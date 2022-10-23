Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance vs. Minnesota

The game was tight to start but Penn State eventually got its groove that it lost in Ann Arbor back. Minnesota presented a challenge early but the emergence of some veteran names that had been absent all year ended up making a difference.

Quarterback

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

Easily the best game of the year was this one for Sean Clifford. He was hitting his receivers and tight ends at all levels of the field, great velocity, and smart decision making. You can’t ask for much more from the sixth year senior. Sprinkle in a late game touchdown drive by Drew Allar and you have a perfect night for the quarterbacks.

Running Backs

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

The running game came back against Minnesota and while it didn’t have it’s usual dominant performance like we saw in wins this year, they hit more homeruns. Just a couple of hours away the Phillies were hitting dingers just as Nick Singleton was doing inside Beaver Stadium. His two touchdown runs of 30+ yards capped off a dominant day on the ground for the Nittany Lions.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

We finally saw the 2022 arrival of Parker Washington on a big touchdown play and Theo Johnson who had season highs across the board. While Washington had the flashy score, Johnson had five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Sprinkle on a score for Mitchell Tinsley and Tyler Warren and you have a great day for anyone who Sean Clifford was passing to.

Defense

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

I have been critical of this defense all year but they responded in some areas while continuing to show issues in others. The pass defense is one of the best in the country, no doubt about it. The linebackers and defensive line though continues to struggle getting to the quarterback and allowing running backs to go off on them. Next week they play two of the best running backs in the Big Ten, last time they did that they gave up almost 400 yards. They have to tighten things up in the run game for Ohio State or we will have a repeat of the Michigan game.

Special Teams

White Out DUB ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Rdk0TXzhxb — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 23, 2022

Grade: A

Barney Amor had his worst game of the year pinning Minnesota inside their 20 just once. All joking aside, the special teams were fantastic once again capping off a strong performance blocking a Minnesota punt. Nothing bad came on special teams during their reps and because of that the small things were accomplished and helped get a great team win for Penn State.

