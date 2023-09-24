Report Card: Grading out each unit in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ loss to Penn State

Week 4 saw the Iowa Hawkeyes venture into Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly-anticipated matchup. The excitement beyond the opening intro scene and the shots of the “Whiteout” did not last much longer for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa fell to the Nittany Lions 31-0 in a game that was ugly from beginning to end. The Hawkeyes’ offense never had any traction on a wet field, although a dry field likely wouldn’t have yielded much of a different outcome anyhow.

There are many things to look at from this game that didn’t turn out well for the Hawkeyes. Aside from a few early plays of success, this game didn’t break well for the Hawkeyes with unlucky bounces and turnovers, and it quickly turned into a very long evening.

That said, let’s take a look at each unit. Here is a report card for the Hawkeyes in their Week 4 loss that has them sitting at 3-1.

Offense

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Offensive Grade: D-

Cade McNamara was 6/16 for 56 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt. Iowa ran the ball 17 times for 20 yards, an average of 1.2 yards per attempt. Iowa’s wide receivers had two total catches for 18 yards.

There is nothing acceptable from this unit. They sustained no drives. They didn’t move the ball. There was absolutely zero threat of a downfield pass or big play. Penn State was able to settle in and do whatever they wanted to Iowa’s offense.

There is a lot to fix here and it starts up front with the offensive line. McNamara was hounded with barely enough time to catch the snap before he was hit and the running game never stood a chance. George Barnett, the offensive line coach, may just not be the right guy as harsh as that may be to say.

Defense

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Grade: B

Maybe a little higher than most on this unit, but let me explain why. The final score doesn’t tell the entire story. This defense was on the field for an unbelievable amount of time. In fact, the most in the last five years by a team. The defense had to play three times as many snaps as the offense. That is not sustainable.

Total plays on Saturday night: Penn State 97, Iowa 33. Over the past 5 seasons, no other FBS team has been out-snapped by 60+ plays, according to @TruMediaSports. — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 24, 2023

Nonetheless, this unit still held strong. Penn State’s ground game is regarded among the best in the Big Ten, yet ran for just 3.8 yards per carry. The secondary held Penn State to 4.6 yards per passing attempt. They tried to hold as long as they could, but when stuck on the field this long, the dam was going to break at some point.

One bright spot is the linebacker group. Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson were everywhere. Higgins totaled 18 tackles while Jackson had 13 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. They can only do so much and they tried to do everything as best as they could.

Special Teams

Syndication: HawkCentral

Special Teams Grade: A-

The punt and punt returns units are the only special teams units to grade here as Iowa never scored or had chances to kick any field goals. The one blemish on these units is the punt return that bounced off of Brenden Deasfernandes and resulted in a turnover. That is a lot more about luck than anything and it’s hard to hang that on any one player. That stuff happens. You can live with an unlucky bounce hitting a player working hard to block as Deasfernandes was.

The real reason behind this grade holding as an A- is the punt unit. Tory Taylor did his thing and did it with a wet field and a rain-soaked ball. It was a great effort. Taylor punted seven times and averaged 52.3 yards per punt. He downed four of them inside Penn State’s 20-yard line. Taylor was about the only other one trying to help the defense out in any way at all.

Coaching

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching Grade: F

There is no excuse for the coaching, or lack thereof, that took place against Penn State. The offensive scheme never had a chance. There was no creativity, no sense of urgency, and no changes made at halftime offensively.

Brian Ferentz must go. The show is over. It isn’t working and really has never been working. Changes must be made if Iowa wants to be a serious program and show they care. George Barnett isn’t getting it done as the offensive line coach. It may be harsh to say but this is Power Five Big Ten football. It calls for realities.

This grade is removing Phil Parker’s and Levar Woods’ units. They did just fine. Phil Parker, Iowa’s defense, Levar Woods, and Iowa’s special teams deserve so much better than what they got last night from the offensive coaching.

Overall

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Overall Grade: D

This game was simply bad from start to finish. A negative turnover margin and the lowest point Iowa’s offense has been in years all came into culmination for the world to see. The only reason this overall grade isn’t an F is because of Levar Woods’ special teams and Phil Parker’s defense. They are the only groups with anything salvageable right now.

This game was embarrassing. It should drive change. Change has to happen or complacency of this effort sets in and becomes okay.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire