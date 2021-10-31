Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Loss to Ohio State

Despite the loss, this was a different Penn State team from a week ago against Illinois. The Nittany Lions came in to Ohio Stadium in Week 9 with a chip on the shoulder and many doubted them. They opened the week as underdogs, giving Ohio State a three-touchdown favorite. However, Penn State still gave the Buckeyes a run for their money before coming up short in a 33-24 loss in Columbus.

Let’s take a more in-depth look and grade the performance of Penn State tonight.

Quarterbacks: A-

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Clifford came in this game with a chip on his shoulder, and boy did he show out. It was clear last week against Illinois that he was still banged up from his shoulder injury against Iowa. It also didn’t help that he didn’t practice much throughout the week leading into that game.

Running Backs: C-

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back John Lovett (10) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (5)during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the rushing touchdown by Keyvone Lee late the third quarter, Penn State still struggling to get any sort of motivation in the run game. The buckeyes didn’t do too much either. This game was primarily the passing game from both teams.

Wide Receivers: A-

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26)during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Clifford being fully healthy made a huge difference tonight, especially in the passing game. Multiple players were involved, and the top receiver tonight, Parker Washington, had himself a night. Overall, they did a nice job of really not allowing any sort of momentum from Ohio State’s defense.

Defense: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) reacts after a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) falls incomplete the football during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY network.

Many expected this game to be a blowout. Both sides of the ball contributed, but a big part of this success tonight was due to Penn State’s defense. Not only do you stop Henderson, but overall, they kept it close against the number one offense in college football.

“This is a different Penn State team from last week against Illinois,” Kirk Herbstreit said during the broadcast.

Special Teams: B

There wasn’t a ton of action tonight from the special teams, but they missed a field goal late in the game. Punter Jordan Stout punted six times with an average of 46.3 yards per punt, including a long 51-yard punt to help Penn State at times in a battle of field position.

