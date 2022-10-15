Report Card: Penn State flunks mid-term exam at Michigan

After a loss like the one Penn State took on Saturday, it is incredibly difficult to find much of a silver lining. Penn State was dominated up front and all over the field on Saturday by Michigan in a 41-17 setback, Penn State’s first of the season. And with two challenging games still in front of them, there was not a whole lot to feel good about afterward.

But it really is just one game for Penn State and the good news is they will return home next weekend against another team going through some things on their own. But this game does need one final evaluation to put everything to rest.

Quarterback

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) rushes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

Sean Clifford never really had much to work with thanks to a solid approach by the Michigan defense, which included pressure in the backfield for the majority of the game. Clifford didn’t have any turnovers, and he did have the longest play of the game by the Penn State offense, but he was rendered largely ineffective outside of a couple of nice plays that will easily be forgotten.

Drew Allar got some playing it me in the fourth quarter with the game all but official, but there was nothing to really take from it other than getting some experience on the road.

NEXT: Running Backs

Running Backs

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Mike Morris (90) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: F

Running the football against Michigan is rarely an easy feat, but the Nittany Lions had nothing to draw any positive thoughts about the current state of the running game. The offensive line never allowed for the running game to get on track and both freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen were unable to have any big moments. Allen did get a short touchdown run after Clifford broke loose for a long run, but the running game was totally ineffective on a day when Michigan rushed for over 400 yards. But more on that in a moment.

Story continues

NEXT: Receivers and Tight Ends

Receivers and Tight Ends

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

The best play of the game in the passing game came in the third quarter when Sean Clifford dropped a pass perfectly into the arms of Harrison Wallace for a 48-yard gain to set up a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter. But Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington combined for 90 receiving yards without a touchdown. Tight end Brenton Strange had just three targets, with one catch for nine yards.

NEXT: Defense

Defense

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: F

This was by far the worst defensive outing Penn State fans have seen in a while, and it started off looking rough right from the start. Michigan accumulated 563 yards of total offense with 418 rushing yards to overpower the defense. The defense did capitalize on a mistake by Michigan to score a touchdown by Curtis Jacobs, and Ji'Ayir Brown racked up plenty of tackles early on as the Nittany Lions buckled down on a couple of early red zone threats by Michigan, but the final box score speaks for itself on this one. This was not a day to remember for defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

NEXT: Special Teams

Special Teams

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Mike Morris (90) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C-

Nick Singleton looked a little shaky at times fielding kickoff returns, but Michigan may deserve credit for placing the kickoffs in uncomfortable spots for a freshman returner. Penn State special teams can’t be knocked for not having any punt return yardage, but that’s because Michigan never punted in the game.

Penn State punter Barney Amor, who has been one of the most consistent punters in the Big Ten, got three opportunities to punt and he averaged 43 yards per punt with one 50-yarder and one pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Penn State kicker Gabe Nwosu kicked a ball out of bounds late in the second quarter after Penn State had surprisingly taken the lead with a defensive touchdown. The penalty gave Michigan the football at the 35-yard line on a drive that would result in a late field goal to retake the lead just before halftime.

All in all, this was a forgettable game all across the board. A loss like this gives James Franklin and his staff plenty to think about and work on before their next game, at home next weekend against Minnesota. It doesn’t necessarily have to be back to the drawing board, but it’s been a while since Penn State looked confident, if not competant.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire