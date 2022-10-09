Report Card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 9-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini

Much of this will likely feel like a broken record. Ultimately, that’s because it is. It’s the same song and dance for Iowa.

In the Hawkeyes’ 9-6 loss at Illinois, Iowa’s defense was largely terrific. Meanwhile, its offense was once again largely anemic.

“So, we’re sitting here right now. We’re 3-3. We’ve got a week to figure things out best we can. We’re not going to get, you know, cavalry’s not coming , so we’ll try to figure out what we can do and do more effectively and then brace up for the next six weeks.

“But, we knew they were all going to be tough and that’s how I look at it moving forward. We do have some strengths on our team. We’re going to have to shore up whatever weaknesses we have and see what we can do. It’s a new six-game season and we’ll just take it a week at a time,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ defeat.

Without further ado, pull up a chair. Class is in session.

Opening-drive offense

Grade: B+

Grade: B+

It was just the second time this season that the Hawkeyes scored points on their opening drive of a game. Iowa drove 59 yards on 10 plays on its first possession thanks to a pair of third-down conversions from starting quarterback Spencer Petras to tight end Sam LaPorta. The first conversion was on a 3rd-and-6 snap from the Iowa 31-yard line for 31 yards and the second was on a 3rd-and-9 snap from the Illinois 37-yard line for 30 more yards to LaPorta.

Sadly, this drive wasn’t a harbinger of things to come. Also, Iowa obviously stalled out and had to settle for a 32-yard Drew Stevens field goal. The kick was good, but the 3rd-and-goal snap from the 14-yard line where the Hawkeyes didn’t even attempt a pass into the end zone was a pretty good indication of where this offense is at overall.

Sam LaPorta

Grade: A

Grade: A

Sam LaPorta turned in what was easily his finest game of the season so far. The 6-foot-4, 249 pound tight end from Highland, Ill., had himself a nice homecoming. He finished with a career-high nine catches for 107 yards and registered just his second career 100-yard receiving game. The other came in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl when he had seven grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Red zone offense

Grade: F

Grade: F

The Hawkeyes don’t get many opportunities in the red zone. That means they need to make said appearances count. They didn’t in this game.

Iowa’s first trip included a false start that backed the Hawkeyes up to the Illinois 14-yard line where Iowa chose to just run it instead of taking a shot at the end zone. Then, on the second trip, Petras was hurried and missed on a pass that would have been a walk-in touchdown for Leshon Williams. The Hawkeyes’ Beau Stephens then proceeded to pick up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that made it a longer field goal try.

Lastly, just before halftime Iowa had it at the Illinois 18-yard line. An incompletion to Nico Ragaini was followed up by a reverse that wound up as a loss of nine yards. Drew Stevens ended up missing the 45-yard field goal try before halftime.

Running backs, running game

Grade: F

Grade: F

Iowa just can’t consistently establish the run. It’s in large part due to an offensive line that hasn’t improved from its poor results from last season or over the course of this season to date. Leshon Williams had a long run of 21 yards, but his other six carries went for a combined 11 yards. Kaleb Johnson carried nine times for 26 yards. Overall, the Hawkeyes finished with a 1.7 yards per carry average.

Turnover department

Grade: B

Grade: B

Only Spencer Petras’ interception is dragging this grade down. Otherwise, Iowa’s defense delivered again. In fact, late it looked like Riley Moss might have zipped into the end zone with an improbable scoop-and-score touchdown. Alas, Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski’s elbow and forearm were down and the defensive score was negated.

Iowa still added a fumble recovery by Jack Campbell on an Illinois muffed punt, a forced fumble by Moss that was recovered by Seth Benson and a Quinn Schulte interception that erased a chip-shot field goal.

Drew Stevens

Grade: C+

Grade: C+

Drew Stevens is now 6-for-7 on field goal tries this season, so it’s hard to knock him too much. He connected on tries of 32 and 27 yards. Ultimately, though, his 45-yard field goal miss proved to be the final differential.

