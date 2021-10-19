Report Card: Grading the Sooners following their 52-31 win over TCU

For a while, it may have seemed like an afterthought to grade out the offense with A’s and B’s across the board. However, that time has arrived. The offense was a bright spot, and the defense wasn’t as bad as maybe it appeared.

As we do each week, let’s look at how each position group graded in the Sooners 52-31 thrashing of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Quarterbacks: A

No need to beat around the bush here: Caleb Williams was phenomenal in his first start since usurping Spencer Rattler in Oklahoma’s thrilling come-from-behind win against Texas.

He dazzled the sold-out crowd in Norman and had national media in an uproar. Williams was 18 of 23 for 295 yards passing and four touchdowns, three of which made their way to Jadon Haselwood. He added 66 yards rushing, including the electric 41-yard TD run in the third quarter you can see below.

After that performance, there’s no need to speculate about who will be the quarterback as Oklahoma heads to the state of Kansas again for their second true road game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The next step for Williams is to continue to mature and grow within the offense.

Up Next: Backs and Pass Catchers

Running backs/H-Backs: A-

Three weeks in a row for these running backs putting up another elite grade. They continue to show up and deliver.

Kennedy Brooks has firmly solidified himself as the lead back, and while Eric Gray may not have the production to match, he’s been effective in his own right, especially in pass protection.

Story continues

The two work so well, and Lincoln Riley and DeMarco Murray can breathe easy. Marcus Major is back, so they can take the training wheels off both.

Brooks led the way with 153 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Jeremiah Hall also chipped in another receiving touchdown. Barring a strange week, expect to see another solid performance as they look forward to a very suspect Kansas rushing defense.

Wide Receivers /Tight Ends: A

Three guys had over 50 yards receiving: Marvin Mims, Jadon Haselwood, and Mike Woods. Haselwood had the most noteworthy performance hauling in three touchdowns for a Sooners touchdown hat trick.

Trevon West made an excellent play for 35 yards, and we saw a bit more action from freshman Jalil Farooq considering Mario Williams left the game early with what looked like a bum hamstring.

The unit played well, ran excellent routes, and hauled in some nice catches. It seems like there’s some real synergy brewing in this unit.

Up Next: Offensive and Defensive Line Grades

Offensive Line: A

In their best performance of the year, the offensive line flashed why offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh felt he had something really good brewing.

The run game maintained their momentum from the last few weeks, and they held up well in pass protection to give Caleb Williams time to dissect the TCU secondary.

Tyrese Robinson played well, as did Anton Harrison before he left the game with an injury. Erik Swenson would come in and finish the game and filled in admirably.

The interior was rock solid. They’ll look to continue stacking good games together as they head to take on the Jayhawks.

Defensive Line: B+

While Jalen Redmond remains out due to injury, and Isaiah Coe was injured early in the game, the Sooners’ defensive line continues to hold down the fort and anchor this defense. As much as the defense would love to have their star interior defensive lineman back, it’s a luxury not to have to rush him back because of the depth Oklahoma has to offer at the position. Perrion Winfrey, Joshua Ellison, LaRon Stokes, Jordan Kelley, Isaiah Thomas have all contributed.

As long as they keep playing like this, the defense will always have a chance to make plays and get stops.

Up Next: Linebackers and Cornerbacks

Linebackers: B-

Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, and DaShaun White were the standouts at linebackers in this game. Bonitto is a monster off the edge and continues to win those matchups outside, allowing him to rush the passer or set the edge. His ability to drop into coverage and be an impact player can confuse quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

Asamoah and White held down the MIKE and WILL linebacker spots well. They bottled up a very solid back in Kendre Miller, who was the lead man in the absence of Zach Evans.

Defensive Backs: C

Safety play was an issue at times, and so was the play of the corners and nickel backs. However, we’re at the point where an injury is a significant factor.

Delarrin Turner-Yell is a veteran player for this defense, and him not being there is a significant loss. Defensively against Texas, at least for the first half, this was very true.

The corners have taken such a hit that Billy Bowman, who started the season as the nickel back, moved outside to play corner. He had some real growing pains out there, and it’s hard to fault him, though, as that’s not his normal spot. Joshua Eaton got picked on too, but again health is wealth.

The Sooners lost D.J. Graham to the concussion protocol mid-game as well. If you’re counting while reading this, that’s three starters out if you include Woodi Washington.

Get healthy, and this could very well change the fortunes of this unit.

Up Next: Special Teams has been an X-Factor

Special Teams: A-

Gabe Brkic missed a field goal and made another on top of going 7/7 on extra points. Michael Turk booted his punts for an average of 59.7 yards.

It was another solid day for Oklahoma at special teams. No fumbles or costly penalties also made it a great day, missed field goal aside.

All in all, a comfortable win at home against a conference foe is about all you can ask for. The Sooners would like to get healthy sooner rather than later, especially defensively. They have dates with Baylor, Iowa State, and one in Stillwater for Bedlam, which is on track to decide who finishes first in the conference.