Report card and snap counts: Cowboys’ Week 18 performance showed depth in key areas

Hanging 50 points for the second time in three weeks, the Cowboys ended their 2021 regular season with their second-ever Week 18 (remember the Emmitt Smith shoulder game?) in spectacular fashion. The Dallas offense kept churning out touchdowns in what quickly devolved into a tune-up and exhibition game, with both teams set for playoff matchups.

It was a thrashing the Cowboys have handed out before, pushing the tempo while relentlessly running up the score, looking like one of the best teams in the league. The question becomes whether they can repeat it a few more times when it matters most, taking this team further than any of its recent counterparts.

Here’s how the Cowboys graded out in Week 18, along with the playtime percentage breakdown.

Quarterbacks: A

Dak Prescott – 51 snaps (82%)

Cooper Rush – 11 snaps (18%)

Prescott took advantage of his final regular season to set some records. His five touchdown passes were a personal best, and allowed him to set the franchise record for single-season passing touchdowns.

It was a night where he had little to no issues, masterfully dissecting the Eagles defense in front of a hostile crowd. Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 295 yards, before handing the reigns to Cooper Rush early in the fourth quarter.

In his return from injury, Prescott played about as well as one could hope. He completed 68.8% of his pass attempts for 4,397 yards, and 37:10 TD-to INT ratio. A big playoff run however, would really turn Prescott’s comeback season into the stuff of legends.

Running Backs: A

Ezekiel Elliott – 37 snaps (60%)

Corey Clement – 17 snaps (27%)

JaQuan Hardy – 6 snaps (10%)

Ito Smith – 3 snaps (5%)

Playing without Tony Pollard who was left in Dallas to rest his foot, Elliott and the reserves provided more than enough firepower. Elliott banged out 87 yards on 18 carries (4.83 yards per attempt), just squeaking over the 1,000 rushing yard mark on the season.

In his return to Philadelphia, Corey Clement made the most of his touches. His 38-yard fourth quarter run was the Cowboys longest play of the game, and he also scored his first touchdown of the season. Breaking the game open late were Ito Smith and JaQuan Hardy, who each also scored touchdowns to set the NFL record for most players to score a TD in a single season.

Wide Receivers: A

CeeDee Lamb – 49 snaps (79%)

Amari Cooper – 46 snaps (74%)

Cedrick Wilson – 42 snaps (68%)

Malik Turner – 13 snaps (21%)

Noah Brown – 12 snaps (19%)

Filling in seamlessly for Michel Gallup, Cedrick Wilson again came through to provide the offensive firepower. He led all Dallas pass catchers with 119 yards on five catches, while also scoring two touchdowns. Wilson finished the year with six touchdowns, the same amount as Lamb, despite playing 353 fewer snaps.

Cedrick Wilson hauls in his second TD of the day 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5yoyPr6BYg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 9, 2022

However, Lamb and Cooper were no slouches either, each recording 25+ yard receptions from Prescott. Lamb had a nice catch over the middle in traffic, bouncing off receivers for a 31-yard gain, while Cooper caught five of seven targets for 79 yards. With contributions like that, this receiving corps remains one of the most potent in the league heading into the playoffs.

Tight Ends: B+

Dalton Schultz – 37 snaps (60%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 22 snaps (35%)

Blake Jarwin – 12 snaps (19%)

Sean McKeon – 3 snaps (5%)

It was too easy for Schultz, who was utilized on some nice play designs near the end zone for two touchdowns. He only added 21 yards in the season’s final game, but still finished third on the team with 808 receiving yards, and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (8) in what was truly a breakout season.

Additionally, Dalton Schultz joins Jason Witten as the only tight ends in team history to top 800 receiving yards in a season. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 9, 2022

Jarwin saw two targets in his return to action, bringing in one and just missing a catch in the back of the end zone on the other.

pretty, pretty good ball placement from Dak Prescott in the redzone pic.twitter.com/tSGZZ0kNUX — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 10, 2022

Offensive Line: B+

Connor Williams – 62 snaps (100%)

Terence Steele – 55 snaps (89%)

Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz, La’el Collins – 51 snaps (82%)

Connor McGovern – 20 snaps (32%)

Ty Nsekhe – 18 snaps (29%)

Matt Farniok – 11 snaps (18%)

The offensive line had a strong showing, despite committing two more penalties (a Biadasz false start on the second play of the game, and a Williams hold). Still, the group was able to hang with a physical Philly defense in the trenches, and keep Prescott clean for most of the day.

The Cowboys generated their most rushing yards since Week 5, and were again able to let their OL depth get some run.

Monster combo to the LB between Tyler Biadasz and Connor Williams on a duo concept that creates an alley for Corey Clement to generate positive yardage #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Jn0nBg4sqN — John Owning (@JohnOwning) January 10, 2022

Defensive Line: A-

Dorance Armstrong – 52 snaps (70%)

Tarell Basham – 46 snaps (62%)

Osa Odighizuwa – 42 snaps (57%)

Neville Gallimore – 41 snaps (55%)

Chauncey Golston – 33 snaps (45%)

Trysten Hill – 32 snaps (42%)

DeMarcus Lawrence – 29 snaps (39%)

Carlos Watkins – 28 snaps (38%)

Randy Gregory – 10 snaps (14%)

Lawrence managed to record his third sack of the season and a pass defense in his limited action, but it was Basham and Armstrong who were the main sources of pressure on quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The pair combined for four QB hits and 1.5 sacks, chasing him off his spots and forcing errant throws. Basham also took down Minshew during Philadelphia’s two point conversion attempt late in the game, but did not officially count as a stat.

– Armstrong led the Cowboys with eight total pressures. – Tarell Basham led DAL in pass rush win rate (33.3%). – Kelvin Joseph led the team in stops (5). — John Owning (@JohnOwning) January 9, 2022

Also having strong games were Hill (two QB hits, 0.5 sacks) and Gallimore (two TFLs), who were able to provide a much needed interior pressure.

Linebackers: B-

Leighton Vander Esch – 65 snaps (88%)

Keanu Neal – 45 snaps (61%)

Luke Gifford – 16 snaps (22%)

The club had some tackling and run-fit issues, as the Eagles rushed for 149 yards with a backup offensive line, fourth and fifth-string runners and without their rushing quarterback. Still, the performance wasn’t all bad.

Without Micah Parsons, it was the team’s previous first-round LB who came up big. Vander Esch finished his season on a tear, adding another six tackles and recording his first career interception, reeling in a deflection in the fourth quarter. Vander Esch was very active and physical, making plays near the line of scrimmage reminiscent of his breakout rookie season.

Also standing out was Gifford, the typical special teamer who played his most defense snaps of the season. He also made the most of his opportunity, recording three strong solo tackles, perhaps showing flashes of an expanded role in the future.

Defensive Backs: B+

Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright – 74 snaps (100%)

Malik Hooker – 53 snaps (72%)

Jourdan Lewis – 49 snaps (66%)

Damontae Kazee – 47 snaps (64%)

Donovan Wilson – 30 snaps (41%)

Maurice Canaday, Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle – 16 snaps (22%)

Without their top three DBs, the Cowboys let rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright man the two outside cornerback positions for most of the game. The results were encouraging, as they each held up well enough with the biggest workload of their young careers.

Joseph had an interception bounce off his hands on Philadelphia’s first drive (and into the hands of DeVonta Smith), while Wright had to exit the game early due injury before returning. Still, from there on out the pair was relatively unnoticeable while providing steady tackling support, combining for 13 total tackles.

I've been pleasantly surprised by Kelvin Joseph as a run defender. Patient and physical. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 9, 2022

Special Teams: B

Luke Gifford – 23 snaps (74%)

Maurice Canaday – 20 snaps (65%)

Israel Mukuamu, Malik Turner, Noah Brown– 19 snaps (61%)

Tyler Coyle, JaQuan Hardy – 18 snaps (58%)

CJ Goodwin – 17 snaps (55%)

Jeremy Sprinkle – 15 snaps (48%)

Ito Smith, Chauncey Golston – 14 snaps (45%)

Damontae Kazee – 9 snaps (29%)

Even with Zuerlein’s sixth missed extra point attempt of the season, the special teams unit was again a positive factor for the Cowboys. Zuerlein still converted six other XPAs on the seven Dallas touchdowns, and made a 48-yard field goal.

Bryan Anger only punted once, and CJ Goodwin came through with an immediate tackle on Greg Ward through an illegal block in the back to limit him to a one-yard gain, resulting a flip of the field from the DAL 21 to the PHI 25.

Coaching: A

In his second season, Mike McCarthy swept the NFC East by a combined score of 240-107. The Cowboys put up 40+ points on their division rivals in four of the six matchups in 2021, decisively letting the rest of the teams know they just couldn’t matchup with Dallas this year.

Again, these drubbings generate plenty of goodwill with fans and leave most feeling confident going forward, but an extended playoff run is the only way to silence lingering doubts and questions about how good McCarthy’s Cowboys really are.

