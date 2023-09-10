Report Card: Grading out each unit in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Iowa State

In Kirk Ferentz’s 200th career win, it came in the most perfect fashion that could have been scripted. It was on the road as the Iowa Hawkeyes went into Jack Trice Stadium to take down in-state rivals, the Iowa State Cyclones. The 20-13 defensive battle that hinged on just a few plays is the recipe that has gotten Ferentz 199 other wins and proved this one was no different.

Each unit stepped up at different times for the Hawkeyes and in the grand scheme of things played solid complementary football throughout the four quarters. The offense, as has become standard, did just enough and then turned things over to the strength of this team, the defense, to close things down. The Hawkeyes slammed the door shut with a 4th-and-1 stop late in the game to reclaim the Cy-Hawk crown.

Let’s take a look at each unit. Here is a report card for the Hawkeyes in their Week 2 win that pushed them to 2-0 on the young season.

Offense

Offensive Grade: C+

The Hawkeyes’ offensive story is Jaziun Patterson. He got loose multiple times, putting up 10 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Hawkeyes ran for 3.9 yards per carry, which is a slight improvement, but not quite where they want to be.

Cade McNamara didn’t have his best day. The quarterback went just 12-of-22 passing for 123 yards and an interception, although it was a questionable uncalled defensive pass interference that resulted in his interception. That said, McNamara did hit a few timely throws to tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All to extend drives.

Overall, this performance wasn’t fantastic, but it got the job done against a stout defense. My biggest takeaway is the need to get Kaleb Brown, Seth Anderson, and other receivers much more involved.

Defense

Defensive Grade: A

I mean, is there anything else to say other than this unit won the game? Sebastian Castro’s pick-six extended the lead to 17-0 in the second quarter and changed the complexion of things.

The front seven was a brick wall as they allowed just 87 yards on 31 carries for an average of 2.8 yards per rush. In the passing game, Rocco Becht was only able to muster up 4.6 yards per attempt.

The defense won the game, highlighted by when Ethan Hurkett broke through for a tackle for loss to end the game and shatter Iowa State’s final hope.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: B+

This unit did their job as expected. It’s something that has become a norm. Drew Stevens was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, nailing both of his tries from 28 and 34 yards. His consistency is truly a weapon for the Hawkeyes.

Tory Taylor did his thing, averaging 46.3 yards per punt on six punts with a long of 53 yards. The only thing that the special teams units could improve on is some return yards on kick or punt returns, but that is getting nitpicky for a great special teams unit.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: B

The defensive coaching was a masterclass. Phil Parker was willing to let Iowa State trickle their way down the field with four-yard gains and every time they proved they weren’t consistent enough to do it. His patience is admirable and a reason this unit capitalizes on each mistake.

Offensively, Brian Ferentz’s playcalling was not an issue. Fans have clamored for him to be aggressive and he did just that. He threw multiple shot plays on third down that converted and called what should have been a touchdown on a double move to Seth Anderson. Sure, Iowa didn’t hit 25 points, but his play-calling set the Hawkeyes up with every chance to get there.

Overall

Overall Grade: B

The Cy-Hawk game is always tightly contested. Neither team rolls over and it always seems to come down to late in the fourth quarter as the last two years have. This is another game Iowa simply wanted to win and didn’t care how pretty it looked.

A trophy game is always a bit sweeter and earns higher marks in my book. That said, there are definitely areas of improvement, but the Hawkeyes welcome in Western Michigan to Kinnick next week to work on those.

