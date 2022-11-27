Report Card: Grading Penn State’s win vs. Michigan State

Despite it getting interesting towards the end, this was a thorough thrashing by the Nittany Lions against Michigan State. Not only did Penn State win impressively but they also won the Land Grant Trophy while also keeping Michigan State from becoming bowl eligible.

As for Penn State, they now will end the year with double-digit wins and as a top-ten team after starting the season unranked. Just as we alluded to before the season, James Franklin’s teams do very well when they are underestimated.

For this game though, there were some highs and lows but overall this game should be seen as a easy scorecard.

Quarterback

Grade: B-

Sean Clifford looked like his usual self on Senior Night, in what could be considered his third one but we will let him have his moment. Anyhow, Clifford made some big time throws including a dicey deep ball for a touchdown to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. It was a nice way to cap off a long career for Clifford. He will now have a chance most likely on the stage of a New Years Six bowl to get Penn State one more big win.

Running Backs

Grade: A+

Just as last week, the running backs put on a masterclass. Both Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are the future of the position and both should eventually be seen as top prospects. After we enjoy them on Saturdays we will all be seeing them on Sundays soon enough. Both men had chances to break off big touchdown runs but despite missing out on those they were a constant presence and more importantly a consistent one.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: A-

More great work from the tight ends on Saturday with Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson combining for three touchdowns. Tack on an incredible focus catch by Keandre Lambert-Smith and you have almost a perfect night from the receivers and tight ends on senior night.

Defense

Grade: B-

The defense didn’t put together a 60 minute performance but rather a 45 minute one. One thing that showed on Saturday and is going to as the year role on it seems is that whoever wears number 11 is going to be special and right now that is Abdul Carter. He is going to be the face of this defense and maybe even this year next year and with defensive coordinator Manny Diaz seeming to return he will see even more development going into year two.

