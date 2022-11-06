Report card: Offense keeps rolling while the defense still remains imperfect

When we do these weekly report cards, we judge each position group against the opponent and grade out how the Ducks performed. A lot of that considers the quality of the opponent.

While the Buffaloes were the weakest challenge to the Oregon Duck football team, they present the biggest challenge for us in properly grading out the Ducks in their ninth game of the season.

On the whole, Oregon did very well as it dominated Colorado 49-10, as they should have. The offense was very good and although the defense gave up too many yards, the bottom line is the Buffaloes scored just 10 points.

So the challenge is, should we accept it, do grade against Colorado straight up or do we consider their ineptitude and grade a bit lower than usual? The Buffaloes did gain 367 total yards, their biggest day of the season.

Here’s the report card for the 39-point road victory over the worst team in the conference.

Quarterback

Grade: A+

This was an easy call. Bo nix kept his Heisman candidacy alive with five total touchdowns, two rushing, two passing, and even one receiving on a halfback pass. He was nearly perfect going 20-of-24 for 274 yards.

Running Backs

Grade: A

Again, this was an easy one. Bucky Irving gained 120 yards on just 11 carries, including a 65-yard run. He also threw for a touchdown on that halfback pass. Noah Whittington added 37 yards and a score. The duo presented just enough of a rushing attack to keep the Colorado defense guessing.

Receivers/Tight Ends

Grade: B

It was very much a team effort as 11 different Ducks caught at least one pass. This might have been Kris Hutson’s best game with four receptions for 80 yards. But it was the tight ends that shined with Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao, and Patrick Herbert combining for 89 yards and a touchdown. The tight ends lead the country with 11 touchdowns for the season.

Offensive line

Grade: C

This is where the report card gets tricky.

While they didn’t allow a sack and even caught a touchdown with Josh Conerly sneaking into the end zone for a touchdown on his birthday, there were several chances near the goal line where the line couldn’t push Colorado back for either a first down or touchdown. Against the Buffaloes, this should have been a lot easier than it should have been.

But they’re still the best offensive line in the conference and they’ll show out against the Huskies this week.

Defensive line

Grade: D

This is the worst grade of the season. For the first time all year, Colorado didn’t allow a sack and they rushed for 146 yards. This has to be better this coming week with Washington coming into Autzen or the Huskies could have a real shot at winning.

Linebackers

Grade: C

The linebackers also didn’t exactly have a banner day. Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe each had just two tackles. Keith Brown led with four tackles. Oregon needs this group to be playmakers and against Colorado, it just wasn’t there for some reason. Again, this won’t cut it against the Huskies.

Secondary

Grade: A-

Christian Gonzalez picked off two passes with one that should have been a touchdown, but in typical Pac-12 form, the refs missed it and said he stepped out at the 2-yard line. The only reason the grade isn’t an A+ is because of that blown assignment to let Colorado receiver Jordyn Tyson go 81 yards for a touchdown.

Special Teams

Grade: A

Of Oregon’s eight kickoffs, six went through the end zone and the Ducks managed to cover the two returns very well. They went for 18 and 19 yards, which is a big improvement over previous games.

Kicker Camden Lewis was perfect once again on the seven extra points. The punting is the only thing that didn’t shine. Alex Bales punted twice with an average of just 32-5 yards.

