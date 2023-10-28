Report card: Penn State struggles in win against Indiana

Penn State’s postgame report card wouldn’t get them in the National Honor Society. It probably wouldn’t even earn a spot on the honor roll. But sometimes you have to accept that C’s earn degrees. And even when you are a massive favorite at home against one of the teams sitting on the bottom of the Big Ten standings, you simply have to accept that a win is a win.

Such was the case with Penn State’s Week 9 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. Penn State didn’t have their best game, or second or third-best game this week, but the Nittany Lions still managed to battle their way to a win against the upset-minded Hoosiers.

Here is a look at this week’s postgame report card after Penn State’s 33-24 victory over Indiana.

Quarterback

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Grade: C+

Drew Allar tossed his first interception of his career, but he also passed for 210 yards with three touchdowns. Perhaps the best sequence for Allar came following his interception. With the game tied, Allar unloaded a deep ball down the sideline and trusted his receiver, Keandre Lambert-Smith, to come down with the ball and it paid off in a big way with the game-winning score.

Allar took things hard last week after losing at Ohio State, and this game was far from a clean performance. Allar had some moments of frustration but ultimately gutted things out to pick up a win.

Running Back

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Grade: B

Penn State’s running back duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton continued to turn in a productive afternoon. Allen led the team with 81 rushing yards and Singleton added 50 yards and a short touchdown run to his total. Singleton also caught five passes for 31 yards and Allen added 13 receiving yards on two catches.

Penn State never put the ball in any other running back’s hands in this one, mostly because there was never any breathing room to allow for those opportunities.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Grade: C+

Keandre Lambert-Smith led the team with 6 receptions for 96 yards, with 57 of those coming on the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of the game. Penn State did lose Harrison Wallace III to an early injury in the game, which hurt the receiver depth. Dante Cephas had 2 catches for just 15 yards.

The tight ends had some big moments in this one. Theo Johnson caught a touchdown on one of his two passes, and Khalil Dinkins found wide-open space in the end zone for a touchdown on his only catch of the game. Tyler Warren added a couple of catches for 25 yards as well.

Defense

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Penn State’s defense had one of its shakier performances against Indiana, but it still came up with some big plays to help earn the team win. Jaylen Reed had a key interception and the team recorded three sacks and picked up a safety in the closing moments.

The defense got burned for a 90-yard touchdown and a 69-yard touchdown in the first half, which was stunning to say the least. You have to go back before 2010 to find the last time Penn State gave up a play of 90 yards or more. The 21 points allowed to the nation’s 125th-ranked total offense is the most points allowed by Penn State in a single game this season.

Special Teams

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Penn State got a solid day from the special teams unit. Kicker Alex Ferguson nailed a 50-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He did miss a 51-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter, although from the left hash mark. Nobody will rip a college kicker for missing form there. Punter Riley Thompson had six punts with two over 50 yards and two landing inside the 20-yard line. Thompson averaged 49 yards per punt.

Penn State also got a big kickoff return by Nick Singleton of 50 yards to start a possession at midfield.

Coaching

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

Let’s be brutally honest. Penn State had no business letting this game drag on for as long as it did. The Nittany Lions were a 31-point favorite playing at home against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. And yet, the Hoosiers scored first, kept pressure on, and had this game tied up with just under three minutes to play. Penn State’s offense came out of the gate incredibly sluggish a week after having its worst performance of the season. To start as slowly as it did against the Hoosiers defense was discouraging and worthy of the boos being serenaded from the Beaver Stadium faithful at various moments.

The defense uncharacteristically gave up some big plays with poor tackling and coverage. There was some good blame to spread all around the coaching staff this week, but it is easier to move past it when you still get the win.

Overall

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C

For about 58 minutes, this was going to be an absolutely brutal report card. But the way Penn State closed this one out on offense and defense helped prevent this postgame report card from blistering the team as a whole. Good teams find ways to win their clunkers, and that’s what Penn State managed to do. Penn State showed it still has some areas of concern that will have to be addressed in the coming weeks with a road game at Maryland and a home game with Michigan on deck.

The defense slipped up on a few plays and those few mistakes inflated the total yardage count for Indiana’s defense, so maybe there isn’t as much concern there. but the offense will still have some things to work on in the coming weeks.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire