Report Card: Offensive fireworks help gloss over Sooners’ defensive woes

Oklahoma has rebounded from the nightmarish season from 2022. They’ll spend the rest of Thanksgiving weekend at 10-2, a sharp contrast from the 6-6 record they amassed before their bowl game last year.

Friday saw the Sooners end their final regular season as Big 12 members in true Big 12 fashion with an old-fashioned shootout. The two teams combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense and 114 points in a 69-45 Oklahoma win.

Senior Day festivities preceded the game, with more than 20 Sooners recognized. Oklahoma’s win also solidified their 59th undefeated home record as well.

As Oklahoma waits to see how the rest of the Big 12 race plays out, we’re here to grade their performance in the win over TCU. Here’s the final report card for the regular season.

Quarterbacks: A+

There was speculation leading up to the game that Dillon Gabriel may not play. Oklahoma was tight-lipped about his availability all week.

Gabriel warmed up and showed out as he posted the highest offensive grade on the team according to Pro Football Focus. The team’s best offensive player cemented that in front of the home crowd once more as he threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. Gabriel was magical. His one mistake was a well-defended play by TCU, who knew the Sooners were targeting Brenen Thompson on a deep shot.

Gabriel’s career as a Sooner may have one, possibly two games left. However, if that’s the last time he plays in front of the home crowd in Norman, that’s as great of a final performance as one could ask for.

Running Backs: A

Oklahoma’s newfound star at running back, Gavin Sawchuk, continues to produce. Against TCU, he might have had his best game yet. He found the end zone three times and tallied his fourth straight 100-yard game.

Oklahoma attacked the TCU secondary early and often before getting Sawchuk into the mix. Once he was in the flow of the game, the Sooners’ offense was unstoppable.

Sawchuk’s pass blocking also stood out. His 22 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns further cement his status as the Oklahoma lead runner with the offseason approaching.

Tawee Walker also got in on the action, scoring a rushing touchdown.

Wide Receivers: A-

Oklahoma’s wide receivers put on a show yesterday. Three different players caught a touchdown pass. The Sooners also had four receivers with at least 50 yards or more.

Drake Stoops put on a masterclass in his final home game, recording 12 catches for 125 yards and a score in front of his father, the legendary Bob Stoops.

Jayden Gibson continues to showcase his ability to win downfield and be a difference-maker as he scored for the third straight game. His touchdown was one for the highlight reel as he dragged his defender about 6 yards into the endzone after making a beautiful catch streaking down the sideline.

Nic Anderson has settled into the starting role and had four catches for 97 yards. The only knock against him is the propensity for a drop in every game. It’s the one area of his game he’ll have to clean up.

Tight Ends: B+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In his final home game as a Sooner, Austin Stogner had two catches for 26 yards. He was also a solid contributor, blocking in the run-and-pass game. He earned respectable grades in both via Pro Football Focus.

The last few weeks have been better all-around games for the tight ends. It’s been nice to see them become more productive pieces to an offense that has turned a corner.

Offensive Line: B+

The continuity of Oklahoma’s offensive line continued to manifest itself on the field as the Sooners started to move the ball effortlessly.

That continued against an exploitable TCU defensive front. Walter Rouse was a wall in pass protection, posting a team-high pass-blocking grade of 85.4 from Pro Football Focus. The second highest pass blocking grade belonged to McKade Mettauer, with 82.3.

TCU had just two sacks and one quarterback hurry on the day. Overall, the development of this unit by Bill Bedenbaugh has been one of the better underlying stories of the season.

Jacob Sexton looks like a starter at either one of the tackle spots heading into next season, with Tyler Guyton likely to opt for the NFL Draft following the season.

Defensive Line: D

Brent Venables was adamant that his defensive line wasn’t to blame for their run defense woes against BYU. Instead, Venables attributed it to the team’s gap integrity and run fits.

In consecutive games, the Sooners were gashed on the ground, and TCU quarterback Josh Hoover found time to complete multiple plays downfield. The defensive line amassed five quarterback pressures, which was nice, but for a team that thrives on creating negative plays, the defensive line struggled.

Tackling has been an issue at times for this team and against TCU, the defensive line struggled to tackle. Even when the Sooners had opportunities to make plays, they didn’t make them because they didn’t tackle well enough.

Linebackers: D-

Tackling has been a significant problem for Oklahoma recently, and it showed up again with the linebackers on Friday against TCU. Fitting gaps in the run game was also a problem against the Horned Frogs. Brent Venables assured the media that those issues would get resolved.

It was still a problem against TCU. Oklahoma’s linebackers were just a step slow trying to contain Emani Bailey. Kip Lewis had a quarterback hurry, while Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak combined for a tackle for loss. Samuel Omosigho recorded a couple of tackles as well.

Where Oklahoma’s linebackers struggled the most is in zone coverage. Teams attack the Sooners effortlessly in between the numbers in the intermediate pass game because of their inability to play zone. It’s the linebackers biggest weakness and TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles realized that and put the defense into conflict when they dropped into a zone.

Defensive Backs: C-

Oklahoma’s defensive backs had a tough matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU hardly lacks weapons, and guys like JoJo Earle, Saivion Williams, Jaylon Robinson, and Jared Wiley will cause any team problems.

The secondary held their own, though.

A lack of pass rush and no help from the linebacker in the coverage department put the defensive backs in a bind. Yet when you look at the PFF grades from the game, the top five grades from the defense all belong to defensive backs.

Billy Bowman stood at the top of the defensive grades for the second week. His pick-six this week showcased his athleticism and even made us wonder why he hasn’t been returning punts instead of Gavin Freeman.

Freshman Peyton Bowen was locked in, finishing with the third-highest grade on the team while posting the second-highest tackling grade of 79. Another freshman, Jacobe Johnson, was good in his limited snaps and should give the Sooners something to consider as they enter the offseason.

Specialists: A

It’s time to give credit where credit is due. We’ve been critical of Zach Schmit’s performance this season, but against TCU, Schmit was money. He finished 2 of 2 on field goals and was a perfect 9 of 9 on extra points. His coach’s public vote of confidence seemed to have paid off, and now Schmit will look to build on that and hope he can continue to improve into the offseason.

The biggest gripe with special teams from yesterday was Gavin Freeman’s continued struggles fielding punts. Freeman was responsible for his fourth muffed punt of the season. It’s cost the Sooners points, and it has happened in games Oklahoma has lost this year.

The coaching staff must address it and have an open competition for the job next year.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire