Report Card: Grading the Nittany Lions after a win against Rutgers

Things didn’t exactly go as planned for Penn State on senior day against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, but the Nittany Lions still managed to get to the end of its final home game in Beaver Stadium on the winning side of things. And after the second half of the season playing out the way it has, that is not to take for granted.

Here are the grades for Penn State’s performance against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.

Quarterback: A-

Perhaps this is more a grade specifically for Christian Veilleux, but we’ll go with it in this situation. Sean Clifford started the game but didn’t reach the end of the first quarter. things were tough for Penn State’s starter before getting knocked out of the game for the second time this season, and it took a little bit of time before Veilleux got in a groove.

But it was difficult not to be impressed by Veilleux’s anticipated debut, especially given the circumstances. Veilleux threw three touchdown passes and made a few plays with his feet as well. And, best yet, it all helped lead to a win in a game that started off as sluggish as it could get.

Running Backs: D

For a team that started the season with three running backs on the Doak Walker Award watch list, Penn State will go into the final game of the regular season still in search of its first 10-yard rusher. Keyvone Lee led the team on the ground and scored the fourth touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter, but Veilleux was the team’s second-leading rusher.

I STILL have as many 100-yard rushing games as anyone on Penn State’s roster. It’s November 20. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 20, 2021

The blame for Penn State’s rushing struggles still falls largely on the offensive line, which has been the story of the season. Noah Cain did get involved with the offense a bit this season, but Penn State wasn’t a major threat on the ground.

Receivers: C

After a tough start to the game, Penn State’s receivers ended up making some big plays for the Penn State offense for backup quarterback Christian Veilleux. Jahan Dotson came up with a couple of big plays on Penn State’s first scoring drive, including the touchdown catch at the end of the drive. Parker Washignton made some big catches, including a big second touchdown of the game, and Malick Meiga came up with a wide-open long touchdown play as well.

Defense: A+

Penn State pitched a shutout at home against a Rutgers team scrambling for their bowl eligibility, and everyone had a part in it. Arnold Ebiketie made some big plays up front. Jaquan Brisker broke up some passes. Jonathan Sutherland came up with an interception. And Penn Stae was forcing Rutgers to punt the ball all game long.

Arnold Ebiketie has been such a joy to watch on the Penn State defense this season. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 20, 2021

Rutgers was held to just 161 yards of total offense and was just 4-of-15 on third down. Penn State allowed just 10 first downs in the game and Rutgers failed to score any points on their only red zone trip when they failed to convert on 4th-and-3 on the Penn State eight-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

Special Teams: A

This was a game for the punters to shine, and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak and Penn State’s Jordan Stout proved why they are in the running for the Ray Guy Award all afternoon. Stout punted the football eight times with an average of 42.9 yards per punt to pin Rutgers deep in their end throughout the first half (six punts total inside the 20-yard line).

Penn State never really got much out of the return game this season and that continued against Rutgers. Jahan Dotson fielded two punts for a return of 11 yards. Opposing teams have done much better in their punt coverage schemes a year after Dotson was among the best punt returners in the nation. But credit Rutgers’ Korsak, who proved why he is among the best in the nation as well.

Next up for Penn State is the regular-season finale on the road next week at Michigan State. The Spartans were dominated by Ohio State in Columbus and will be looking to end their season with a win at home.

