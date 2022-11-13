Report card: Secondary deficiencies finally catch up to the Ducks

This won’t be fun.

We haven’t had to grade the Oregon Ducks football team after a loss since Week 1 to Georgia. A lot of that had to do with just the Bulldogs being better than Oregon.

But in the 37-34 loss to Washington, the Ducks had the game in their hands and let it slip away due to some questionable coaching decisions and a quarterback that was able to make them pay for a below-average secondary.

Micheal Penix, Jr. threw for 408 yards and burned the Ducks on a few long passes, two that went for big second-half touchdowns. Even with those miscues, Oregon still had a chance to win in the late stages.

Unfortunately, the loss will tend to overshadow some heroic efforts by the offense. Bo Nix showed out before he was banged up, Bucky Irving was nearly impossible to tackle and the offensive line, also banged up, did yeoman’s work up to the very end.

But we have to grade everyone and for the first time, the coaching staff will be involved.

Quarterback

Grade: A

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was nothing short of spectacular in the second half after struggling in the first half to find throwing lanes. But once he did, the Huskies had no chance. Overall, Nix was 19-of-28 for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards and another score.

But a hit to the knee on a third down late in the game hampered his ability to move in the pocket, which really affected that last-minute drive.

Running Backs

Grade: A+

The combination of Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington was nearly unstoppable against the Dawgs. At one point, Irving had broken a total of 12 tackles by himself on the night. He rushed for 149 yards and averaged 7.5 yards a carry. Whittington added 106 yards and a touchdown.

Receivers/Tight Ends

Grade: B

The receivers also had a banner night and some stepped up in the absence of Chase Cota. WR1 Troy Franklin led the Ducks with five catches for 139 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown. Dont’e Thornton also scored on a 46-yard bomb and Kris Hutson had a career-high seven receptions.

Unfortunately, the tight ends didn’t get on the action catching the ball, but they did their job blocking downfield for the tailbacks.

Offensive line

Grade: A

Yes, the offensive line gave up a sack late in the game, but Nix wasn’t 100 percent and nearly was the line. They were dealing with some bumps and bruises, especially center Alex Forsyth. No one can ever question his toughness. He was obviously battling some sort of shoulder injury, but Forsyth stuck it out until he couldn’t.

Oregon rushed for 313 yards as a team.

Defensive line

Grade: C

The good: Washington rushed for just 114 yards. The bad: The Huskies didn’t allow a sack and Penix proved to be quite allusive. Getting pressure on Penix would have possibly made him miss some throws and change the overall direction of the game.

Linebackers

Grade: C

The linebackers were run ragged all night long chasing either Penix or receivers and it usually didn’t end well. But Jeffrey Bassa came up with a huge interception on the goal line off of a tipped ball from Noah Sewell. At the time, it was the plan of the game, but the Ducks couldn’t fully capitalize from the goal line stand.

Bassa had eight tackles and Sewell added four.

Secondary

Grade: F

The grade says it all. Our first F of the season comes because the secondary was torched all night long. Penix threw for 408 yards, including several passes over 30 yards. Oregon gave up a 78-yard touchdown and another score of 62 yards.

Oregon ranked as one of the worst teams giving up passing yards and they showed it against the Huskies. This has to improve dramatically in the long term and in the short term. They’ll face good quarterbacks every single week of the remainder of the season. It also has to improve over the long term if the Ducks want to go to the next level nationally.

Special Teams

Grade: C

Again, some good and some bad here. Camden Lewis made two field goals but finally missed one. But that was a 54-yard attempt that was just out of his range. However, Andrew Boyle had two kickoffs go out of bounds to give the Huskies the ball on the 35-yard line. He also had an onside kick that didn’t go Oregon’s way.

Coaching

Grade: D-

For the first time all season, we have to discuss some coaching decisions. We usually stay away from the coaching staff because they know a lot more than we do. But there were more than a few head-scratching decisions in this game that can’t be ignored.

First, it’s strange because, on the whole, the staff has been really good all season long. Hopefully, this is just a blip on the radar and nothing more.

The Ducks had an unnecessary onside kick that gave the Huskies the ball around midfield. It worked against UCLA, but not here. Washington had scouted this and was ready. It’s one of those things where if it works, you’re a genius and if not, you’re dumb.

Oregon also should have at least challenged a possible interception from Christian Gonzalez where it looked like he came down with it only to have the ball wrestled away from him afterward. Lanning said the offense is always rewarded in those 50-50 balls. But it would have been good to make sure.

Then in the next-to-last possession, Lanning decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 on his own 33-yard line. Usually, this is a good choice because Oregon has been so good in these situations. But backup quarterback Ty Thompson was in the game and Washington knew a run was coming as there was no threat for a pass. What made it worse was that Nix was next to Lanning begging to go back in the game. Lanning should have called timeout and either put in the Heisman Trophy candidate or punt the ball. Those choices would have been better than the one he went with.

