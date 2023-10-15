Report Card: Grading out each unit in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Wisconsin

It wasn’t pretty on the field, but, at the end of the day, the Iowa Hawkeyes moved to 6-1 after taking down the Wisconsin Badgers and the only thing that needs to be pretty is the number in the win column. It was another trophy win with the Hawkeyes taking home the Heartland Trophy.

Iowa sits at 6-1, bowl-eligible, and in control of the Big Ten West. They are 3-1 in Big Ten play and keep finding ways to win games despite every statistic saying that they shouldn’t.

The Hawkeyes are the only team in the Big Ten West without two losses with five games to go. Winning the West runs through Iowa City, but there is a lot of football left.

Iowa needs to check in on some things from this one, make adjustments, and continue improving if they want to win the rest of the way. Here is how each unit graded out in the classic defense and special teams win over the Badgers.

Offense

Offensive Grade: C-

Let’s start with the bad. The passing game has somehow become even more anemic. Sophomore Deacon Hill had 37 yards passing while going 6-of-14 through the air.

For context, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State all scored more points yesterday than Iowa had passing yards. I understand tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All are out, but Hill has to complete more passes to at least keep the defense honest.

Now, the good is that it seems the Hawkeyes may be working some things out in the run game. Spurred on by junior running back Leshon Williams’ 82-yard house call, Iowa ran for 200 yards against a stout defense. This is how Iowa can win games and has to provide great confidence to the guys up front.

Lastly, as ugly as the offense may have been, it could have been worse. Iowa didn’t have a turnover. They protected the ball and played their game. Iowa didn’t beat themselves.

Defense

Defensive Grade: A+

Six points. This defense allowed two field goals on the road in Madison against a Wisconsin offense that had a rushing attack many believed could win them the game. Iowa held them to 3.7 yards per carry.

It didn’t end there, though. Sebastian Castro, on his 23rd birthday, was the brightest star from a unit full of them. He set the tone with physical play early on and the entire defense followed suit.

The Hawkeyes forced two turnovers, tossed in a safety in classic Iowa fashion, and never let Wisconsin even feel as though they had an inch.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: A+

What more can you say about this unit that hasn’t already been said? They are playing out of their minds right now and it is spectacular to watch. Sophomore Drew Stevens had ice in his veins hitting two late field goals from 48 and 40 yards to put the game out of reach. He has been a true weapon in the kicking game.

The man of the hour, senior Tory Taylor, put on the finest display of punting many of us have ever seen. He averaged 50.6 yards, placed six inside Wisconsin’s 20-yard line, and was the reason this defense could succeed all day. This was one of the most impressive individual efforts I have ever seen in a team sport.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: B

Said it before and I’ll say it again: if you knock Brian Ferentz when he does bad, he deserves some credit when he handles his business. Just hear me out for a moment. He is without his starting quarterback, top two receiving targets in All and Lachey, and has had injuries creating a rotating backfield.

Yesterday, Brian Ferentz knew the game plan was to play field position and grind this out. He did that and what even deserves a compliment is his willingness and commitment to the running game which paid huge dividends late. It wasn’t an offensive Mona Lisa, but it got the job done. Remove feelings from facts and realize he is handcuffed but made it work.

The other two units, defense and special teams, incredible as usual. LeVar Woods had his units coached up as well as they can be by downing punts and handling their business. On defense, Phil Parker was his usual mastermind self. He timed up blitzes and pressures perfectly to impact this game.

Overall

Overall Grade: B

It gets hard to grade much lower than a B when a team has put themselves in position to control their own destiny with a 6-1 record. Overall encompasses everything and the only overall number that matters is how many wins this team has.

This team has injuries to stars, backups filling in voids, and is getting a gut-check moment each week. It doesn’t matter, though. They keep showing us they are gutsy and find ways to win as a team.

