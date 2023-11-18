Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance against Rutgers

Penn State got back into the win column and kept their New Years Six bowl hopes alive with a 27-6 victory over Rutgers on Saturday. Penn State’s latest win got off to another sluggish start by the offense as the clock ticked away quickly in the first half. With Rutgers and Penn State each finding ways to move the football on the ground, the pressure was on to find something that worked to establish an edge.

Penn State did that in the second half, possibly out of necessity after losing Drew Allar to an injury in the third quarter. Whatever the case may have been, it worked out this week.

Here is a look at the postgame report card for Penn State following the win over Rutgers.

Quarterback

Grade: C

If you were expecting the passing game to automatically throw for 400 yards a week into a change at offensive coordinator, you were clearly misguided. That said, Drew Allar completed just 6 of his 13 pass attempts before leaving the game with an injury, and that likely was not encouraging for those watching.

Beau Pribula attempted just one pass after coming in to relieve the injured Allar. It was completed for a 9-yard gain, but having to rely on the backup quarterback may have also altered the plan for the passing game as well.

Running Backs

Grade: B

Penn State combined for 234 rushing yards as a team, with backup quarterback Beau Pribula ending the game with a team-high 71 rushing yards. Kaytron Allen rushed for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns and Nick Singleton added 61 yards but was held out of the end zone (Pribula may have swiped a possible touchdown by picking up a bad snap and running it in himself instead of executing a handoff to Singleton in the fourth quarter).

Penn State will go into the final game of the regular season still without a 100-yard running game from Allen or Singleton, which seems nearly impossible to believe given the success of the running game last season and hype for the running back dup and offensive line heading into this season.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: C-

The early loss of Drew Allar in the third quarter may have led to a change in playcalling but there were plenty of opportunities to get things going earlier with minimal results. Omari Evans caught a pass for 25 yards despite being well-covered, but it was the only pass he was able to catch. Tight end Tyler Warren led the team with 32 receiving yards on 2 catches, with 1 key drop on the opening drive of the game. Wide receivers accounted for 2 catches and 40 receiving yards in the game.

Defense

Grade: A

The Penn State defense continued to do its part. Rutgers marched down the field on a couple of drives but were held to just 6 points off two field goals on 2 red zone trips. Rutgers’ leading rusher Kyle Monangai was limited to just 39 yards on 16 rushing attempts and the defense added 3 sacks to their season’s production. Kevin Winston Jr. picked off one pass and Chop Robinson and Johnny Dixon each forced a fumble. Kobe King led the Nittany Lions with 10 total tackles and freshman Tony Rojas had a team-high 1.5 TFL.

Special Teams

Grade: B+

There really wasn’t a whole lot to say about the Penn State special teams. Kicker Alex Felton came through with a pair of field goals on his two attempts, including a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter. Punter Riley Thompson punted twice for an average of 52 yards.

Penn State picked up zero punt return yards by Daequan Hardy did take a hit when attempting to field a punt that led to an interference penalty on Rutgers. Nick Singleton returned one kickoff for a 24-yard gain.

Coaching

Grade: B

Given the change at offensive coordinator last weekend, the offensive coaching was going to be in the spotlight this week. And with JaJuan Seider and Ty Howle splitting the responsibility, there did not appear to be much difference with how the offense was running. The loss of Drew Allar may have led to a change in philosophy with a more dual-threat in Beau Pribula taking the snaps. And if that was the case, it worked. Penn State’s running game took care of the game with the football in the second half.

The defense was once again solid under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. what more needs to be said about the job Diaz has done this season?

Overall

Grade: B-

The offense still had a sluggish performance but Penn State found a way to win this particular game by using its strengths in their favor. The defense had a couple of bend-but-don’t-break moments, and the Nittany Lions managed to pull away in a tough defensive battle against an improved Rutgers squad. In brief, this was enough to do what it needed to be done. This game didn’t move any needles but it also did not harm the current postseason outlook.

Now it’s on to the regular season finale next week.

Penn State will close out the regular season next week with a Black Friday night game against Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

