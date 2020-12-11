Report card: Grading each Browns position group after third quarter of season

The Cleveland Browns have a 9-3 record after the first three quarters of the season. Kevin Stefanski has guided his Browns to the top seeding in the AFC Wild Card race and the team is steaming towards its first postseason berth in almost two decades.

Now it’s time to close on the goals. Put up the four fingers and focus on finishing the season strong. But before the Browns finish, here’s an updated report card on where each position group is at through the first 12 games.

Grading the Browns position by position at the bye week

Quarterback

Midseason grade: C-plus Mayfield has raised his grade since the bye week. In fact, no Browns player has done more to augment his grade since midseason than Mayfield. The clarity at which he understands his assignments in the passing game is the most striking development to Mayfield's game lately. He's seeing the field better, making the proper decision with the ball and, just as importantly, not making the wrong decision. Mayfield still misses throws he needs to make. Leaving touchdowns off the board is a failed test every time, and they do weigh the grade down a bit. But the overall performance is certainly trending in the right direction as the season moves into the final quarter. Grade: B

Running backs

Midseason grade: A-minus Nick Chubb continues to be the NFL's biggest big-play threat on the ground. He leads the NFL in runs of at least 20 yards and has the most yards over expectation in the league, per Next Gen Stats. His ability to break off big gains in the fourth quarter has made Chubb the best closer in the game. Kareem Hunt cooled a bit in the third quarter with just 106 yards rushing yards in the last three games. He's been a little too eager to bounce every run to the outside and he's not maximizing yards the way he did earlier in the season. The receiving aspect of his game isn't being used as much, either. Yet he's still been able to deliver in key moments. No other backs have touched the ball since the bye week. Fullback Andy Janovich missed two games but has remained a stalwart lead blocker Grade: A-minus

Wide receivers

Midseason grade: C-plus It's a little strange that the wide receiving corps has played better without Odell Beckham Jr., but the overall group has indeed raised its grade in the superstar's absence. That is not an indictment of Beckham but rather an indication that the Browns have some talent that smartly fits the scheme in his place. KhaDarel Hodge stepped up as a reliable chain-mover as well as an exceptional blocker in the run game. Rashard Higgins has produced big plays at key times in his expanded role. Rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones blazed the Titans with a perfect double move. Jarvis Landry has embraced the top dog role. The drops need to stop but he's been more dynamic and integral to the offensive success. Grade: B

Tight ends

Midseason grade: B The passing game has drifted away from being so heavily reliant upon the tight ends in the post-bye games. Austin Hooper has remained reliable but in a lesser role; he's averaging just over 20 yards per game in the last four but has caught eight of his 11 targets. His blocking remains solid in space but less so inline. Harrison Bryant has seen just two targets in the last four games. He dropped one of them, an on-target throw in the end zone, and fumbled away his one reception. David Njoku had one catch for five yards in the third quarter of the season. He's played more frequently and has stepped up his blocking tenacity. Grade: C-minus

Offensive line

Midseason grade: A-minus Even with a couple of lineup shuffles due to injuries this season, the Browns offensive line is the best in the NFL. It starts with the interior core of LG Joel Bitonio, center JC Tretter and RG Wyatt Teller. Both guards are worthy of Pro Bowl merit, while Tretter remains one of the most consistent all-around pivots in the league. The group has been stunningly successful at protecting Mayfield in the passing game. Rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills has been average in the run game but has thrived at negating backside rushers on Mayfield. Right tackle Jack Conklin remains an effective tone-setter in the run game. The grade gets bumped up a half-letter for reserve tackle Kendall Lamm catching a touchdown in Week 13 like he was meant to play tight end. Grade: A

Defensive line

Midseason grade: Myles Garrett A-minus, rest of line D-plus Garrett remains a force of nature and the single most impactful defensive player in the NFL. Even with missing two games, he's still a viable leading contender for NFL Defensive Player of the Year with his impact sacks and forced turnovers. Olivier Vernon perked up in the third quarter of the season, most notably a tour de force performance against the Eagles. He's been attacking the inside of the tackle more, and it's been effective as a pass rusher. Sheldon Richardson also improved his personal grade. A two-play series in the win over the Titans, where Richardson stopped Derrick Henry on fourth-and-short and then stripped the ball from Henry on the very next snap, firmly changed the early part of the game. Adrian Clayborn has been a little more effective against the run and can still beat bad blocking in the pass rush. Alas, DT Larry Ogunjobi remains a disappointment. His run defense has upticked just a bit, the equivalent of passing a pop quiz but still fizzling on the unit test. The depth--Jordan Elliott, Vincent Taylor, Porter Gustin, Joe Jackson--provides needed rest for the starters but little else. Grade: B-minus overall, C without Garrett

Linebackers

Midseason grade: D The good news here is the unit overall is showing signs of improvement. It's still not great, but at least there is no doubt they earn a passing grade for the third term. Malcolm Smith and B.J. Goodson have both been solid in coverage, with Goodson even excelling above that level at times. Goodson is also the best tackler in the unit and has been effective at stopping edge runs. Mack Wilson has played his two best games of the season in the last two weeks. Avoiding blockers is still an issue but Wilson seems to be figuring out where to go on a play a little quicker. Fellow second-year LB Sione Takitaki was phenomenal against the Eagles and built that off a solid performance against Houston, where his physicality on inside runs was a nice boost. If the unit could ever consistently get A-level play from more than one guy in any game, the grade would spike up higher. Grade: C-plus

Secondary

Midseason grade: C-minus A funny thing happened in the third quarter of the season. The Browns safeties played better but the cornerbacks regressed. Denzel Ward's unfortunate injury has a lot to do with the decline at CB. Terrance Mitchell has struggled when asked to perform as the top cover man. Kevin Johnson has been good on the blitz and willing in run defense, but his coverage has also been lacking. Ronnie Harrison emerged as the best safety before his injury in Jacksonville. He was making the kind of impact the defense needed and getting better by the week. Andrew Sendejo remains an adventure in coverage situations but not all his trials have failed of late. His wildly hit-and-miss tackling is a sore point. Karl Joseph continues to be worth one or two nice plays per game, nothing more. Sheldrick Redwine fizzled with more opportunity before getting hurt. The passing defense numbers look better than the unit has played, thanks to foul weather in three recent home games. Grade: C-minus

Specialists

Midseason grade: B-minus This is another unit trending positively, passing more tests with greater proficiency by the week. Cody Parkey has been rock solid as the placekicker since his gusty miss against the Raiders. Punter Jamie Gillan has his best punt of the season at an important juncture against the Titans and is getting his rookie form back. The return game remains a struggle, though D'Ernest Johnson provided a spark on the kick return. Donovan Peoples-Jones has not earned a passing grade with his return misadventures. The coverage units have been good-not-great, better on punts than kickoffs. Grade: B-plus