Report Card: Offense carrying the load in a bounce-back performance

The last three weeks had to be an evaluation and film study nightmare for the Oklahoma Sooners. There were injuries, bad technique, and missed assignments on both sides of the ball. They needed a decent performance against a tough Kansas team, and they delivered on Saturday.

The result was far from dominant unless you look at the offense’s performance alone but what transpired was a team desperate for a win that played hard and didn’t let up.

As we do at Sooners Wire, we took time to grade each unit for their performance in Oklahoma’s 52-42 win..

Quarterbacks: A+

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel came out of the concussion protocol and spun a gem. He threw for over 400 yards and two touchdown passes and added his own rushing touchdown for a little cherry on top.

This was a complete 180 from the quarterback play against Texas. Gabriel looked in command and confident. He didn’t look hesitant when running or attempting to escape the pocket. Gabriel is not the QB to utilize in the QB run game as much as Lebby may want to, but he put the onus on Gabriel to do it a few times.

For Gabriel, this performance was a reaffirming one signaling that he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Running Backs: A

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes look like they are becoming one heck of a duo. Both carried the ball over 20 times on Saturday, and both scored two touchdowns apiece.

Gray had 176 yards rushing, while Barnes only had 69. Combined, the two rushed for 245 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the win.

That’ll get the job done every Saturday. Barnes continues his quest to fully usurp the RB2 position from Majors. To be quite frank, it’s possible his quest is finished. Barnes has been a bright spot for the team despite its struggles and is angling himself for a solidified role for next year at this point as well.

Wide Receivers: A

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Gavin Freeman (82) makes a diving catch past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims had to be jumping for joy Friday night knowing Gabriel was playing Saturday. The pair linked up for nine catches and 106 yards. Theo Wease posted four catches and 56 yards for a touchdown, while Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq also had four catches. The wealth was spread amongst their main four guys, and you toss in an absurd 41-yard grab from walk-on Gavin Freeman and this unit had itself a day.

Tight Ends: A

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Tight end Brayden Willis #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners escapes a tackle by cornerback Mello Dotson #3 of the Kansas Jayhawks to score a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-42. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Much like his teammate Eric gray, it stands to reason that Brayden Willis couldn’t be happier by having Jeff Lebby as his offensive coordinator.

The tight end role with Lebby has traditional tight end responsibilities, with in-line blocking and receiving duties equally important. Brayden Willis is in the midst of a breakout year and delivered again as the lead tight end. Against Kansas, he totaled five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. That’s a great day for any tight end.

Offensive Line: A

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This offensive line is taking steps in the right direction. Anton Harrison is every bit the offensive lineman NFL draftniks and experts thought he could be. McKade Mettauer is no longer a liability and looks very physical in the run game but split snaps with Robert Congel during the contest. Andrew Raym has settled in nicely, while Wanya Morris holds down the right tackle spot and is delivering as well. Morris has the added pressure of protecting left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s blind spot and has done a solid job.

When you’re consistently posting 200-yard games on the ground, your big boys upfront are making things happen. That level of physicality is how you win football games.

Defensive Line: C

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Defensive lineman Marcus Stripling #33 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets spun around as he gets a hold of 1uarterback Jason Bean #17 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-42. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

It’s been a rough three weeks for this defensive line. We’ve discussed on multiple occasions here at Sooners Wire some of the issues that are plaguing the defensive line, but on Saturday, despite all their flaws, they showed up and gave some serious effort. The totaled 10 quarterback pressures and one sack against Kansas

R Mason Thomas has a burst off the edge no one else on the team does. He was able to get pressure on Kansas QB Jason Bean. Ethan Downs created some of those all-important negative plays with a tackle and a half for loss. Jalen Redmond and Jonah Laulu chipped in with assisted tackles for loss.

They remained steady at the point of attack and looked like the aggressors at times much more than they had been. It was refreshing seeing gap integrity allowing for players like David Ugwoegbu, Danny Stutsman, and other players to come off the edge or in the teeth of the defense to affect plays before they were fully developed.

Linebackers: C

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) catches a pass in front of Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma needed a bounce-back performance of fundamental play from its front seven against Kansas. They’re run game can be difficult for defenses with the formations, motion, and window dressing they employ. It’s a tough offense to stop, and while they weren’t perfect, the play from the linebackers was a lot better than what we had seen over the last few games.

David Ugwoegbu made some nice tackles in space, had a sack, and played pretty decent in coverage. Danny Stutsman had two tackles for loss and looked to play more freely. Cheetah DaShaun White nabbed himself a pick in and nearly had another one.

All in all, it was a decent showing from this group. They need to stack good performances together.

Defensive Backs: C

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Key Lawrence #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners breaks up what would have been a touchdown pass in the end zone to tight end Trevor Kardell #45 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

After seeing the likes of Xavier Worthy and Quentin Johnston over the last few weeks, seeing the Kansas receivers probably felt like a breath of fresh air for Oklahoma’s secondary.

While none of the Kansas receivers are as dominant and dangerous as the guys mentioned, they still are Power Five wide receivers.

Oklahoma received some really nice play from safety Key Lawrence who defended two passes and should have had an interception. Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon had his second interception in as many weeks. Tulsa native Robert Spears-Jennings made a play racing to the sideline to force quarterback Jason Bean out of bounds.

He showcased the speed and physicality the Sooners coveted so much from him out of high school. Like other young freshmen, he is auditioning for next year in these remaining games with the opportunities presented to him via injuries and poor performance from other defensive backs.

Special Teams: A+

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Zach Schmit (34) kicks against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Schmit and Michael Turk continue to perform at a really high level. Michael Turk only punted once thanks to the success of the offense. His one punt traveled 55 yards. Zach Schmitt was a perfect 1/1 and made every one of his seven PAT attempts.

