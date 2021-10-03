Report Card: Grading Penn State’s win over Indiana

Penn State defeated Indiana 24-0 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Indiana struggled in every aspect of the game. On the other hand, the Nittany Lions were in full control of this game all night. There were plenty of key moments on both sides of the ball from Penn State.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the performance by Penn State in Week 5 and grade how each area did.

Quarterbacks: A-

Despite throwing an interception in the first half, which really was just good coverage, Sean Clifford had a heck of a game Saturday night. Even though Indiana has been up and down all season thus far, Clifford still looked more confident than ever. He continues to put himself on the map as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs: C+

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State struggled to move the ball in the ground at the beginning of the game. However, that did change at certain points throughout the game. This was certainly a solid game for the Penn State running back room to build off of. We saw huge runs from both Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee, and even lots of mobility from Sean Clifford.

Wide Receivers: B+

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like a weekly thing now that Jahan Dotson He’s going to have some sort of highlight reel play throughout the game. Dotson scored two touchdowns for Penn State early in the game by making an impressive catch in the end zone. Dotson is currently ranked as Mel Kiper Jr.’s number eight overall receiver on his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft. Dotson has even started to crack first round mock drafts. He is continuing to shine on Penn State’s offense.

The best part about Penn State’s passing game is that there are multiple players that show out every week. We saw flashes from other players like Parker Washington and even more tight end packages, including a Brenton Strange touchdown catch for the first points of the game.

Defense: A+

The defense was stellar in all aspects of the game tonight, not allowing Indiana to score a single point. We saw players from every area of the game show out. Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown each had an interception. Brandon Smith showed plenty of flashes as a sleeper draft linebacker and Jesse Luketa really stepped up tonight.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams: A

Tonight was a big game for special teams. The past few games have been consistent, but not too much excitement. Tonight, we not only saw Jordan Stout with his usual stellar punts, but we also witnessed a second half field goal block by Penn State, which boosted their momentum even more.

