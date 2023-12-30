Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss

What word would you use to describe Penn State’s performance against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl? Painful? Torture? Redundant? Whatever word you would choose to describe Penn State’s 38-25 loss in the Peach Bowl, it likely is not a positive one. A loss like the one Penn State suffered in the bowl game down south is one that leads to more questions and pressure going into the offseason than a program like Penn State wants to deal with this time of the year.

But final assessments must be made, and the final grades from Penn State’s loss in the Peach Bowl tell a bit of the story of the 2023 Penn State football season as a whole. The offense lacked explosiveness, the coaching failed to fix the offense, and the defense couldn’t keep the game from falling out of reach long enough for the offense to catch up in time.

Sure, a 10-win season is something the large majority of college football programs would love to have at the end of the year, even if it did come with a loss in a bowl game at the end, but this was not what Penn State thought they were planning on doing this season.

And yet, once again, here we are.

Here is a look at Penn State’s final postgame report card for the 2023 season following the Peach Bowl.

Quarterback

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

The final stats are not going to look horrible for Drew Allar. Allar passed for 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he also only completed 19-of-39 attempts and he had his second interception of the season. He also fumbled away the football once in the second half and was unable to get in sync with his receivers all afternoon. His biggest gain, a 75-yard play to Tyler Warren was more of a busted play finding a break for Penn State than anything else. It was a rough outing for Allar, who will now go into his first offseason as the starting quarterback with some big questions to address moving forward.

Running Backs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Nick Singleton showed up to play. Singleton rushed for 50 yards on 8 carries and accounted for 86 receiving yards on four catches, including a 63-yard gain on a pass from Beau Pribula that resulted in a touchdown. Singleton was Penn State’s second-leading receiver and second-leading rusher. Kaytron Allen had 51 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Penn State had early success running the football but Ole Miss managed to plug some holes as the game went on. Unfortunately, Penn State felt the need to utilize the passing game as they fell behind, and the running game saw its role reduced.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

The only reason this grade is so high is purely because of the performance of tight end Tyler Warren. Warren caught five passes for 1237 yards, but 75 of those came on one play, as did the majority of his 103 yards after the catch. Theo Johnson, the other tight end, scored a touchdown when the game was still up for grabs, and he caught both passes intended for him in the game.

It took until the fourth quarter for a wide receiver to catch a pass. Harrison Wallace III ended the game with four catches for 67 yards with a late touchdown, and Liam Clifford added three catches for 25 yards. KeAndre Lambert-Smith was targetted just once and he was unable to record a catch. Penn State will go into another offseason with big questions to answer at wide receiver heading into 2024.

Defense

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

On one hand, Penn State probably deserves a slight curve considering this was the first game without Manny Diaz at defensive coordinator, two starting defensive backs were ruled out (Kalen King and Johnny Dixon) and Chop Robinson had opted out of the game. Linebacker Abdul Carter was also not effective after seemingly injuring his ankle in the first half.

But this defense gave up 38 points and 540 yards and had no answers for the big playmakers catching the football in the potent Ole Miss offense. Cam Miller had a tough task against Tre Harris (who had 134 yards on 7 catches) but far too many big plays were given up as the defense was left scrambling, especially after halftime.

There are legitimate reasons why Penn State’s defense played its absolute worst game of the year, but that doesn’t help ease much pain afterward.

Special Teams

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C

Punter Riley Thompson did his job with five punts and an average of 49.4 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards. One of those punts landed inside the 20-yard line and two actually traveled more than 50 yards. Unfortunately, Penn State had to punt too often with the offense not having a productive day.

Kicker Alex Felkins kicked a short field goal to open the game’s scoring in the first quarter but had a 51-yard field goal blocked in the fourth quarter.

Penn State had zero punt returns on five Ole Miss punts, and Nick Singleton had one kickoff return for 11 yards, where he got smacked and dropped 11 yards out of the end zone.

Coaching

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

Penn State looked like a team without its defensive coordinator and a split offensive coordinator setup with a roster with key players not taking the field, and that’s not a good thing. Penn State had a month to try piecing together some new twists to the offense and still came up dry when it needed some juice the most. Expecting some dropoff with the defense would have been fair, but this was probably worst than most might have imagined.

But the offensive struggles not being fixed were the biggest problem for Penn State in the Peach Bowl. Having all of that time to find a way to get the wide receivers involved was wasted if this one game was any indication.

James Franklin will take some heat for the way this loss played out, and it is deserved. If nothing else, Franklin goes into another offseason hoping he has an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator in place to right the ship quickly. And the roster needs some improvement as well.

Overall

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: D

Penn State was only down by three points at halftime but the offense went three-and-out in all three of its third-quarter possessions. It was at that point, the familiar story took over as the defense cracked and could not recover against an offense with receivers who do go out and make plays in the way Penn State could only dream of this season.

Penn State remains without a bowl win against an SEC team under James Franklin with losses now to Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Ole Miss. And for a season that was hyped to be a year where Penn State changes the national narrative with the program, it ends the year 10-3 with losses against the three best teams on its schedule (Ohio State, Michigan, and Ole Miss). A loss like this leaves the program with more questions than it wanted going into the offseason and leading up to spring football.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire