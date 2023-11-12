Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance against Michigan

It was a tough day for James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions against the Michigan Wolverines. Saturday’s 24-15 loss marked another defeat to a top-10 opponent and to Michigan. With Penn State sitting at 8-2 with two games to play, their hopes for a Big Ten title game berth are all but lost.

As they have all season, the defense played a respectable performance against one of the top offenses in the nation. It was not enough, however, as the offense sputtered after a promising first quarter and could never get quarterback Drew Allar into a rhythm.

It was not a happy afternoon in Happy Valley, and this week’s postgame report card reflects it.

Quarterback

Grade: C-

A low C performance for a 5-star quarterback is not what you want to be saying after the season’s biggest game. Drew Allar, after perhaps the best game of his collegiate career a week ago, was not the same quarterback against Michigan. Not many are the same after facing the top-ranked defense in the country.

Allar finished the day 10 of 22 for only 70 yards and 2 touchdowns (1 rushing). He also had a costly fumble on a third-down conversion during the second half’s opening drive in hopes of retaking the lead after being down 14-9. It was the Nittany Lions’ best scoring opportunity of the second half until Allar connected with Theo Johnson with two minutes left in the game. Allar’s use of his legs (10 rushes for 49 yards) was huge in this game and is the main reason he doesn’t receive a worse grade. Throws were missed for sure, but the biggest reason for the off-performance will come later.

Running Backs

Grade: B

I thought this group was a bright spot in today’s game. Before the game, I said if the Nittany Lions can rush the ball 30 or more times, they will be in good shape to win. The game remained close the whole time until the very end, and the running backs did their jobs for the most part.

Kaytron Allen looked strong and spry on Penn State’s late second-quarter touchdown drive when in broke away for a 34-yard gain. He finished with 12 carries for 72 yards. Allen’s counterpart, Nicholas Singleton, wasn’t as efficient, but he had 13 carries that would have been critical in a more complementary offensive game. The two sophomores have yet to have breakout games, and maybe one of them busting out for a huge touchdown run would have changed the outcome.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: D+

Other than Theo Johnson’s one touchdown grab, this group was non-existent for another game this season.

The whole group only combined for 10 receptions and 68 yards, an absolutely abysmal performance considering the stakes. Despite the performances of last week that seem to suggest Allar and his receivers were getting on the same page, throws were all over the place once again. A few were overthrown, and many just seemed to be the quarterback and receiver on the same page. I also thought there were a few catchable balls that were dropped. Dante Cephas was the leading wide receiver with two receptions for 11 yards. Tyler Warren led all pass catchers with two receptions for 25 yards.

Defense

Grade: B-

It was a defensive showdown, and Manny Diaz’s group showed why they are one of the best units in the nation. Holding a Heisman Trophy candidate to 7/8 for 60 yards is quite the feat, but as it did last year, Michigan’s running game did them in.

They needed to stop the run to have any chance today, and they did not do a good enough job at that. All three of the Wolverine’s touchdown drives included runs of 20+ yards. This included a 22-yard TD run by Donovan Edwards on 3rd and 11 that was a real backbreaker. Blake Corum had 26 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

They pressured and held JJ McCarthy in check, but to beat Michigan, you had to make McCarthy beat you, not Edwards and Blake Corum.

Special Teams

Grade: C+

Riley Thompson was a busy man on Saturday. He had five punts for 245 yards and an average of 49 yards. It was a good day for Thompson who was needed a ton. Alex Felkins converted on his only field goal attempt and was not needed for extra points as Penn State went for two after both scores.

Daequan Hardy had one punt return for 5 yards in an otherwise quiet game on the special teams front.

Coaching

Grade: D-

This isn’t an F because they played a top-3 team closely, but it might as well be.

It was hard to watch this game and not question every coaching decision other than perhaps Manny Diaz’s defensive calls. Leaving points on the field after failing to convert the two-point conversions is the easy one to pick on, but there are a lot more. The team was unprepared for their biggest test of the season, and that was on the coaches.

The lack of play-calling to scheme open receivers or even get him into a rhythm was non-existent. Furthermore, the disconnect between the quarterback and the receivers seems to fall on the shoulders of the coaches because we have seen the players execute the plays when the right ones are called. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is going to receive a lot of flak for Saturday’s woeful passing attack, and honestly, the criticism is valid.

Overall

Grade: D+

If the goal of Penn State football was to only lose to Ohio State and Michigan every year, then they are crushing their goal season after season, but that isn’t their goal. At least that’s what James Frankin said after the loss. He wants his team to improve in these games and that what they are currently doing is not good enough. The accountability is great, but Franklin and Penn State are supposed to be in the conference title games year after year, and that has not happened yet under him.

Winning fixes everything, or so they say. Winning these types of games has to be the norm at Penn State, not the anomaly.

Penn State will close out its home schedule next week with a game against Rutgers. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 18.

