cooper. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/UqnUc7y3Ns — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 14, 2021

Offensive Line: B

Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz – 85 snaps (100%)

Zack Martin – 84 snaps (99%)

Tyron Smith – 65 snaps (76%)

La’el Collins – 54 snaps (64%)

Terence Steele – 41 snaps (48%)

Ty Nsekhe – 20 snaps (24%)

Connor Williams – 13 snaps (15%)

The offensive line carousel in Dallas continued in Week 14, with the team essentially emptying out the unit’s full depth. While the Cowboys deployed formations featuring extra lineman multiple times and Connor Williams in the fullback role, they also lost two of the starters they began the game with.

Tyron Smith went down with an ankle injury near the end of the third quarter, and is already ruled out for Week 15. The loss of La’el Collins soon after was similarly frustrating, but more admirable, as he was disqualified for throwing a punch in defense of his quarterback.

La'el Collins ejected after this scuffle and the Cowboys move backwards. pic.twitter.com/beo405OI8I — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 12, 2021

Still, the unit was mostly solid, especially in light of all the changes and unique offerings from a group typically dependent on consistency and familiarity.

Defensive Line: A

DeMarcus Lawrence – 47 snaps (69%)

Randy Gregory – 31 snaps (46%)

Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore– 30 snaps (44%)

Dorance Armstrong – 29 snaps (43%)

Trysten Hill – 28 snaps (41%)

Tarell Basham – 27 snaps (40%)

Carlos Watkins – 19 snaps (28%)

Chauncey Golston – 18 snaps (26%)

Quinton Bohanna – 7 snaps (10%)

The Cowboys defensive line wreaked havoc on the Washington offense for most of the game, generating heavy pressure and holding stout against the run. The DL suddenly features a robust and healthy rotation with several exciting, young players, even without taking into consideration of pass rushing phenom Micah Parsons.

The returning Neville Gallimore (two tackles, one sack) and Randy Gregory each made big plays, with Gregory making the first interception of his career with style points.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn says Randy Gregory's INT captured energy of D yesterday: "That interception was badass." (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/65gtJHeU4g — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 13, 2021

Also notable was DeMarcus Lawrence’s first sack of the season, one of his two TFLs on the day, and Dorance Armstrong’s 37-yard scoop-and-score.

Linebackers: A

Micah Parsons – 54 snaps (79%)

Keanu Neal – 46 snaps (68%)

Leighton Vander Esch – 28 snaps (41%)

Leighton Vander Esch had one of his better games of the season, being very active on the field, holding up well against the run, and even recording a pass defense. But it was once again Parsons who was a defensive star, recording two more sacks to bring his season total to 12 in 13 games.

MICAH PARSONS IS UNBLOCKABLE 😤pic.twitter.com/MzctZfvBUZ — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021

Parsons also forced his third fumble of the season, and nearly came up with the first interception of his career off a deflection several yards downfield in coverage. No matter where he’s lined up or what position he’s playing, Parsons is making plays and swinging games in favor the Cowboys.

Defensive Backs: A-

Damontae Kazee, Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jayron Kearse – 68 snaps (100%)

Jourdan Lewis – 62 snaps (91%)

Malik Hooker – 18 snaps (26%)

Darian Thompson – 1 snap (1%)

Every level of the defense played exceptionally well in shutting down the Washington offense, especially the secondary. Trevon Diggs erased Terry McLaurin while he was in the game, and managed to get hand on the insane Cam Sims 41-yard touchdown.

Still, it was the lone big play given up by the Cowboys defense, as Washington netted only 124 passing yards. Anthony Brown nearly came down with a couple interceptions, while Jourdan Lewis forced one fumble and recovered another.

Special Teams: B+

Darian Thompson, CJ Goodwin, Luke Gifford – 25 snaps (83%)

Kelvin Joseph, Francis Bernard – 24 snaps (80%)

JaQuan Hardy, Corey Clement– 22 snaps (73%)

Malik Turner – 18 snaps (60%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 14 snaps (47%)

Ian Bunting – 12 snaps (40%)

Greg Zuerlien made all four of his field goal attempts, although the longest was from only 38-yards out. Dallas also blocked a Washington extra point attempt after their final touchdown to maintain a seven point lead.

P Bryan Anger also had a busy day, punting six times for 268 yards.

Coaching: B

The Cowboys players were thankfully able to backup their coach’s pre-game promise, which McCarthy did not back down from after the game.

– Mike McCarthy guaranteed a Cowboys win – WFT Ron Rivera says guarantee comment was a 'big mistake' – Today, McCarthy fires back…. More: https://t.co/bwBdCFGRRr@wusa9 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/32wcHhp41n — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 10, 2021

Your mileage may vary in considering the usefulness of a coach’s war of words (or of the mind games in bringing your own bench to away games), but Dallas did boat-race Washington to a 24-0 halftime lead before taking their foot off the gas, flexing their potential dominance. It’s hard to take much away from what McCarthy’s Cowboys have accomplished thus far, who now sit at 9-4 and remain unbeaten within the division.

1

1