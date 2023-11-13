Report Card: Grading out each unit in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes sit at 8-2, have clinched at least a share of the Big Ten West, and are one win away from making a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

Iowa’s dominant 22-0 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights was their finest performance on the season as everything was working for the Hawkeyes. The offense went over 400 yards for the first time in the past 32 games, the defense held Rutgers to 127 yards, and everything seemed to break the right way.

In front of a sold-out crowd inside Kinnick Stadium—one that was rocking all day, causing more than a handful of pre-snap penalties by the usually disciplined Scarlet Knights—the Hawkeyes put on a show to remember and one that may signify things are clicking at the right time despite all of the reasons it could fail.

With an 8-2 record and a commanding lead on the Big Ten West with two weeks to go, here are the grades of each unit’s performance that helped contribute to Iowa’s strongest showing yet.

Offense

Offensive Grade: A

This was the best performance this unit has put together on the season. The offense went for 402 yards and found the end zone multiple times. They had one turnover but were otherwise disciplined and played smart football.

Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill threw for 223 yards with a touchdown while completing nearly 65% of his passes. The ground game went for 179 yards behind 63 yards from junior Leshon Williams, 54 yards from sophomore Kaleb Johnson, and 53 yards from redshirt freshman Jaziun Patterson.

Senior Nico Ragaini had four receptions. Sophomore Addison Ostrenga is ready to be Iowa’s next tight end as he had eight receptions. And sophomore Kaleb Brown came alive with explosive plays on his touches. This was Iowa’s best offensive output yet.

Defense

Defensive Grade: A+

This unit shows up weekly like clockwork. They are absolutely dominant and this week’s performance never even gave Rutgers the chance to breathe. They allowed a measly 127 total yards.

Rutgers threw for just 93 yards on 7-of-18 passing with an interception hauled in by senior Quinn Schulte. On the ground, Iowa shut down a normally strong rushing attack allowing just 34 rushing yards.

The cherry on top was holding on for a shutout that was never really in doubt and never seriously threatened.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: A-

This unit was once again their very solid self that refuses to make mistakes. They didn’t allow any momentum-changing plays or commit unnecessary penalties.

Senior Tory Taylor appeared to return to his normal self, although he only punted three times, which is something Iowa fans will gladly take. He averaged 47.7 yards per punt.

Sophomore Drew Stevens went 3-for-4 on field goal tries and the only reason this is an A- is because of that initial kick. It’s one that Stevens knows he should make and will tell you he should hit 100 out of 100 times.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A

I’ll say it: Brian Ferentz did his part in earning an A for this group. He called his best game of the year by far and it was noticeable. The run game was working. Deacon Hill had easy completions to move the ball. And he got his playmakers involved in unique ways. It was a great showing by Brian Ferentz.

And while it could go unsaid and very much known, Phil Parker deserves every ounce of credit he gets for the defense he has constructed. He had it dialed up against Rutgers and kept the heat on all day long.

Overall

Overall Grade: A

This team was used to finding any way to win games. In this one, they showed they don’t just need to find ways to win games but that they can go out and dominate a victory from start to finish. It was a beatdown.

Iowa has received help as Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota all seem poised to continue tripping over themselves. They all lost giving Iowa a share of the Big Ten West title already and needing just one win in their final two games to clinch the West outright.

This performance showed what this team can be and, if it all clicks like this, they are a team hitting their stride at the right time like each program hopes to do.

