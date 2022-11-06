Report Card: Penn State defense gets ‘A’ in win over Indiana

Following a full team victory the way Penn State had in Week 10 against Indiana, there are plenty of compliments to be handed out with few negative criticisms. It could have been incredibly easy for a team to fold on the road a week after a tough loss to Ohio State, but the Nittany Lions responded in a positive way by going on the road and letting talent prevail in a defensive mismatch.

Penn State’s defense was stellar and the offense took care of business against an undermanned Indiana team scuffling into November and down the final stretch of the regular season.

Here are the grades for Penn State, position by position, following its 45-14 victory at Indiana on Saturday.

Quarterback

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Sean Clifford turned in a solid enough of a day throwing the football to ensure Penn State would emerge victorious. With over 200 passing yards and an interception that was tipped by his receiver, it was more than adequate enough to feel good before coming out of the game as freshman Drew Allar got some reps in the second half.

Allar made the most of his quarter and a half running the offense with a pair of touchdowns, some nicely-placed passes with zip, and showing off the ability to read what Indiana was trying to do defensively to make some adjustments at the line.

All in all, this was just what James Franklin would have wanted.

NEXT: Running Backs

Running Backs

Penn State’s Kaytron Allen (13) avoids Indiana’s Tiawan Mullen (3) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Syndication: The Herald-Times

Grade: A

Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton continued to pace the ground game. Allen was the standout star in this one with three rushing touchdowns and over 150 all-purpose yards thanks to two big gains on passing plays.

Story continues

Singleton scored the first touchdown of the game and Allen took over from there. Allen could have a case to be made for some Big Ten freshman of the week consideration this week.

NEXT: Receivers and Tight Ends

Receivers and Tight Ends

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers tight end Ryan Barnes (39) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Mitchell Tinsley turned in some big catches and Brenton Strange had a phenomenal catch down the field for a big gain. There were no 100-yard game to speak of, but it was a decent all-around effort form the entire receiving unit, including the reserves.

Running back Kaytron Allen was actually the team’s leading receiver, and Harrison Wallace was the only receiver with a touchdown. Tight end Theo Johnson had the other touchdown catch in the game.

NEXT: Defense

Defense

Penn State’s Coziah Izzard (99) celebrates his sack of Indiana’s Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Syndication: The Herald-Times

Grade: A+

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz deserves props for this performance by the defense. Penn State may have been going up against a team battling quarterback issues, but that should not take away from holding the Hoosiers to fewer than 200 yards, forcing three turnovers, recording six sacks, and combining for 16 tackles for loss.

There was only one offensive series that flustered Penn State’s defense a bit in the first half, but the rest of the game was a work of art for the defense.

NEXT: Special Teams

Special Teams

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

It was a fairly light day for the special teams department given the success of the offense. Kicker Jake Pinegar did hit a career-long 50-yard field goal on his only field goal try of the game though. Pinegar hit all six extra-point tries as well.

Punter Barney Amor punted four times for an average of 47.1 yards per punt with a 51-yard boot and two punts downed inside the 20-yard line, with one dribbling in for a touchback.

Parker Washington returned three punts for 25 yards but was fortunate to have a teammates recover a fumble that was punched out of his hands on one.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire