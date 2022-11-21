Report Card: Oklahoma Sooners defense shines in Bedlam win on Senior Day

In a game that didn’t have championship implications for the Sooners this year, a lot of other things were on the line for Oklahoma. Senior Day, over 20 prospects in the building, and the fact that in-state rival Oklahoma State was in the building. Oklahoma couldn’t take a loss, and they came out firing on all cylinders.

They won a 28-13 game that, for 15 minutes, looked like Oklahoma was going to put up 60 points on Oklahoma State. That wasn’t the case, but a win is a win, and Oklahoma handled its business.

With the win, they also became bowl eligible, an achievement considering how poorly Oklahoma has looked at times.

A Herculean effort from the Sooners’ defense is the biggest story of the day. Taking a big-picture approach, how did the rest of the team fare as we grade out the performance? Here’s a look at this week’s report card.

Quarterbacks: C

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Saturday was a bizarre day for the Oklahoma Sooners offense. They came out scintillating. 28 points in the first quarter, and it looked like they were going to roll to a season-high point total.

The Sooners never scored again.

The contrast in quality was jarring, and while Gabriel’s QB play helped put 28 on the board, his play also contributed to the scoreless three quarters we saw. At one point in the second half, Gabriel was 0 for 11. That’s almost statistically impossible at this level of football. Things got bad and completely ruined a perfect first quarter.

Gabriel and his offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby still have growing to do.

Running Backs: B

Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oklahoma won 28-13.

Bedlam Football

Eric Gray continued to be the version of himself that OU fans have fallen in love with. The biggest crime for Eric is that he flat-out did not get the ball as much as he should’ve. He got 20 carries, but it felt like it should’ve been 30. He also should have seen more work in the passing game.

That said, 90 yards on the ground and 30 receiving yards is a decent day for Gray. But considering how unspectacular the passing game looked in the second half, the running game should’ve been leaned on more. Backup RB Jovantae Barnes added six carries for 59 yards off the bench and continues to submit his resume to be the incumbent RB1 next year.

Wide Receivers: C

Oklahoma’s Drake Stoops (12) runs beside Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II (25) after a reception during a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oklahoma won 28-13.

Bedlam Football

Like Dillon Gabriel, the wide receivers started off guns blazing until the clock hit 0:00 for the first quarter, and then things went downhill. The lull in scoring should see equal blame across all facets of the offense, including these receivers.

A lack of separation, drops, and other issues took away from a magical first quarter. Drake Stoops led the receivers with six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in his last home game. Jalil Farooq also added a touchdown reception but struggled with drops over the remainder of the game.

Tight Ends: C

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) leaps over Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) and safety Sean Michael Flanagan (18) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis’ home career as a Sooner came to a close on Saturday evening in the Sooners’ win. While it wasn’t his best performance, Willis finished with three catchess for 35 yards. A fumble in the red zone by Willis took points off the board. Ultimately, it didn’t come to bite Oklahoma in the butt.

Offensive Line: C

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The trend continues. A hot start from the offense was then followed up with subpar results afterward. The offensive line is no exception. They played well, but they struggled to open things up in the running game in the second half, and Dillon Gabriel was under pressure from Oklahoma State’s defensive line.wasn’t there. An injury to Wanya Morris saw Tyler Guyton get some snaps.

Defensive Line: A

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jordan Kelley (88) celebrates with defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) after a sack against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

As shaky as things looked for a full game for their offensive line counterparts, Oklahoma’s defenisve linemen played hungry and with an edge for a full four quarters.

Contributions from Jonah Laulu (one interception, two tackles for loss), two sacks from Jordan Kelley, and sacks by Isaiah Coe, Ethan Downs, and Jalen Redmond highlighted one of the best games of the season from this defensive line group.

They were at the forefront of limiting Oklahoma State’s running game to just 103 yards on 35 rushes for a minuscule average of 2.9 yards per carry. Ted Roof, Todd Bates, and Miguel Chavis deserve their flowers for the production they got from this unit on Saturday night.

Linebackers: A

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

With the defensive line setting the tone, the Oklahoma linebackers followed suit and flew around the field all day. DaShaun White had a great final home game with eight tackles, a sack, and an interception.

David Ugwoegbu and Danny Stutsman were first and second in tackles, and each recorded a QB hurry. This unit has quietly put together a heck of a month of performances aside from their efforts against Baylor. Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie, two true freshmen that signed with the 2022 recruiting class, also saw some action alongside fellow 2022 signee Jaren Kanak.

Defensive backs: B

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back C.J. Coldon (22) intercepts a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The secondary from the Oklahoma Sooners added to the strong performance. Oklahoma State entered the game with a potent passing attack, and while they did rack up 381 passing yards, the yards are heavily inflated because quarterback Spencer Sanders was forced to drop back 67 times.

Regardless of the team, no one wants their QB doing that, and if he is, things have gone wrong.

Oklahoma’s secondary flew around in the first half. They limited the Cowboys’ passing game and grabbed three picks in the first 30 minutes.

C.J. Coldon grabbed his third interception of the season, and Billy Bowman showcased his incredible athleticism ranging over to make an interception on a Sanders pass intended for a wide-open Oklahoma State receiver. Woodi Washington finished third in tackles and also earned a pass breakup. Meanwhile, true freshman Gentry Williams saw more snaps outside at corner and showed well.

Special Teams: A

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk speaks during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma’s all-world punter was a significant asset in this game because the offense couldn’t move the ball after the first quarter. So, the onus was put on punter Michael Turk to continue to boom punts to give Oklahoma State than advantageous field position. Turk obliged and delivered with 11 punts for an average of 49 yards. Three of those punts were downed inside the 20 yard-line with a long of 67 yards.

