Report Card: Penn State defense aces Northwestern test, offense has room to improve

Penn State managed to celebrate another win on Saturday afternoon with a 41-13 victory at Northwestern, but the game rarely felt as lopsided as the final score would seemingly indicate. After fighting its way to a 10-10 tie at halftime, Penn State seemed to wear down Northwestern in the second half as the offense slowly built some momentum.

The offense has the defense to thank this week as the Nittany Lions set the tone on the defensive side of the football and held Northwestern down long enough to allow the offense to get some things working. It just took a little longer than most would have liked. Penn State did not take a lead on the Wildcats until about midway through the third quarter, but it was all Penn State after halftime with a 31-3 scoring advantage after halftime.

Here is how the grades look for Penn State following the road win at Northwestern.

Quarterback

Grade: C

Drew Allar made his second road start in Big Ten play, and it once again was his shakiest performance of the season. Similar to his game at Illinois a couple of weeks ago, Allar was not thriving with accuracy and seemed to be out of sync with his intended targets all afternoon. Allar’s two worst showings of the season have each come on the road, but he continues to not turn the football over.

Allar ended his afternoons completing 18-of-33 attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Beau Pribula capitalized on his late playing time. Immediately after entering the game, Pribula completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trey Potts to give Penn State its final points of the game.

Running Backs

Grade: B

Penn State’s running game still hasn’t truly flexed the kind of muscle that is expected of it this season, but it has proven to be effective enough to get the job done. Nick Singleton rushed for 80 yards on 21 carries as Northwestern did a good job of making things difficult on the ground. Singleton rushed for one touchdown and caught another as he accumulated 126 all-purpose yards in the game.

Kaytron Allen left the game with an undisclosed injury in the first half after rushing 6 times for 27 yards. Trey Potts came on to fill void with 21 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and a touchdown reception late in the game.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: C-

KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the team with 86 receiving yards on four receptions, although he was targeted 8 times. Overall, Penn State’s search for a consistent receiving threat appears to be ongoing after the win at Northwestern.

Dante Cephas caught 2 passes for 21 yards but was targeted 7 times. Harrison Wallace III was questionable on the team’s availability report and did not see the field. The tight ends, Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson, combined for 4 receptions and 38 yards.

Defense

Grade: A+

Stop me if you have heard this before, but this Penn State defense is good. The defense racked up 7 sacks and held Northwestern to fewer than 200 yards of offense and allowed just 13 points. And the first three points for Northwestern were pretty much a freebie by the Penn State special teams gaffe on the opening kickoff.

Daequan Hardy picked off a pass late in the game and eight different players got credit for at least half a sack. Kevin Winston led the team with 5 tackles and Zane Durant had a team-high 3 TFL.

Special Teams

Grade: C+

things got off to an ominous foot when Nick Singleton fumbled away the game’s opening kickoff, when he probably could have been better off letting the football go. And the special teams return unit gave up a long kickoff return to Northwestern later in the first half. Aside from those two glaring moments, Penn State’s special teams had a decent outing overall.

Kicker Alex Felkins converted both field goal tries attempted, including a 47-yarder in the third quarter. Punter Riley Thompson averaged 46.8 yards per punt with two landing inside the 20-yard line.

Kaden Saunders did his job fielding punts but any opportunity for a big return continues to elude him. Saunders had one punt return for a gain of just 2 yards.

Overall

Grade: B-

At the end of the day, a win is a win and Penn State has five of them. And when you get a chance to return home with a 41-13 victory on the road in Big Ten play, you really shouldn’t have too many reasons to complain. Yet, there is something about this game that sounds a few more alarms for bigger tests still to come for Penn State.

The defense is legitimately great, and there is little question about that. The defense will belong on the field with just anybody they line up again. But a slow start by the offense and an erratic passing game for the second time on the road is a growing concern, as is the continued search for a consistent secondary option through the air.

There are plenty of little things for James Franklin and his staff to clean up in order to help Penn State take the necessary steps to be a legitimate big Ten title and College Football Playoff contender. Overall, this week feels like a step back form a week ago against Iowa, but they do head into a bye week without a loss and more positives than negatives.

Next up for Penn State

Penn State will now go into a bye week on the schedule. The next game for the Nittany Lions should be a favorable matchup with a home game against UMass in Week 7. That will be the final opportunity to fine-tune anything that needs to be addressed before Penn State is back on the road in Big Ten play for one of the top games of the season at Ohio State.

Penn State has played itself into a good position heading into the bye week to ensure the stakes should be high for that matchup in Columbus. Ohio State was on their bye week this week and will have to avoid a slipup next week at home against Maryland before Penn State comes to Columbus.

