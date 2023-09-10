Report card: Grading Colorado’s first home win of 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes have impressed everyone through two games. Even though they did not play their best game on Saturday, they still won by a comfortable margin over former Big 12 rival Nebraska.

In their 36-14 victory at Folsom Field, the Buffaloes fixed some issues that plagued them against TCU but additional work is still needed in multiple areas. After it was all said and done, head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs improved to 2-0 without putting a complete team performance together.

After years of frustrating football at CU, it was nice to see the Buffs dominate without their A game. Below is my report card from Saturday’s performance:

The crowd: B+

First off, Buffaloes fans showed out. Folsom Field was deafeningly loud and it was clear that Nebraska was rattled by that early on with multiple procedural mistakes. But we have to discuss the last second of the game. After Nebraska scored its second touchdown with one second remaining, fans started to leak onto the field and the game was ultimately called. Bigger wins are ahead, fans. If you’re going to rush the field, wait until the game is over.

Offense: B

It’s hard to be critical when a team puts up 36. Given everything that happened, however, you have to believe there should have been more scoring. The defense snagged four turnovers, but Colorado turned that into only 16 points. The running game was also stuck in the mud for most of the first half until it broke out some long gains in the second half. The offensive line has to play better as quarterback Shedeur Sanders was under constant pressure.

Defense: A

The defense played outstanding, limiting Nebraska to one long touchdown from Jeff Sims to go along with a garbage time score. CU gathered three fumbles along with an interception and two sacks. It was nice to see the defense step up after being one of the lowest-graded units last week and prop up the offense.

Special teams: A

Kick and punt coverage was much better this week and both specialists played well. Jace Feely was 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts and made all three extra points. He also showed off his leg, booming a touchback even after a 15-yard penalty backed him up to the 20. Punter Mark Vassett was great at winning the field position game, pinning Nebraska deep twice in the first half.

Overall: B+

Same grade as last week, but a totally different way of getting there. Against TCU, the offense was dominant while the defense was opportunistic and made plays when it needed to. Against Nebraska, the defense played lights out while the offense started slow before putting points on the board. It will be interesting to see what this team looks like when all three phases are firing on all cylinders.

