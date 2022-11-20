Report Card: Grading Penn State’s win vs. Rutgers

The sportsbooks had the lines on this game all over and in the end, they didn’t give Rutgers nearly enough points. Penn State dominated this game on the defensive side which covered up a lackluster offense to start the game.

Once the second quarter started though everything was smooth sailing for the Nittany Lions against Rutgers. The best part? If you take out the losses to Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State is outscoring opponents in the last six weeks 192-48.

Let’s jump into another easy scorecard.

Quarterback

Grade: B-

I am always tough when grading quarterbacks but that mainly has to do with the fact that Sean Clifford continues to get meaningful reps. The offense looked horrendous early in the game outside of the rushing attack, shocker. Clifford stayed in the game until mid-way through the third where Drew Allar came in and once again we saw a spark in the eyes of the offense.

Running Backs

Grade: A+

This grade could be duplicated for almost every game this year. I am fully convinced we are seeing a new version of what we saw from Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders. Both Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have proven to be lead backs in this offense and once Singleton gets the fumbles under control he may be the best back in the country.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: B

Wide receivers were okay today but once again the tight ends showed up and made a difference. Behind the running backs, this tight end group has been the most impressive on offense this year. The tight ends for Penn State now have a Big Ten leading 10 receiving touchdowns on the year.

Defense

Grade: A+++

When the offense struggled, the defense picked up the baton and ran all the way back to State Collee with it. Add in the constant pressure on a yougn quarterback as well as the defensive touchdowns and you have a complete performance. I have been critical of Manny Diaz but he has shown this year he can run a world class defense once again in college football.

