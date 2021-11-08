Report card: Grading the Colts’ 2021 rookie class at midseason

The Indianapolis Colts are, more or less, halfway through the 2021 season, which means we’ve gotten a decent look at the rookie class getting their first taste of the league.

Given the construction of the roster and the fact that Chris Ballard had the fewest rookie picks of his career in 2021, there hasn’t been a ton of production from the class through nine games.

Grades are arbitrary. Most of the time they will differ from how a team feels about the development of a player but we’re still going to do them even if it is simply to gauge how that development is going a handful of games into these young careers.

Because the Colts waived fifth-round pick Shawn Davis earlier this season, he won’t be included in this. We’ll go through the draft picks and an additional undrafted rookie who now finds himself on the active roster.

Here are our grades for the Colts’ rookie class halfway through the 2021 season:

DE Kwity Paye

The cream of the crop. The Colts used the No. 21 overall pick on Paye in hopes he would become a cornerstone at the edge rusher position. Through nine games, it’s been more promise than production, but things may be heading in the right direction.

Throughout the season, Paye has proven to be a strong run defender and edge setter. We kind of expected that given his college tape and production. He hadn’t quite shown development as a pass rusher until the Week 9 game against the New York Jets when he exploded for nine total pressures and two quarterback hits.

Patience will be key for Paye and even though he’s still searching for that first career sack, Colts fans should be optimistic about his future.

Grade: B

DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Despite knowing he would be out until midseason at the earliest, the Colts used their second-round pick on another pass rusher in Odeyingbo. He’s played just two games after working his way back from a torn Achilles and starting the season on the Non-football injury list.

Odeyingbo has already flashed some of the upside that made the Colts ecstatic to grab him in the second round. He’s a versatile defender who can line up on the edge and the interior and he’s shown promise to wreak havoc in the backfield.

The Colts are still likely taking it slow as he gets back to game speed, but the sky is the limit for the Vanderbilt product. We just haven’t seen much of him through nine games.

Grade: C+

TE Kylen Granson

Rookie tight ends rarely make an immediate impact in the NFL. The position is difficult to do so given the various aspects of both receiving and blocking. Granson has been the TE3 in the room the entire season but hasn’t done much with a very limited workload.

He showed off some of that upside as a receiver when he recorded a 27-yard reception against the Jets in Week 9, but it isn’t likely he will be a major part of the plans for the Colts in 2021.

Grade: C

QB Sam Ehlinger

If it weren’t for a knee sprain that landed him on the injured reserve list to begin the season, there is a chance Ehlinger would have been the backup much sooner than Week 9.

After he returned from the list, the Colts wound up waiving 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason to get Ehlinger on the roster and now have made him the backup over Brett Hundley. He hasn’t seen any game action yet, but the Colts continue to praise his leadership and skills in the quarterback room.

It’s hard to truly give him a grade seeing as he hasn’t seen any snaps outside of the preseason.

Grade: C

WR Mike Strachan

For a minute, it seemed Strachan was on his way to becoming a back-end depth chart piece in the wide receiver room. However, that’s unlikely to be true with the room getting healthier. He’s shown off incredible upside but development will need to continue if he’s going to be more than a fringe roster player. But much isn’t expected out of seventh-round picks so he seems to be on a solid track. It will be interesting to see if he gets any more work during the second half of the season.

Grade: C

OL Will Fries

Fries has been a depth piece in the offensive line room but hasn’t gotten much run during the games. His versatility keeps him on the roster but we won’t know much about his development unless he gets any game action. If that happens, it means injuries have hit the room hard.

Grade: N/A

RB Deon Jackson

Rounding out the list is an undrafted rookie. Jackson didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but has now taken the role of RB3 in the backfield behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. The Colts waived Jordan Wilkins earlier in the season and have made Marlon Mack a healthy scratch on more than one occasion. Jackson won’t see much work in the offense unless an injury hits Taylor or Hines but he continues to make an impact on special teams.

Grade: B

