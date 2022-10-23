Report card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 54-10 blowout loss at Ohio State

Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has a losing record for the first time in 2022 after No. 2 Ohio State started slow offensively but found its footing after recess en route to four second half touchdowns and a 54-10 blowout victory.

The 54 points are the most any Iowa team has surrendered since the 1995 season, which means it’s also the most points a Hawkeye team has allowed under head coach Kirk Ferentz. It speaks to the explosiveness of the Buckeyes and how offensive ineptitude will eventually turn into a landslide against one of the nation’s best teams.

While it’s the latest result in what is morphing into a potential season to forget, the marks aren’t all failing grades for the Hawkeyes. Pull up a chair. Class is in session.

Joe Evans

Grade: A

The 6-foot-2, 246 pound native of Ames, Iowa, delivered the Hawkeyes’ third defensive touchdown of 2022 when he trucked Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, knocked the football loose and then scooped and scored from 11 yards out. It’s Evans’ third sack of the season and his second career forced fumble.

Jack Campbell

Grade: A

Jack Campbell came back to Iowa for this. Think about that. That’s frustrating. He and the Hawkeye defense are playing so well, and now his team is sitting below .500.

Again, it’s no commentary on his play. He’s been fantastic. His interception of C.J. Stroud to start the third quarter was a terrific play and the Hawkeyes held Ohio State to just 66 rushing yards and 2.2 yards per carry. With the interception, Campbell registered his fourth career pick and has now forced a turnover in consecutive games.

The 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls finished with nine tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss against the Buckeyes. Through seven games, Campbell has 71 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, one interception, one pass breakup and one safety.

Defense

Grade: B+

It’s probably not completely fair because the Iowa defense had to be straight gassed in the second half, but the Hawkeyes did surrender four straight drives that ended with Ohio State touchdowns. So, the defense has to get dinged on some level for that. It’s also the most points Iowa has allowed at any point during the Ferentz era, though the Hawkeye offense gets plenty of blame for that.

Largely, Iowa was very good. The defense came up with its third defensive score of the season, turned four first half drives that started in Hawkeye territory into four field goals and limited an Ohio State offense that was averaging 543.7 yards per game coming into this contest to just 360 yards of total offense.

The quarterbacks

Grade: F

More on the preparation of these two in just a moment, but first, yikes. Spencer Petras’ first pass was thrown directly to Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister who he didn’t see. Then, he was sacked and fumbled. Lastly, he tossed a pick-six to Buckeye linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

To start the second half, Iowa made the long awaited switch to backup quarterback Alex Padilla. It was a disaster. His first snap from center Logan Jones was fumbled and Ohio State jumped on it. Then, a pass intended for tight end Sam LaPorta was too far out in front, tipped off of LaPorta’s hands and promptly intercepted. Padilla finished 5-of-10 passing for 32 yards. Petras was 6-of-14 for 49 yards.

Offensive preparation, use of the bye week

Grade: F

Ohio State is a much-improved defensive team. Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is working wonders and getting results. Coming into this contest, Ohio State allowed just 253.5 yards per game of offense to opponents and surrendered on average just 15.67 points per game (good for 10th nationally). This isn’t to take away from Ohio State, but let’s just be real about the situation.

Once again, even with a bye week mixed in to help get things sorted out, Iowa’s offensive line and its collective quarterback play was just terrible. The backup quarterback looked like Iowa’s starting quarterback, which for every other team in America would probably be good news, but, for Iowa, that’s not a compliment. Iowa finished with just eight first downs and 158 total yards of offense. Neither quarterback looks ready to play good Division I football and that’s on the coaching staff.

