Report card: Mississippi State football's defense earns another D in loss to Alabama

STARKVILLE — In a year where doubt surrounds Alabama, coach Nick Saban’s squad got a perfect prescription on Saturday. Alabama played against Mississippi State football.

Dating to 2007, facing the Bulldogs has guaranteed a win for the Crimson Tide, and more often than not has provided a chance to get right. The latest meeting at Davis Wade Stadium, featuring a 40-17 win for No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC), fielded a similar result.

However, there were more moral victories for Mississippi State (2-3, 0-3) than in recent years. Here’s how we graded various phases of MSU’s game in the defeat.

Offense: C

With quarterback Will Rogers throwing three interceptions a week after he turned the ball over twice against South Carolina, it’s reasonable to think the offense would get worse than an average grade. However, putting the performance in the context of the rivalry is important.

Mississippi State hadn’t thrown a passing touchdown in the series since 2014. It had scored only one touchdown — that being a garbage-time score last season — since 2017.

Rogers and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay have plenty to clean up. But MSU has shown plenty of improvement since a brutal Week 3 loss against LSU.

Defense: D

While the offense has shown progress, coach Zach Arnett has seen the opposite from his defense, which he had handed over to former linebackers coach Matt Brock in the offseason.

After allowing more than 30 points in three straight games, it might be time for Arnett to consider taking play-calling duties for the defense. For a program that prides itself on defense, the Arnett era has started with poor play from the unit.

Special teams: A

Freshman Kyle Ferrie continues to impress as Mississippi State’s kicker. The special teams didn’t get much time to shine otherwise. The struggles on defense don’t help MSU utilize players such as punt returner Zavion Thomas.

Coaching: D

Barbay has made impressive strides with his unit. However, with Arnett being a defensive coach, the staff’s grade will continue to be swayed by the play of his offense.

So far, it hasn’t been pretty. The report card has reflected that.

RECORD WATCH: Will Rogers on SEC all-time passing yards list: Where Mississippi State QB ranks

Overall: C-

Again, context is important, and if not for a brutal ending to the first half, perhaps the final score would have reflected a more competitive matchup. Mississippi State gave its fans more to celebrate than in most of the recent meetings with Alabama.

It’s important for MSU to clean up holes next week against Western Michigan before a bye week. Then the heart of the season awaits with trips to Auburn and Arkansas in mid-October.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Grading Mississippi State football: D is for defense against Alabama