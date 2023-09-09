Report card: Offense is Clemson football's only B in win over Charleston Southern

CLEMSON — The first half was rough, but the second half was what you'd expect against an FCS team, and Clemson football secured a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 21 Tigers (1-1) had two costly turnovers in the first half and got down by a touchdown in the first quarter, but they returned to form after halftime to blow out the Buccaneers (1-1).

Here's how we're grading Clemson's Week 2 win.

Offense: B-

Clemson got off to a bad start. Its turnover trouble from the Duke loss lingered: quarterback Cade Klubnik fumbled a snap in the first quarter to set up a Buccaneers touchdown, then threw a pick-six on Clemson's next possession. There was also a bad intentional grounding by Klubnik and a failure to find the end zone after 1st-and-10 at the 8-yard-line just before the half. But the offense exploded for 28 third-quarter points to put any hope of an FCS upset to bed. By the fourth quarter, the backups were in. Clemson finished with over 600 yards of total offense.

Defense: A

The defense did what it was supposed to against an FCS offense. The Buccaneers were without a first down for its first four drives (although in fairness, one of those drives ended after one play with a Charleston Southern touchdown). They managed more than three plays on just three drives. Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz had the defensive play of the game on a pick-six, helped by a big hit by cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

Special teams: A

After a rough performance against Duke, Clemson avoided special teams blunders in Week 2. Kicker Robert Gunn III, who had two low kicks blocked in Monday's loss, made a 23-yarder in the first quarter and was perfect on PATs. Freshman return man Tyler Brown had a nice 27-yard return in the second quarter, which gave Clemson a short field and set up a touchdown.

TAKEAWAYS: Clemson football gets past Charleston Southern despite rocky first half

Coaching: A-

There were no egregious play calls or costly penalties, and the only decision that was possibly puzzling was the one to go for it on 4th-and-1 from Clemson's own 29. That was the play on which Klubnik fumbled the snap to set up Charleston Southern's game-tying score. But even when Clemson was down a touchdown in the first quarter, the Tigers didn't panic, and they did what they needed to in the second half.

Overall: A-

Call me generous, but Clemson recovered after the bad start and delivered the blowout that was expected against an FCS opponent that won two games last season. The early mistakes were costly, yes, and the Tigers can't afford to keep making them, but the offense ended up doing more than enough to avoid another big blunder.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Grading Clemson football offense and more in Charleston Southern win