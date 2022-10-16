Report Card: Grading Colorado’s 20-13 win over Cal

It has been a tough season for Colorado Buffaloes fans, and the grades I have previously given out have reflected that. But for at least one afternoon, all phases of the game passed their tests.

Colorado captured its first win of the season by taking down the Cal Golden Bears, 20-13, in overtime. The players played an inspired brand of football and the energy from the new setup of the coaching staff could be felt all around the stadium. Buffs fans let out a collective sigh of relief and everyone in attendance was overcome with joy, leading to a great rush of Folsom Field.

For the first time this year, here are my grades for a Buffaloes win:

Coaching: A

The coaches promised there would be a change in energy and boy, did they deliver. Interim head coach Mike Sanford had the fans and team fired up from the sidelines and all three phases delivered winning performances. The changes on the defensive side of the ball were a shocking difference as players were put in the right position and made the plays they needed to win the game. For at least one game, interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman lived up to the billing of being a coaching star.

Defense: A

This is the defensive game I envisioned at the beginning of the season. The D held Cal to 297 total yards and only 35 yards on the ground. The front seven has the talent to make an impact, and they finally put their stamp on the 2022 season.

Notable impacts came from the new “joker” of the defense, Guy Thomas, and “big nickel” Robert Barnes. Linemen Terrance Lang, Na’im Rodman and Jalen Sami bullied the Cal o-line, allowing Josh Chandler-Semedo to fly around the field.

The defense was able to come up with one more stop in the overtime period, turning Cal over on downs and securing the win. I am hopeful that this is the catalyst for a big defensive turnaround for the Buffs.

Offense: B

The 20 points were enough to capture the win and it’s good enough for me. Colorado will need to score more to win games this season, but they made the plays needed to win the game. JT Shrout deserves some recognition for guiding the Buffaloes to both of their touchdowns. After such a rough start to the season, it was nice to see Shrout get a highlight up on the board for this year.

Montana Lemonious-Craig was the big play machine yesterday. On the Buffaloes’ first drive, he caught a 37-yard pass on a trick play from Jordyn Tyson. And then there was the overtime catch. MLC got a foot down on a third-and-7 heave from Shrout that ended up being the winning score.

Special Teams: B+

Kicker Cole Becker made all four of his kicks (two field goals and two PATs) and didn’t allow a return on kickoffs. Punter Trent Carrizosa was solid, averaging about 43 yards per punt. The punt coverage was a little loose, allowing one 26-yard return and another for 16 yards, but no points were scored, so we can forgive those.

Nikko Reed was an eyelash away from taking one kick to the house, ultimately settling for a 32-yard return.

Overall: A

It’s hard to go any lower here despite some areas needing to be cleaned up. It was a win and dang, it felt good. We will see if the team can build off of this performance, or if it will be a one-off for the season. But Colorado played a winning brand of football and everyone, from the coaches to the players, was well prepared and made the plays needed to win.

