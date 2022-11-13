Report Card: Grading Penn State’s lopsided win over Maryland

After a 30-0 victory over a regional rival, you would think there are plenty of high marks to award around the Penn State roster. And there are! But the final score and box score shows that the game was fueled by a strong effort by a freshman running back and a dominant defense while other areas of the roster sort of coasted on their wings. Sometimes that is OK though, especially when the rain starts coming into the picture.

Here is a look at the position grades for Penn State following its Week 11 victory over Maryland.

Quarterback

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B-

Sean Clifford didn’t exactly do much in the game, outside of becoming the school’s new all-time leading passer, but he also didn’t really have to. All in all, this was an average game at best form the sixth-year senior, and that is OK given the matchup and result.

Drew Allar got a little more than a quarter of playing time as well, but he also didn’t have to do too much other than get Penn State to the finish line as the rain started coming down. Christian Veilleux actually finished the game.

Running backs

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

It was another solid day for the Penn State freshmen running back duo. Nick Singleton took the lead in this one with his third 100-yard game of the season. Singleton scored two long touchdown runs on 4th-and-1 plays in the first half to show off how dangerous he can be if he gets past a stacked line in short-yardage situations.

Kaytron Allen added a solid 73 yards on 16 carries as well.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Grade: C

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver (1) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Maryland Terrapins defensive back Beau Brade (25) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

As alluded to earlier in the review of the quarterbacks, it was hardly a big day from the receiving corp for Penn State. But just one catch each for Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith is still somewhat surprising to see. But the tight ends came up with the big catches for the Nittany Lions, and that was enough to get the job done and let the defense take care of the rest of the job.

Theo Johnson was Penn State’s leading receiver with 44 yards and Brenton Strange scored a touchdown with 34 receiving yards. Each tight end had three receptions in the game. They were the only players with more than one catch.

Defense

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

Despite not having two key starters with Joey Porter Jr. and Curtis Jacobs out of action, the Penn State defense was still as dominant as it has been all season long. With seven sacks coming from all over the defense, including two by former Maryland player Chop Robinson, Penn State’s defense suffocated Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was held to fewer than 80- passing yards for a second consecutive week, a credit to the defensive efforts by Wisconsin and now Penn State.

Maryland didn’t cross the 100-yard mark on offense until late in the third quarter, and there was not much more to be gained in the fourth quarter either.

Special Teams

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions punter Barney Amor (96) prepares to punt the ball during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

Penn State didn’t have any kickoff returns, but that’s what happens when the other team doesn’t score. And the punt return game netted -3 yards with Marquis Wilson gaining one yard on one return and Parker Washington being dropped for -4 yards on his two returns. The lack of special teams returns leading to big moments hasn’t been there all season for Penn State.

Fortunately, the kicking game was strong in this one. Punter Barney Amor punted three times with an average of just 37.3 yards per punt, but two of those punts were downed deep in Maryland’s end inside the 20-yard line, and the other was a 53-yard boomer.

And kicker Jake Pinegar was flawless with three made field goal tries highlighted by a 50-yarder and a 46-yarder in the first half.

Penn State will look to keep things rolling in November next week when they travel to Rutgers.

