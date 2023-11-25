Report card: Grading Penn State’s performance against Michigan State

You are not about to find anything too critical to say about Penn State when reviewing their performance against Michigan State. A nearly flawless performance on both sides of the football warranted some good praise in this week’s postgame report card.

Penn State blasted Michigan State 42-0 in the final game of the regular season on Friday night in Detroit. The Nittany Lions did exactly what it needed to to lock up a 10-2 regular season and give the College Football Playoff selection committee something to think about when it comes time to filling out the New Years Six bowl lineup.

Here is a look at this week’s postgame report card, the final one of the regular season.

Quarterback

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

Penn State’s first-year starting quarterback had a tough stretch of games this season but found a way to end the regular season with some much-needed positive vibes. Drew Allar passed for nearly 300 yards and had a pair of touchdowns in a solid all-around performance against Michigan State. The playcalling allowed Allar to go deep a couple of times, and it was good to see him make some key progressions to find an open receiver.

Running backs

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

Any game with a pair of 100-yard rushers is cause for a high grade by default. Kaytron Allen rushed for a game-high 137 yards and Nick Singleton had his first 100-yard game of the year with 118 yards and a touchdown. Singleton also added 68 receiving yards for his big contribution of the night.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Grade: A-

No one receiver had a monster night but it was a complimentary efforts lla round by Penn State’s receivers and tight ends. Theo Johnson had a team-high four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Dante Cephas added 3 receptions for 36 yards and Tyler Warren caught a touchdown on one of his two receptions in the game.

Omari Evans had the big gain of the night with a 60-yard catch to set up a short touchdown. Had he not stumbled after making the catch, he would have scored the touchdown himself.

Defense

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

Grading the Penn State defense has been pretty easy all season long. This was one of the easiest grades to hand out.

Penn State allowed just 68 yards of total offense to Michigan State and they recorded 7 sacks and 12 TFL. Although they only forced one turnover in the game, it came early on with the Spartans driving and threatening with the game still well in doubt. Jaylen Reed played a ball perfectly and picked off the pass on a 3rd down play from the Penn State 29-yard line to preserve an early 3-0 lead.

Adisa Isaac led the team with 7 total tackles and 1.5 TFL with 1 sack. Abdul Carter recorded 2 sacks in the game and Kevin Winston broke up two passes.

Special Teams

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Grade: B

Kicker Alex Felton has been pretty good all year long, so his miss in the first quarter was a mild surprise even from 40 yards (he already made a 49-yard attempt for an early 3-0 lead). He made good on a 30-yarder layer in the first half to help make up for the miss.

Penn State punted just three times with Riley Thompson pinning 2 inside the 20-yard line. It would have been 3-for-3 inside the 20 if the special teams cover unit could catch a break on downing one that made its way into the endzone.

Daequan Hardy returned 7 punts for a total of 77 yards.

Coaching

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Grade: A

Even his harshest critics will have to give James Franklin and his staff some props for the way they coached this game. In a game where Penn State could have been caught just going through the motions, Penn State was full of energy on defense and had a sense of confidence on offense even when the first few drives stalled a bit shy of the end goal.

And in the end, Penn State is 10-2. That doesn’t happen by accident and should be lauded for a job well done this season, including this particular week.

Overall

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Grade: A

What more needs to be said about a game won by a score of 42-0 and saw Penn State outgain Michigan State by 518 yards? Nothing. Dominance like this commands an “A” and it was well-deserved this week.

Penn State’s regular season is now complete and the waiting officially begins to learn which bowl game the Nittany Lions will be playing in. That answer will not come until after next weekend’s conference championship games are settled and the College Football Playoff selection committee determines the final rankings of the season. Those rankings will help setup the entire New Years Six bowl lineup, which Penn State appears to be in a decent spot to be included.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire