Report card: Grading Penn State’s Week 5 performance against Northwestern

Five turnovers, seven penalties, and 17 points later and Penn State somehow finds a way to win it’s Big Ten home opener. Coach James Franklin is going to have a lot to look at over the next two weeks as they prepare for Michigan in Ann Arbor.

For now, let’s look at what is arguably the ugliest report card of the season for Penn State.

Quarterback

Grade: D-

Sean Clifford proved today that as the season progress that the staff may need to install more plays and packages for Drew Allar. Clifford’s arm was exposed against the rain and the field conditions and as this season goes that can’t happen. Playing Ohio State and Maryland late in the season they may encounter this weather or worse down the stretch. Best to keep Allar warm in case of emergency.

Running Backs

Grade: D-

Four fumbles by the running backs today. One from both Keyvone Lee and Kaytron Allen and two from Nick Singleton. Had they not run for 223 yards and kept the Northwestern offense off the field this could have been a much more dreadful outcome for the Nittany Lions.

Receivers and Tight Ends

Grade: C-

A dreadful performance from the Penn State passing attack was bailed out by big plays from Brenton Strange and Parker Washington. All other receivers in the game were dropping passes left and right and the passing game was bailed out by the constant rushing attack and push the offensive line was giving.

Defense

Grade: C

Apart from an early Ji'Ayir Brown interception, this defense was lucky the weather was the way it was today. The rain-soaked field and Hurricane Ian served as the 12th man on defense today but for both teams. Ryan Hilinski was able to make far too many plays in the passing attack for Northwestern and that kept them in the game for longer than it should have. They only allowed 40 rushing yards but the passing defense needs to respond at Michigan.

Special Teams

Weekly reminder that Barney Amor is eligible for the Heisman 🎯 pic.twitter.com/abeA2MTLI6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 1, 2022

Grade: A+

Plain and simple, without Barney Amor pinning Northwestern as deep as he did all game long Penn State may not have won this game. Three punts inside the ten, one inside the twenty, Jordan Stout has been replaced with a more than suitable kicker. He will be an x-factor all season long as it rolls along.

