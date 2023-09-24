Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance against Iowa

Penn State sent its fans home with nothing but smiles after a Week 4 shutout in the annual whiteout game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Penn State was in full control on defense against Iowa in a 31-0 win to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play early on.

Penn State outplayed Iowa on offense, defense, and even special teams for a true full-team win. It was Penn State’s best all-around game of the season and there are still some areas to improve moving forward.

Here is how the report card for Penn State looks after the big win over the Hawkeyes.

Quarterback

Grade: A-

On a damp night against a team that plays the level of defense Iowa does, throwing the football figured to be a tricky task. But not for Drew Allar. Allar only had 166 passing yards but he had a completion percentage of 68% and four touchdown passes without turning the football over. Allar made some terrific throws, including one rocket of a touchdown pass that led CBS analyst Gary Danielson to say we are looking at a future NFL quarterback.

Running Backs

Grade: B

If you are looking for a big day in the stats department from Penn State’s running backs, you will probably be a bit disappointed after this one. Nick Singleton had just 49 yards on 17 carries as we continue to wait for the long run to break loose. And Kaytron Allen had 72 yards on 21 carries. The numbers won’t overwhelm but consider how much these two backs helped wear down a tiring Iowa defense in damp weather conditions and it seems this plan all worked out pretty well in the grand scheme of things. There were no rushing touchdowns as all of the scoring was done through the air, but this duo continues to grind.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: B

The tight ends helped keep this grade a bit higher than it could have been. Theo Johnson had 42 yards with 33 coming after the catch. Tyler Warren had 2 touchdown catches on his 2 receptions in the game, and he consistently provided the necessary muscle for pushing Drew Allar forward on QB sneak plays.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the Nittany Lions with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown catch on a fade from Allar. But the search for a consistent secondary threat form the receiver position will continue on, although Khalil Dinkins pulled in a touchdown for the game’s first touchdown.

Defense

Grade: A+

If you thought Penn State’s defense was on fire last week against Illinois, well, you were right. But against Iowa, they were unstoppable. Penn State forced three turnovers on defense (a fourth came on a muffed punt return by Iowa), allowed fewer than 100 yards of total offense, and kept the Hawkeyes off the scoreboard all night long. Chop Robinson and Curtis Jacobs will be giving Iowa’s offensive linemen and quarterback Cade McNamara nightmares on their return to Iowa City. Jacobs had two fumble recoveries, one on special teams and another on defense. Adisa Isaac was also causing problems all night long as defensive coordinator Manny Diaz got his best defensive performance of the year so far.

Special Teams

Grade: B+

Anytime you can win an extra possession on special teams makes for a good night. Penn State created a big opportunity by recovering a muffed punt return by the Hawkeyes, which led to a touchdown. Penn State punter Riley Thompson punted four times with an average of 37.8 yards per punt. Two of those punts came from inside the Penn State 20-yard line, one of which came from the Penn State end zone early in the game.

Iowa never scored so the kick returners never got a chance to do anything outside of the opening kickoff to start the second half. Punt returner Kaden Saunders fielded three of Iowa’s 7 punts for three return attempts, and he managed to lose a total of three yards in the game, thanks to one near disaster on a return where he fell on the loose ball. The wait for a big punt return will continue for another week.

Kicker Alex Felkins nailed a 46-yard field goal for the first score of the game in the first quarter, but he also missed on a 43-yard attempt midway through the fourth quarter. Perhaps the weather played a factor in the second attempt.

Overall

Grade: A-

It is kind of weird suggesting a team that beat a top 25 team by a final score of 31-0 didn’t play the best game it potentially could, but that seems to be the case. Perhaps this is being a little too nitpicky but Penn State still has some room to improve, which is really scary to think about.

Penn State’s defense is playing at a championship-caliber level, at least in the Big Ten. Iowa’s offense is always under fire, so it may be easy to lay the lumber for a defense like Penn State, but you still have to go out and do it. Penn State’s defense is legitimate right now, regardless of the opponent.

But for the second straight week, the offensive line had a few struggles against a feisty defense. But this time, Penn State’s defense fixed a few areas quicker than they did a week ago. The running game still has yet to shine with the rushing yardage stats, individually at least, and this team still needs something to happen with its receiving group.

But a 31-0 win doesn’t happen by accident either, especially in the rain. This was the best all-around team effort from Penn State in the opening month of the season, and the Nittany Lions continue to make an argument for being considered the best team in the Big Ten.

Penn State will head back on the road next week. The Nittany Lions travel to Northwestern for a Week 5 matchup before heading into a scheduled bye week.

