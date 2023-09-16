Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Week 3 win at Illinois

Penn State survived its first road test of the season with a strong showing by the defense. Penn State’s defense made just about all of the big plays in a 30-13 victory on the road against Illinois in the Big Ten opener for both teams. It was needed as the Penn State offense seemed a bit out of rhythm all game long.

Credit should be given to the Illinois defense for stepping up and playing the way it did. The first two weeks were unkind to the Illini defense, but they played their best game of the year against the visiting Nittany Lions. It just wasn’t enough as Penn State remained calm in the face of some adversity and pressure on its way to a 3-0 start to the season.

Here is how the postgame grades look for the Nittany Lions.

Quartback

Grade: B-

Drew Allar made his first career road start, and he did so against a defense looking to make their own statement after a tough start to the season. Allar faced consistent pressure all game long and he was knocked off his top game a bit as a result. Allar completed just 16-of-33 passes for 208 yards. He missed a few open looks and he was unable to connect on a few passes at times. He also had some receivers drop some passes right into their hands at times, which didn’t help.

But Allar made one of the plays of the game, he did not turn the football over, and that has to be a nice plus in Allar’s first road test in the starting role. There is room to improve, which is fine.

Running Backs

Grade: B-

The running game never really got a chance to get going, which should be a tremendous credit to the way Illinois planned its rush defense. Bringing an extra defender up front to sell out on stopping the run paid off for the Illini, but the Penn State running backs did make some plays to help grab the win.

Kaytron Allen muscled his way for 54 yards on 13 rushing attempts, with a touchdown. Nick Singleton was limited to just 37 yards on 11 carries, but a late touchdown helped slam the door shut on the Illini for good. Singleton also led the team with 49 receiving yards on three receptions.

Trey Potts may have had one of the top plays of the game, but it came with his arm and a halfback pass to tight end Tyler Warren in the third quarter,

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: C-

Penn State’s passing game struggled to get in sync for much of the afternoon, and part of that falls on the receivers not getting open enough on some plays or simply dropping passes on others. Penn State’s leading receiver was a running back (Nick Singleton had 49 receiving yards).

Tight end Tyler Warren was the team’s leading receiver among wide receivers and tight ends with 35 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Finding an explosive play from anyone on the roster was difficult, however. Liam Clifford had the biggest catch of the game with a 33-yard gain late in the first half, his only catch of the game on four opportunities.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 23 receiving yards and a costly 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. Malik McClain had one catch for six yards and a pair of notable dropped passes on six opportunities in his direction. Penn State’s other transfer receiver, Dante Cephas, had just one catch for 13 yards.

Harrison Wallace III was listed as questionable before the game in the pregame player availability report.

Defense

Grade: A+

If there is one thing Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz loves seeing out of his defenses, it is forcing turnovers. He saw plenty of that in this game with five forced turnovers (1 fumble, 4 interceptions). That included three turnovers forced in the first quarter alone. That helped counterbalance 6 explosive plays by Illinois, half of which came in junk time in the fourth quarter.

Penn State allowed 354 yards, with a good chunk given up by the backups late in the game with the game already decided. The defense totaled just two sacks in the game but four different players picked off a pass; Abdul Carter, Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy, and Cam Miller. Kobe King recovered a fumble and his brother, Kalen King, had three solo tackles and a pass breakup.

Special Teams

Grade: B+

Early on in the game, the game MVP for Penn State had to be kicker Alex Felkins. As the defense was forcing turnovers and the offense was stalling, it was Felkins who helped give Penn State early points. Felkins kicked three field goals in the first half, including a 45-yarder. His only miss was a 52-yard field goal which was blocked by the Illini in the middle of the second quarter.

Nick Singleton had three kickoff returns for a total of 54 return yards, including a 31-yard return.

Punter Riley Thompson had six punts with an average of 43.8 yards per punt, with two punts landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and no touchbacks.

Overall

Grade: B

This game likely will result in a wide range of thoughts and opinions, and they will all surely be rational! There was a lot to like about Penn State’s performance and a good amount not to be particularly fond of in the heat of the moment. Penn State had some moments of undisciplined football in their first road test, and that has to be a valid concern. The offensive line had a rough outing against a defense that was full of holes in the first two weeks of the season.

But the defense was stellar and made all the big plays needed to set the tone, slam the door on scoring threats, and shut things down. And while the offense may not have had a great performance, it did avoid making costly mistakes with no turnovers.

It is a coach’s perfect win. A double-digit road win with plenty of reasons to stress the importance of cleaning things up to improve the team moving forward. James Franklin got just that in this one.

Penn State will be back home in Beaver Stadium next week for a primetime matchup with Iowa. Next week’s game will be Penn State’s whiteout game.

