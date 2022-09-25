Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Week 4 performance vs. Central Michigan

Not every game has to be as pretty as the last two weeks had been for Penn State. Sometimes you have to find a way to adjust to a bit of adversity, and the Nittany Lions did that on Saturday in their Week 4 win against Central Michigan.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead on the visiting Chipewas, Penn State found itself in a tied game in the second quarter and in need of a spark to rejuvenate the momentum. They got it in from one of their freshman running backs and the defense forced four turnovers to help prevent Central Michigan from sniffing any potential for a massive upset in Beaver Stadium.

Here are the grades on this week’s report card from Penn State’s 33-14 victory.

Quarterback

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass before being tackled by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive linesman Michael Heldman (97) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

This was not the finest outing Penn State could have asked for out of Sean Clifford, but it was more than effective enough to solidify a victory. Clifford passed for 217 yards with three touchdowns, and he ran for another, but he did hit a bit of a cold streak in the second quarter after such a solid start to the game. Clifford was lacking some help from his receivers at times, but he could have put a few more passes in better spots as well. He wasn’t sacked though.

Running Backs

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Kaytron Allen #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball as defensive lineman Jacques Bristol #10 of the Central Michigan Chippewas defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: B

This game was all about Kaytron Allen, Penn State’s other terrific addition at the position in the Class of 2022. With Central Micigan doing a pretty decent job of clamping down on Nick Singleton, Allen provided the spark on the ground for the Nittany Lions with his first career 100-yard rushing game and a touchdown, giving Penn State a lead and what turned out to be the game-winning score.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tight end Brenton Strange #86 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores a touchdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: B

Brenton Strange and Mitchell Tinsley combined for three red zone touchdowns as they continue to be reliable assets for the offense in big spots. But Tinsley only caught four of the nine passes thrown his way (Strange caught all five). Parker Washington got more involved at the start of the game and ended his day with a team-high six catches and 64 yards, yet he is still without a touchdown.

On more than a few occasions, it would have been good to see some receivers make a few plays to help out Sean Clifford, but there were not any plays that came back to bite them the receivers should have made.

Defense

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 24: Linebacker Curtis Jacobs #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions recovers a fumbled punt return by the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 24, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Grade: A-

Central Michigan managed to make things interesting against the defense in the second quarter, but Penn State forced two interceptions and two fumbles for another four-takeaway game for the defense. PJ Mustipher led the team with six tackles and Kalen King came through with a team-high four pass breakups to go with his forced fumble and recovery.

After Central Michigan tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter, the Chippewas were done scoring for the day thanks to the Penn State defense pulling through.

Special Teams

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion players kneel in the end zone prior to the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C

While punter Barney Amor continues to make his case for being considered the best punter in the Big Ten, the place kicking was off the mark in this one. Sander Sahaydak and Jake Pinegar each missed their lone field goal attempts (Sahaydak missed from 56 yards at the end of the first half while Pinegar missed from 38). James Franklin said after the game the kicking is not where it needs to be, thus challenging his kickers to improve quickly before it comes back to bite Penn State.

Penn State will be home once again next week for a Big Ten matchup with Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1.

Central Michigan will play their MAC opener on the road at Toledo next Saturday, also at 3:30 p.m. ET.

