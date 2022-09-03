Report Card: Grading Colorado’s Week 1 loss to TCU

This is going to be a rough one, Buffs fans, especially for yours truly. I had bought into the changes made this offseason and for one half, my prediction of an upset win seemed to be ready to happen. The Buffaloes outgained the Horned frogs 197-62 in the first half and the defense held TCU scoreless. The only points the Horned Frogs could muster was a punt return touchdown.

Then halftime came and went.

The Buffaloes melted down on both sides of the ball in the second half. TCU could not be stopped on offense and the issues of last year’s offense came flooding back into memory with every incomplete pass that hit the ground.

Here are our grades for everything that happened in CU’s 38-13 Week 1 loss:

Fans: A

Let’s start with the positive. I was able to get one thing right in my pregame predictions and that was Folsom was rocking to start the game. Fans flooded into the stadium, especially the student section. Not even a weather delay tempered enthusiasm, as the students were pumped for kickoff and even performed a pretty epic version of the star-spangled banner.

Fans get an A.

Offense: F

Things go down pretty quickly here. The Buffaloes offense was predictable and very vanilla last night. In the first half, the Buffs were able to move the ball thanks to a dedication to the running game (more on that later), and a few big passing plays/penalties.

Once the second half started, it was apparent that halftime adjustments were only made on one side. CU’s offense bogged down quickly with two quick drives ending in punts. Quarterback play was the main culpret as starter Brendon Lewis quickly reverted to last year’s check-down style offense and backup JT Shrout was not given enough time to get into a rhythm.

The line looks to be improved, getting some push in the running game early on, but giving up some pressure once the score pushed them into pass only mode.

All in all, the offense looked as if little has changed from last year.

F for the offense.

Defense: D+

The defense was fast, confident and made plays… in the first half.

The dams broke loose in the second half as TCU’s only non-scoring drive of the second half was when the Frogs went into victory formation. TCU gained a majority of its yards on the ground, rushing for 261 yards in the second half alone.

The strength of this defense was supposed to be the front seven, with the young DBs the seeming question mark. The secondary seemed to hold its own in the passing game, limiting a pass-first offense to only 138 yards.

Defense gets a D+

Special Teams: C-

The glaring problem from an otherwise winning first half was the 60-yard punt return touchdown by TCU’s Derius Davis in the second quarter. Coverage was good on the other two return attempts as they only netted 12 yards.

Cole Becker connected on both of his field goal attempts and his only PAT, while not allowing an attempt in the return game. Ashton Logan looked okay in his first college contest, averaging 43.3 yards per punt with one attempt pinning TCU inside its 20.

Special Teams gets a C-

Coaching: F

The coaching staff will need to answer a ton of questions in the coming weeks or else this will look like a repeat of the 2021 season. There were questionable decisions made on both sides of the ball that led to CU not being in a position to succeed when opportunities presented themselves.

I did agree with the decision to go for it on fourth down during Colorado’s first drive of the game. The Buffaloes found success in the run game early, but could not convert this fourth-and-short. Now for the bad:

A QB draw on third-and-10 from the TCU 17 was a horrendous play call. The staff called a very vanilla play when CU had TCU on its heels and essentially settled for a field goal.

Not inserting Shrout at QB to start the second half was also clearly questionable.

The coaching staff seemed to abandon the run to start the second half as well. Lewis showed a lot of positives in the option run game, but the staff chose to start the second half with three straight passing attempts.

Fourth-and-5 on the TCU 41, down 11? Punt. Fourth-and-17 from the CU 32, down 18? Went for it. These two plays are tough to justify by the coaching staff and encapsulate a rough night of football for the team and coaches.

Coaching gets an F.

