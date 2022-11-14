Report Card: Lack of execution dooms Sooners as they hit a new low

With two games left, Oklahoma can only go up after their recent loss to West Virginia. The Mountaineers are the worst team in the Big 12, and the Sooners lost 23-20 on Saturday afternoon. The game never felt as if Oklahoma was ever fully in control. As time expired, West Virginia nailed a kick to cap off their first win against the Sooners in Big 12 play.

The performances as a whole weren’t all bad, especially considering the weather. But it was simply not good enough to get the job done against a bad West Virginia team.

With the game behind us, here’s how we graded each position group.

Related

Oklahoma Sooners hit rock bottom in loss to West Virginia

Quarterbacks: C-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel had one of his least inspiring performances on Saturday against a significantly underwhelming WVU defense.

West Virginia’s defense entered the game ranked 95th by Bill Connolly’s SP+. They were 117th across the FBS in explosive plays allowed. Gabriel had chances in the first half to hit multiple deep shots before the weather fully turned awful, but he was unable to connect with Marvin Mims or his receivers. Mims failed to do his part, dropping a couple of passes that would have been huge plays in the game.

It’s fairly obvious how much Gabriel’s performance took away from the Sooners’ chance to win. This was his worst game of the season.

[lawrence-related id=75320]

Running Backs: A-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No player on this Oklahoma football team has added more value to this team or their draft stock than Eric Gray. Gray is pushing for an outside shot at a top-10 rushing season in Oklahoma history.

Story continues

He crossed the 1,000-yard mark against the Mountaineers en route to a 211-yard day. He carried the ball 25 times and added a pair of touchdowns. Gray also caught four passes for 12 yards.

Eric Gray was largely Oklahoma’s offense Saturday, considering the passing game struggled to get going.

Freshman Jovantae Barnes found himself back as RB2 and had five carries for 22 yards.

Wide Receivers: C-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) attempts to jump over and collides with West Virginia Mountaineers safety Hershey McLaurin (13) during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Much like their quarterback, this wide receiver group didn’t have their best performance Saturday. Yes, the weather was a factor, but there were a few drops, some miscommunication on routes, and some missed blocks on run plays. Simply put, this group left some meat on the bone.

Tight Ends: C

Sept. 24, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t an eventful day for the tight ends as Brayden Willis didn’t catch a single pass. Willis was highly engaged blocking for running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes though. Ultimately, Willis made his mark there helping move West Virginia players to open up running lanes for teammate Eric Gray.

Offensive Line: B+

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s offensive took care of business again this week. Anton Harrison led the way and opened up numerous holes for Eric Gray when asked to pull from his left tackle spot.

The rest of the line continued to play well. The Mountaineers were credited with 3 sacks, but one of those sacks was a product of Dillon Gabriel holding on to the ball longer than needed.

The offensive line gave Gabriel ample time to find connections with his receivers, and on a few occasions, that worked, and other times it didn’t.

Defensive Line: C-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables argues a call with an official during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s defense will get blamed for the loss, and that wouldn’t be wrong. However, all of the blame shouldn’t be on their shoulders.

They played a really good first half of defense. The efforts of the defensive line made life pretty hectic for starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. They forced Daniels into some bad throws, and he had an interception.

The Sooners’ defense forced West Virginia to make a quarterback change in favor of Garrett Greene. Greene’s ability to run the football threw Oklahoma for a loop mid-game, and ultimately, the defense’s inability to bottle him up was their undoing.

Ethan Downs played possessed, tallying a sack and three tackles for loss. Downs led Oklahoma in total pressures with five, according to Pro Football Focus. Reggie Grimes combined with Danny Stutsman for a sack, and freshman R Mason Thomas looked really good on 22 snaps.

Though Greene gave them fits, the Oklahoma Sooners were good against the traditional running game, holding them to just 2.15 yards per carry on 39 attempts.

It was nice to see Oklahoma generate organic pressure without having to send multiple blitzes to do so. That’s a staple of the best Brent Venables-led defenses, and while it hasn’t been a common occurrence this year, it’s good to see it happen.

Linebackers: B-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Stutsman has registered two interceptions in three weeks after his interception of J.T. Daniels in the first half against West Virginia. Stutsman led all tacklers with 14 tackles, including nine solo tackles.

He also had half a sack for good measure. DaShaun White had 11 tackles and one and a half tackles for loss, and David Ugwoegbu finished with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

These guys were flying around, fitting gaps, and tackling pretty well. The trio had just four missed tackles in the game. Greene’s emergence threw them off, and he seemingly looked near impossible to bring down.

However, like the big boys that line up in front of them, this group played well enough for Oklahoma to win the game. Third and fourth down runs broke down this front seven, especially in the second half when WVU leaned on Greene to make plays in critical moments.

Defensive Backs: B-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) picks up a loose ball and returns it for a two point conversion during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, Oklahoma’s secondary wasn’t targeted as the weak link. They helped hold WVU to a modest 203 yards thru the air. Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught a touchdown pass but he didn’t explode for a major day. A couple of big plays to Sam James helped him get him 90 yards, but he was held scoreless.

Safety Billy Bowman played a significant amount of snaps, effectively putting to bed any worries about snap counts going forward. He also scooped a fumble on a PAT attempt and ran it the other way for two points.

Freshmen like Robert Spears-Jennings and Gentry Williams saw snaps on defense as well. Neither made noticeable mistakes, so the fact they were able to get meaningful reps bodes well for the future.

Special Teams: C-

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) celebrates following a tackle during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough game for Oklahoma kicker Zach Schmit. He missed two kicks, and a kickoff that went out of bounds gave West Virginia pristine field position. Not Schmit’s best day, but otherwise, he’s been a solid asset for Oklahoma this entire season.

Michael Turk continues to be Michael Turk, with three of his four punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

[listicle id=75424]

[listicle id=75317]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire