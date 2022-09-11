Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 2 performance vs. Ohio

Penn State had a solid all-around team effort in a 46-10 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon, which meant everyone on the team received some good praise for their collective efforts. In a game like this, everyone finds a way to chip in on offense, defense, and special teams. And because Penn State got a chance to go deep into the depth chart beginning midway through the third quarter, there was plenty of praise to go around in the postgame evaluations.

Here is how Penn State’s select position groups, defense, and special teams were graded after the Week 2 victory in the home opener in Beaver Stadium.

Quarterback

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford may not have lit up the box score the way he did the previous week, but it is hard to complain about starting the game completing all six passes on the first offensive series and capping the drive with a touchdown run. Clifford added 213 passing yards and a touchdown before getting an early rest in the third quarter.

Freshman Drew Allar took advantage of his reps by completing six of eight attempts for 88 yards with two nicely throw touchdown passes. And Christian Veilleux made his 2022 debut by completing six of seven attempts for 37 yards.

NEXT: Running backs

Running Backs

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) avoids a tackle while running with the ball during the first quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A+

Now, THIS was more like it. For the first time since late 2020, Penn State had a 100-yard rusher. Freshman Nick Singleton exploded for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Each of his scores came on big plays with a 70-yard touchdown for his first career touchdown and a 44-yard touchdown later in the game. Singleton was the leader in the running game by far, and it wasn’t even close.

Story continues

Freshman Kaytron Allen was the team’s second-leading rusher with 23 yards, and he added a 22-yard gain on a screen as well. The future of the Penn State running game looked bright for the first time in a while.

NEXT: Receivers and tight ends

Receivers

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) runs with the ball after breaking a tackle from Ohio Bobcats safety Tariq Drake (11) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: [B]

Penn State did a solid job of spreading the football around to its receivers, tight ends, and even the running backs with the passing game. In total, 17 different players caught a pass for the Nittany Lions. Parker Washington led all players in the game with 60 yards on four receptions. He appeared to score his first touchdown of the season, but an instant replay review wiped the score off the board, and Mitchell Tinsley cleaned things up with a touchdown reception one play later to swipe Washington’s scoring effort.

NEXT: Defense

Defense

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio Bobcats wide receiver James Bostic (18) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson (8) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Ohio only had one touchdown drive all game, with a drive capitalizing on the success of some trick plays late in the first half. But that was all the Bobcats could muster against the Penn State defense, which appeared to clean a few things up from their season opener at Purdue.

Penn State had just one sack in the game, however, and they failed to force a turnover too. If there are two areas where defensive coordinator Manny Diaz would love to see more results, it will be these two categories. Penn State forced just one turnover in Week 1.

NEXT: Special Teams

Special Teams

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A Penn State student reacts after catching an out-of-bounds pass from Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A-

Penn State punter Barney Amor is quickly becoming a key player for the Nittany Lions. After a stellar performance in Week 1, Amor was only needed for three punt against Ohio and he nailed each one of them. Amor averaged 49 yards per punt and pinned two punt inside the Ohio 20-yard line. One was downed inside the two-yard line and led to safety by the Penn State defense in the first half. Ohio didn’t attempt to return any of Amor’s punts.Parker Washington broke loose for a 30-yard punt return on one of his four returns for 46 yards. Nick Singleton had 40 return yards on a pair of kickoff returns.

Kicker Jake Pinegar missed a 42-yard field goal attempt but converted a shorter 25-yarder. Pinegar’s accuracy from farther out is to be monitored moving forward.

Kickoffs were once again split between Gabe Nwosu and Sander Sahaydak. Nwosu had a slight edge with two touchbacks on his four attempts (Sahaydak had none). Ohio kick returners could only manage a high of 18 yards on a return (two returns for 18 yards, one for 17 yards).

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire