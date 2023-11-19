Report Card: Perfect first half leads to relaxing second half at ASU

It’s difficult to be “perfect” in the game of football, but the Oregon Ducks were nearly that in the first half of their 49-13 win over Arizona State.

Oregon had the ball six times in the first half and scored six touchdowns to take a commanding 42-0 lead. The defense was also able to hold the Sun Devils off the scoreboard despite their unconventional offensive sets.

The highlight was the 98-yard touchdown drive that took a whole 58 seconds to match down the field for the sixth score. Oregon could have easily run the clock out, but the Ducks wanted more and set a tone, not only for that game, but for the Civil War coming up on Friday.

Here’s the happy report card for the No. 6-ranked Ducks that moved to 10-1 on the season.

Quarterbacks

Grade: A+

Bo Nix has to be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after an incredible first half plus one series after halftime. He finished the game 24-of-29 for 404 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns.

Ty Thompson finished the contest and went 4-of-6 for 59 yards, a touchdown and an interception as he got some well-deserved playing time.

Running Backs

Grade: B

The running game took a bit of a backseat this week with the gameplan being what it was, but when Bucky Irving and Jordan James received the ball, they were difficult to bring down.

Irving had 11 carries for 72 yards and James finished with nine carries for 48 yards.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Grade: A+

Nix couldn’t have racked up all those yards without perhaps the best receiving corps in the country. Patrick Herbert showed why his potential is through the roof and Troy Franklin became the program’s all-time leading receiver in yards and touchdowns.

Franklin finished the game with eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert had three catches for 78 yards and two scores. Gary Bryant Jr. had a 71-yard touchdown and Tez Johnson’s big second half of the season continues with six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive Line

Grade: A

Arizona State came with the blitz more than any other team this season and the offensive line was up to the task. Nix was sacked one time, but other than that, the O-line protected its quarterback in order for him to do his thing. They also had just one false start and one holding penalty.

Defensive Line

Grade: B

The uniqueness of the Arizona State scheme made it tough for the defensive line to get in the backfield for sacks and tackles for loss. Even then, they did enough to make ASU uncomfortable and hurry some plays, which led to some incompletions and an interception. They also held Cam Skattebo to just 49 yards rushing.

Linebackers

Grade: B

The same goes for the linebackers as for the defensive line. ASU’s scheme made it difficult, but the linebackers were able to cover Sun Devil receivers over the middle as well as hold the run game in the second level. It was a total team effort.

Secondary

Grade: A

Time after time, the Duck secondary was tested and time after time, they passed the test. ASU passed for just 202 yards.

Cole Martin came up with an interception and had five tackles. Dontae Manning led the team with three pass breakups. Jahlil Florence had one of Oregon’s two tackles for loss.

Special Teams

Grade: A

Camden Lewis became Oregon’s all-time scoring leader with his seven extra points. He now has 386 points to his name.

