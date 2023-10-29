Report Card: Grading Auburn’s win over Mississippi State

It wasn’t a complete game but Auburn’s offense had its best performance of the season Saturday to help the Tigers pick up their first SEC win of the season.

The offense and Payton Thorne found their rhythm in the first half as they opened up a 24-3 first-half lead against Mississippi State. They were unable to sustain the performance in the second half but it showed what the offense can look like and provided some much-needed momentum after a four-game losing streak.

The defense was once again solid and excelled in key areas to prevent the Bulldogs from pulling off the upset. Here are grades for every position group and the coaching staff after Auburn’s fourth win of the season.

Quarterback: A

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Have a day Payton Thorne.

Auburn’s quarterback has struggled in his first season on the Plains but he had a career day Saturday against the Bulldogs. He completed 10 of his first 11 passes and finished the first half with 192 yards passing and three touchdowns.

It was by far his best game as a Tiger as he looked comfortable and confident from the start and was an excellent case for why he is QB1. His production tapered off in the second half but Auburn attempted just six passes and the play-calling was entirely too conservative.

Running Back: B-

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jarquez Hunter had a slow start to the season but he is rounding into form and is starting to look like one of the best running backs in the conference. He finished the game with a season-high 144 yards and ripped off four explosive runs, including a 50-yarder.

Damari Alston had four carries in his return and Jeremiah Cobb caught a beautiful touchdown pass as the room continued to show its depth and versatility.

Tight End: B

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Rivaldo Fairweather led Auburn with four receptions for 31 yards and continues to be one of Auburn’s top offensive weapons.

Wide Receiver: A

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn doesn’t have a dominant wide receiver but the entire group stepped up Saturday as six different receivers caught passes.

Shane Hooks got it started with a great catch before dragging the Mississippi State defender into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. Thorne was able to connect with the group on several deep shots as they had receptions of 27 and 45 yards as well as drawing a defensive holding.

Offensive Line: B

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thorne had plenty of time when he dropped back to pass and that was a major reason why the passing attack was so good in the first half. The running backs once again struggled to consistently move the ball and had to rely on several explosive runs to boost the numbers. Dillon Wade was flagged for two false starts on third down and that will need to be cleaned up.

Defensive Line: B

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen McLeod continues to excel at getting into the backfield and blowing up plays, finishing with two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. The group surrendered a few too many explosive runs but they stepped up in the red zone and had another strong performance.

Linebacker: B

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eugene Asante had another monster game, leading the team with nine tackles and two quarterback hurries. Cam Riley had a nice day with four tackles and a quarterback hurry but dropped an easy interception.

Secondary: B

Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Keionte Scott made his presence felt early in the game with four tackles on the opening drive and showed why his return is so important for the defense. Zion Puckett’s interception in the fourth quarter ended a major scoring opportunity for the Bulldogs and helped secure the win.

However, there were several times that Mississippi State receivers were wide open and Zavion Thomas had a big game, finishing with 112 yards and their only touchdown.

Special Teams: B

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It was another good day for the special teams unit with Alex McPherson making all of his kicks and neither team having any significant returns. Oscar Chapman averaged 47.2 yards on five punts and had one downed at the Mississippi State three-yard line.

Coaching: B-

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The offensive game plan in the first half was perfect and Auburn needs to stick with Thorne and use tempo moving forward. However, they got way too conservative in the second half and if Mississippi State had capitalized on one of their second-half drives the game could have gone very differently.

The defense once again had a great showing and did a great job after giving up two explosive plays to start the game.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire