Report Card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offensive stinker versus the Iowa State Cyclones

For the first time in a long time, Iowa dropped its annual in-state showdown versus Iowa State. The Cyclones were able to slip past the Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium without much on the scoreboard to show for themselves, topping Iowa 10-7.

Just as it played out in the Hawkeyes’ opener, Iowa’s offense struggled all day long. As such, grades will reflect those poor performances. The coaching staff isn’t off the hook this week either.

Take a seat. Class is back in session. It’s time to dole out some post-Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series grades.

Kirk Ferentz

Grade: F

Fans can jump up and down yelling and screaming about Brian Ferentz as the Hawkeyes’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, and, hey, that completely makes sense. The results each of the past two seasons have been some of the nation’s worst and the offensive coordinator deserves a lion’s share of that blame. Here’s the deal, though. Ultimately, Kirk Ferentz is who has appointed and kept his son in these positions.

As discussed last week, the moment to try a different quarterback was against South Dakota State and it came and passed. Whether or not anybody else on Iowa’s roster could have delivered better results at quarterback is a fair question to ask. Still, why not find that out before Iowa State? If the answer is that Alex Padilla can in fact deliver better results for Iowa, then Ferentz has nobody but himself to blame for not making a switch sooner.

Then, of course, there’s the transfer portal conversation. In today’s age of college football, it’s inexcusable to essentially return the same cast of characters that finished with the nation’s No. 121 total offense during the 2021 season and expect different results. There was plenty of talent to be found in the transfer portal to pair with this defense, and Ferentz’s loyalty to his roster meant that instead Iowa stood pat. Now, they pay the price.

Spencer Petras

Grade: F

It stinks because you just want to see Spencer Petras succeed at quarterback for the Hawkeyes. However, the numbers are what the numbers are. According to ESPN’s quarterback rating numbers among qualifying passers, Petras is currently the third-worst quarterback nationally with his 70.4 quarterback rating.

The San Rafael, Calif., native finished 12-of-26 passing for just 92 yards. He was picked off once and fumbled in the first half after being sacked. Similar to Week 1, Petras had open targets at time that he simply couldn’t connect with. His offensive line certainly isn’t helping, but, at some point, there’s no longer passing marks for a quarterback that has accounted for just one passing touchdown and been intercepted nine times in his past eight games.

Offensive line

Grade: F

There were such high hopes for this unit to have grown up and improved in 2022. Through two games, like the two submissions before it, it’s an ‘F’ for the offensive line. It looked like maybe Iowa had found something after scoring quickly with back-to-back rushes on the Hawkeyes’ first offensive series, but, once again, there wasn’t anything consistent after that.

Iowa finished with 58 rushing yards on 25 attempts, or 2.3 yards per carry. That performance comes on the heels of the Hawkeyes rushing for just 57 yards and 1.6 yards per carry. Petras was also sacked once and hurried on four other occasions. For an offense that can’t find its groove, the offensive line is largely culpable.

Defense

Grade: A

The only knock against the Hawkeyes’ defense was the 21-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that ended with an 8-yard Hunter Dekkers touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson. Along the way, Iowa State converted five third-down conversion tries and Dekkers’ touchdown pass to Hutchinson was on third-and-goal. Again, it’s the only real knock against Iowa defensively and the Hawkeyes’ offense has to be held accountable to some degree for wearing its own defense down.

Outside of that, Iowa’s defense was once again fantastic. The Hawkeyes came away with three turnovers. Safety Kaevon Merriweather saved points in the first half with his forced fumble off Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock at the 1-yard line, defensive back Cooper DeJean did as well with his interception of Dekkers and cornerback Terry Roberts felt like he should have had a pick-six on his interception.

Special teams

Grade: B+

Lukas Van Ness was an absolute menace for the Hawkeyes on special teams, blocking a pair of punts. He set up—to date—Iowa’s lone offensive touchdown of 2022 when he blocked Iowa State’s first punt and the Hawkeyes started their day at the Cyclone 16-yard line. Of course, Leshon Williams ended that drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Iowa kicker Aaron Blom brings this grade down. Yes, it was raining, so the conditions weren’t ideal, but, even after all of the offensive bad, Iowa had its chance to take the game into overtime. Blom’s 48-yard field goal try wasn’t close. He hooked it wide left and Iowa went silently into the night.

